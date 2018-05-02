Byfuglien and Wheeler lead the Jets to a huge comeback win, Ovechkin is the difference for the Capitals in Game Three and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Dustin Byfuglien and Blake Wheeler – The Jets defenceman and right winger both had two goals and an assist in a 7-4 Game Three win against Nashville, an impressive turnaround after falling behind 3-0 in the first period. Byfuglien has 10 points (3 G, 7 A) in eight playoff games. Wheeler had 11 shot attempts (8 SOG) in Game Three and has 10 points (3 G, 7 A) in eight playoff games.

Alex Ovechkin – Washington’s superstar left winger scored the winning goal with 1:07 remaining in the third period, and added an assist, in a 4-3 Game Three win at Pittsburgh. He has 13 points (8 G, 5 A) in nine playoff games.

Nicklas Backstrom – The Capitals centre produced three assists in Game Three at Pittsburgh, giving him 12 points (3 G, 9 A) in nine playoff games.

ZEROES

Ryan Rust – The Penguins winger had a tough night (8 for, 14 against, 36.4 CF%, 6-9 scoring chances) and was on the ice for two goals against in a 4-3 Game Three loss to Washington.

Roman Josi and Ryan Ellis – Nashville’s defence tandem was on the wrong side of the puck (10 for, 24 against, 29.4 CF%, 6-13 scoring chances) in a 7-4 Game Three loss at Winnipeg.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

P.K. Subban – Nashville’s star blueliner had a goal and an assist in Game Three at Winnipeg, but was on the ice for three goals against (with one for) and his third period penalty for high-sticking led to Blake Wheeler’s game-winning goal on the ensuing power play.

VITAL SIGNS

Evgeni Malkin – The Penguins centre returned to action after missing a couple of games. He recorded an assist and played more than 19 minutes in Pittsburgh’s 4-3 Game Three loss against Washington.

Zach Aston-Reese – Pittsburgh’s rookie winger reportedly suffered a broken jaw and a concussion after taking a high hit from Capitals winger Tom Wilson.

SHORT SHIFTS

Penguins C Sidney Crosby and LW Jake Guentzel both had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 Game Three loss to Washington. Guentzel jumps back into the playoff scoring lead with 19 points (8 G, 11 A) in nine games, while Crosby has 17 points (8 G, 9 A)…Jets C Paul Stastny put up a goal and two assists in a 7-4 Game Three win against Nashville. He has nine points (3 G, 6 A) in eight games…Jets D Jacob Trouba added a goal and an assist in Game Three and C Mark Scheifele had a pair of assists. Trouba had one point in his previous eight games and Scheifele has 12 points (8 G, 4 A) in eight games…Predators LW Filip Forsberg contributed a goal and an assist, on 12 shot attempts (9 SOG), in a 7-4 Game Three loss at Winnipeg; he has 11 points (5 G, 6 A) in nine games…Predators D Mattias Ekholm and C Ryan Johansen both added a couple of assists. Ekholm has eight points (1 G, 7 A) and Johansen has nine points (4 G, 5 A) in nine games.

