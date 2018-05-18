Cano’s suspension dings his Hall of Fame hopes; Machado, Contreras, Hicks, Verlander, Cole, Bauer and more in Scott Cullen’s MLB Statistically Speaking.

Word came this week that Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano had a broken hand, a tough break for the team and fantasy owners. That usually takes a month or more to heal.

It didn’t take long before the bombshell followed – Cano had received an 80-game PED suspension.

Even at 35-years-old, Cano remains a productive bat in the Seattle lineup, hitting .287 with a .825 OPS. He had suddenly become much more patient at the plate, walking 21 times and striking out 23 times, the best BB/SO rate of his career, but whatever he’s producing this season isn’t really what matters in the big picture.

The big picture, as it pertains to Cano, is that this will likely crush his Hall of Fame hopes, at least until the voting changes because, at this point, it has been very difficult for those suspended for PED offences to gain voting traction. If Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens are struggling to get to Cooperstown, what are the odds that Cano is going to get a free pass on this one?

Cano has been very productive, likely the best second baseman of this generation, and already has a WAR ranging between 54.5 (Fan Graphs) ad 64.5 (Baseball Reference), which would get him close. Three or four more productive seasons, though, and Cano would have the credentials.

Maybe voters will change over time. The younger generation does seem to be more forgiving in this respect, but until that hurdle is cleared, it's entirely possible that this suspension will end Cano's candidacy for the Hall of Fame.

He has such a big contract that he’s going to lose nearly $12-million due to this suspension, and yet that’s not the loss that impacts Cano. Crushing his Hall of Fames chances is the bigger fallout.

HEROES

Manny Machado is having a superstar season with free agency looming.

Manny Machado, SS, Baltimore – Playing for a miserable Orioles team hasn’t bothered Machado, who moved to shortstop this season and, after hitting five home runs in the past seven games, Machado leads the American League with 14 home runs, 40 RBI and 56 hits.

He’s hitting .339 with a career-high 1.079 OPS. He’s also set to be a free agent after this season, so he’s likely a prime trade chip if the Orioles don’t expect to re-sign him.

Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs – Over the past week, the Cubs’ power-hitting catcher is 12 for 24 (.500 AVG) with nine extra-base hits. That surge has bumped his numbers to more typical for his career, as he’s now hitting .277 with a .865 OPS.

C.J. Cron, 1B, Tampa Bay – The Rays slugger has home runs in each of the past three games, and already has 11 on the season. His career-high for home runs is 16 – his total in each of the past three seasons – so it shouldn’t be too long before he sets a new career best.

John Hicks, 1B, Detroit – Inserted into the lineup due to an injury to Miguel Cabrera, Hicks is hitting .340 with a .908 OPS in the past 14 games. Even better, for fantasy owners, he’s also a catcher which makes his production at the plate all the more valuable.

Justin Verlander, SP, Houston – Since arriving in Houston last year, the 35-year-old has been ridiculously dominant. In 15 starts, he is 10-2 with a 1.05 ERA and 0.69 WHIP, with 127 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings. He’s throwing more fastballs, throwing harder – average fastball velocity hovering around 95 MPH after it had reached a low of 92.3 MPH in 2014 – and basically not throwing change-ups, and all that has resulted in the highest rate of swinging strikes (13.4%) and lowest contact rate (72.5%) of his career.

Gerrit Cole, SP, Houston – The 27-year-old had been good-to-very good in five seasons with the Pirates, but he’s been spectacular in his first nine starts for the Astros, posting a 1.75 EA and 0.80 WHIP, with 93 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings. He’s throwing more curve balls, but is much more effective, generating 16.0% swinging strikes when his career mark sits under 10.0%.

Trevor Bauer, SP, Cleveland – The 27-year-old is having a breakthrough season for the Indians, with a career-high swinging strike rate (12.4%) on his way to striking out 67 in 59 innings. He has a 2.59 ERA and 1.12 WHIP and, after never posting an ERA below 4.00 in a major league season, he is looking like a potential staff ace, which doesn’t come as a total surprise considering that he was the third overall pick in the 2011 Draft.

ZEROES

Ian Desmond, 1B, Colorado – The 32-year-old should have fantasy appeal, as most do when they play regularly in Colorado’s thin air, but this season has been a mess. He’s hitting just .167 in 160 plate appearances. Desmond does have six home runs, but if he doesn’t turn around his offensive struggles soon, he runs the risk of losing a spot in the lineup.

Joey Gallo, 1B, Texas – He has monstrous power, and ranks second in the American League, with 13 home runs, but he’s also 2-for-30 (.067 AVG) with 16 strikeouts in the past eight games.

Stop the presses! Mike Trout is in a (mini) slump.

Mike Trout, CF, L.A. Angels – Ooh, tough break, but he’s not good any more. No, not really. The best player in the sport has hit a slump though, with zero hits in 15 at-bats (22 plate appearances) through his past six games.

Max Kepler, RF, Minnesota – Over the past five games, the Twins outfielder is just 1-for-21 (.048 AVG), taking him from a .836 OPS to .758 in short order.

Jeff Samardzija, SP, San Francisco – The veteran Giants starter has had trouble since coming off the DL. In six starts, he has a 6.30 ERA and 1.60 WHIP and while 23 strikeouts in 30 innings is on the low end of his career strikeout rates, the much bigger problem is his walk rate (5.4 per nine innings) and that his average fastball velocity is down almost two miles per hour from last season.

Jose Quintana, SP, Chicago Cubs – Walk rate has been a problem for Quintana, too, as he has walked 21 in 41 1/3 innings on his way to a 5.23 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in eight starts.

Zack Wheeler, SP, N.Y. Mets – The 27-year-old had a few good starts, but over his past three outings, he’s allowed 15 runs in 16 innings (8.44 ERA, 1.88 WHIP).

VITAL SIGNS

Marcus Stroman 's struggles have resulted in a trip to the DL.

Marcus Stroman, SP, Toronto – Early-season struggles have been attributed to shoulder fatigue, so Stroman has been put on the DL for the time being, allowing Joe Biagini an opportunity to join the rotation. Biagini had a 4.57 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in four starts at Triple-A.

A.J. Pollock, CF, Arizona – The Diamondbacks star is out with a broken thumb, creating more playing time for Jarrod Dyson and Chris Owings. Dyson is especially interesting as a base-stealing threat.

Bradley Zimmer, CF, Cleveland – Centre field is a problem area for the Indians. Zimmer is on the DL with a rib contusion and Tyler Naquin is also out with strained hamstring, leaving veteran speedster Rajai Davis to get regular playing time.

Ryan Braun, LF/1B, Milwaukee – Back tightness has landed the Brewers veteran on the DL. With Eric Thames already out, that gives Jesus Aguilar regular playing time at first base.

Yoenis Cespedes, LF, N.Y. Mets – A strained hip has sidelined the Mets slugger, opening up playing time for Juan Lagares, who can play centre field.

Starling Marte, CF, Pittsburgh – The Pirates centre fielder is out with a strained oblique, and Pittsburgh is recalling prospect Austin Meadows, who has a .705 OPS in 141 career games at Triple-A. He was notably more productive at lower levels.

D.J. LeMahieu, 2B, Colorado – One of the more valuable second basemen in the game is out with a sprained thumb and there’s a dramatic drop-off to backup Daniel Castro.

Adam Wainwright and Carlos Martinez, SP, St. Louis – With two starting pitchers out, the Cardinals will have opportunities available, first for Jack Flaherty then, maybe in a couple of weeks, Alex Reyes will have a shot as he returns from Tommy John surgery.

Adrian Beltre, 3B, Texas – The veteran third baseman is out with a hamstring strain, and in the few weeks that he’s out, Isiah Kiner-Falefa looks like the one to get the reps at the hot corner.

Ryan Zimmerman, 1B, Washington – With a strained oblique putting the Nationals veteran on the DL, they bring in 34-year-old Mark Reynolds to add some pop to the lineup. Matt Adams also sees time at first base as well as left field.

Jeimer Candelario, 3B, Detroit – Wrist tendinitis has landed the promising Tigers power hitter on the DL. Journeyman Pete Kozma has been getting reps in Candelario’s absence.

Keynan Middleton, RP, L.A. Angels – The Angels’ closer is out for the season, set to undergo Tommy John surgery. Veteran Jim Johnson and Cam Bedrosian are the top two options to take over the closer role in Middleton’s absence.

Joey Lucchesi, SP, San Diego – The Padres rookie lefty will miss a couple of weeks with a strained hip. He’s been impressive, with a 3.23 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in his first nine major league starts.

Alen Hanson, 2B, San Francisco – Kelby Tomlinson is next in line to play second base for the Giants now that Hanson is out with a hamstring strain, following Joe Panik to the DL.

Carlos Gomez, RF, Tampa Bay – A strained groin lands the veteran outfielder on the DL, but it may present an opportunity for 26-year-old Johnny Field, who is hitting .302 with a .868 OPS in his first 57 major league plate appearances.

Lucas Duda, 1B, Kansas City – With plantar fasciitis putting Duda on the DL, Hunter Dozier is getting a look at first base for the Royals.