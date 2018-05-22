1h ago
Statistically Speaking: Capitals send series to seven
By Scott Cullen
TSN.ca Analytics
Washington rises to the occasion to force Game Seven; Oshie, Backstrom, Holtby, Niskanen and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.
HEROES
T.J. Oshie – The Capitals winger scored a pair of goals, one on the power play and one into the empty net, in a 3-0 Game Six win over Tampa Bay. He has 11 points (4 G, 7 A) in the past 10 games.
Nicklas Backstrom – Washington’s veteran playmaking pivot assisted on both of Oshie’s goals and had a dominant possession game (23 for, 8 against, 74.2 CF%, 14-4 scoring chances) while primarily facing Tampa Bay’s top line.
Braden Holtby – The Washington netminder recorded a 24-save shutout in Game Six against Tampa Bay. It’s the eighth time in the past 10 games that the Capitals allowed fewer than 25 shots against.
Matt Niskanen – After struggling in Game Five, the veteran Capitals blueliner stepped up in Game Six, with a strong game (30 for, 14 against, 68.2 CF%, 17-2 scoring chances) while consistently facing Tampa Bay’s best.
ZEROES
Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov – Tampa Bay’s top players had a hard night (5 for, 17 against, 22.7 CF%, 0-8 scoring chances) when they were on the ice together during 5-on-5 play in a 3-0 Game Six loss at Washington.
Christian Djoos – Washington’s rookie defenceman struggled (5 for, 16 against, 23.8 CF%, 1-11 scoring chances) in Game Six against Tampa Bay.
STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY
Devante Smith-Pelly – The Capitals winger scored the crucial second goal of the game and was a physical presence, but he was also pinned in his own end (3 for, 16 against, 15.8 CF%, 1-11 scoring chances) for most of Game Six against Tampa Bay.
SHORT SHIFTS
Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 31 of 33 shots in a 3-0 Game Six loss at Washington; he has a .942 save percentage in the past four games.
Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica, Hockey Viz, and Hockey Reference.
Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca