Washington rises to the occasion to force Game Seven; Oshie, Backstrom, Holtby, Niskanen and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

T.J. Oshie – The Capitals winger scored a pair of goals, one on the power play and one into the empty net, in a 3-0 Game Six win over Tampa Bay. He has 11 points (4 G, 7 A) in the past 10 games.

Nicklas Backstrom – Washington’s veteran playmaking pivot assisted on both of Oshie’s goals and had a dominant possession game (23 for, 8 against, 74.2 CF%, 14-4 scoring chances) while primarily facing Tampa Bay’s top line.

Braden Holtby – The Washington netminder recorded a 24-save shutout in Game Six against Tampa Bay. It’s the eighth time in the past 10 games that the Capitals allowed fewer than 25 shots against.

Matt Niskanen – After struggling in Game Five, the veteran Capitals blueliner stepped up in Game Six, with a strong game (30 for, 14 against, 68.2 CF%, 17-2 scoring chances) while consistently facing Tampa Bay’s best.

ZEROES

Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov – Tampa Bay’s top players had a hard night (5 for, 17 against, 22.7 CF%, 0-8 scoring chances) when they were on the ice together during 5-on-5 play in a 3-0 Game Six loss at Washington.

Christian Djoos – Washington’s rookie defenceman struggled (5 for, 16 against, 23.8 CF%, 1-11 scoring chances) in Game Six against Tampa Bay.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Devante Smith-Pelly – The Capitals winger scored the crucial second goal of the game and was a physical presence, but he was also pinned in his own end (3 for, 16 against, 15.8 CF%, 1-11 scoring chances) for most of Game Six against Tampa Bay.

What a fantastic sequence leading to that DSP goal. — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) May 22, 2018

Chandler Stephenson with the hustle and the pass, DSP with the finish. 2-0, Washington! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/5YPrfnJu9m — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 22, 2018

SHORT SHIFTS

Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 31 of 33 shots in a 3-0 Game Six loss at Washington; he has a .942 save percentage in the past four games.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .