Statistically Speaking: Capitals surprise Lightning in Game One
By Scott Cullen
TSN.ca Analytics
Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals surprised the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first game of the Eastern Conference Final; Kuznetsov, Oshie and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.
HEROES
Alex Ovechkin – Washington’s superstar winger tallied a goal and an assist in a 4-2 Game One win at Tampa Bay. He has 17 points (8 G, 9 A) in 13 postseason games, his second-best playoff point production of his career.
Evgeny Kuznetsov – The Capitals centre added two assists in Game One at Tampa Bay, giving him 16 points (7 G, 9 A) in 13 games.
T.J. Oshie – The Washington right winger had a pair of assists in a 4-2 Game One win at Tampa Bay, and has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past five games.
ZEROES
Anton Stralman and Ryan McDonagh – The Lightning defence tandem was under 41% possession in a game that saw Tampa Bay playing from behind for the majority of the contest, and McDonagh was on the ice for both of Washington’s power play goals.
Andrei Vasilevskiy – Tampa Bay’s netminder was pulled after allowing four goals on 25 shots in the first two periods of a 4-2 Game One loss to Washington. He had a .927 save percentage through 10 playoff starts.
STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY
Jay Beagle – The Capitals checking centre struggled in terms of puck possession (7 for, 11 against, 38.9 CF%,), but also scored Washington’s third goal, his first goal since the first game of the playoffs.
VITAL SIGNS
Andre Burakovsky – The Capitals winger returned to the lineup for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury in Game Two of the first-round series against Columbus.
Nicklas Backstrom – Washington’s star centre remained out of the lineup to start the Eastern Conference Final. He has a hand injury that kept him out of Game Six against Pittsburgh in the previous round.
Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica, Hockey Viz, and Hockey Reference.
Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca