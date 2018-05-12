Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals surprised the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first game of the Eastern Conference Final; Kuznetsov, Oshie and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Alex Ovechkin – Washington’s superstar winger tallied a goal and an assist in a 4-2 Game One win at Tampa Bay. He has 17 points (8 G, 9 A) in 13 postseason games, his second-best playoff point production of his career.

Evgeny Kuznetsov – The Capitals centre added two assists in Game One at Tampa Bay, giving him 16 points (7 G, 9 A) in 13 games.

T.J. Oshie – The Washington right winger had a pair of assists in a 4-2 Game One win at Tampa Bay, and has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past five games.

"Playoff hockey is so easy." - The Washington Capitals — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) May 12, 2018

ZEROES

Anton Stralman and Ryan McDonagh – The Lightning defence tandem was under 41% possession in a game that saw Tampa Bay playing from behind for the majority of the contest, and McDonagh was on the ice for both of Washington’s power play goals.

Andrei Vasilevskiy – Tampa Bay’s netminder was pulled after allowing four goals on 25 shots in the first two periods of a 4-2 Game One loss to Washington. He had a .927 save percentage through 10 playoff starts.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Jay Beagle – The Capitals checking centre struggled in terms of puck possession (7 for, 11 against, 38.9 CF%,), but also scored Washington’s third goal, his first goal since the first game of the playoffs.

VITAL SIGNS

Andre Burakovsky – The Capitals winger returned to the lineup for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury in Game Two of the first-round series against Columbus.

Nicklas Backstrom – Washington’s star centre remained out of the lineup to start the Eastern Conference Final. He has a hand injury that kept him out of Game Six against Pittsburgh in the previous round.

