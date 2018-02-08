The season sure looked like it was getting away from the Cleveland Cavaliers, but they didn’t sit on their hands when the NBA Trade Deadline arrived. On the contrary, the Cavs made a bunch of deals and overhauled their roster, giving them a better chance to win this season, as well as adding some solid pros for the future.

Statistically Speaking breaks down a crazy trading day for Cleveland.

2017-2018 STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP PPG RPG APG BPG SPG FG% FT% 3PT% Jordan Clarkson LAL G 53 14.5 3.0 3.3 0.1 0.7 .448 .795 .324 Larry Nance Jr. LAL PF 42 8.6 6.8 1.4 0.5 1.4 .601 .632 .250 George Hill SAC PG 43 1.3 2.7 2.8 0.3 0.9 .469 .778 .453 Rodney Hood UTA SG 39 16.8 2.8 1.7 0.2 0.8 .424 .876 .389 Isaiah Thomas CLE PG 15 14.7 2.1 4.5 0.1 0.6 .361 .868 .253 Channing Frye CLE C 44 4.8 2.5 0.6 0.3 0.4 .497 .933 .333 Jae Crowder CLE SF 53 8.6 3.3 1.1 0.2 0.8 .418 .848 .328 Derrick Rose CLE PG 16 9.8 1.8 1.6 0.3 0.2 .439 .854 .250 Dwyane Wade CLE SG 46 11.2 3.9 3.5 0.7 0.9 .455 .701 .329 Joe Johnson UTA SF 32 7.3 3.3 1.4 0.2 0.4 .420 .833 .274 Iman Shumpert CLE SG 14 4.4 2.9 1.2 0.4 0.6 .379 .733 .269

The Cavaliers Get: PG Jordan Clarkson, PF Larry Nance Jr., PG George Hill, SG Rodney Hood and a second-round pick.

Clarkson, 25, is an aggressive combo guard who can score, though he’s not an especially strong shooter and poor defensively. That might make him a better fit coming off the bench to provide instant offence.

He’s rather pricey for those circumstances, though, making more than $11.5-million this year and nearly $26-million over the next two years.

Nevertheless, 6-foot-5 Clarkson adds size, athleticism, and as long as he has a defined role with the Cavs (which could be “gunner off the bench”), he should be a positive addition to the rotation.

Nance Jr. is a 25-year-old high-flyer who doesn’t have a big role offensively, but he’s efficient and a good rebounder. He’s also a pretty good defender, which should earn him regular minutes in the Cavaliers’ rotation, most likely starting alongside Tristan Thompson in the frontcourt while Kevin Love is injured.

This a good opportunity for Nance long-term, as well, because he’s a very inexpensive addition for Cleveland, making a little under $1.5-million this year and closer to $2.3-million next year after which he’ll be a restricted free agent.

Nance’s father was a very productive player for the Cavaliers from 1987-1994, averaging 16.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Hill is a 31-year-old veteran who has started bouncing around the league a bit, as the Cavs are his fourth team in the past three seasons. He’s a solid, not spectacular, point guard who is leading league in three-point shooting (45.3%) this season. In the past, he’s had solid defensive numbers, but he hasn’t been quite as effective this year. That could be a function of playing for a Kings team that has been getting stomped many nights. With a more competitive Cavaliers team, maybe Hill’s defensive performance will bounce back somewhat.

Making $20-million this season, Hill is still under contract for two more years, at a total cost of $37-million. He and Clarkson are, for better or worse, big parts of the Cleveland backcourt moving forward.

Hood is 25-years-old has good size and can shoot, averaging a career-best 16.8 points per game, on a career-best 38.9% three-point shooting, but his defensive play has dipped a bit this season.

His ability to shoot threes figures to make Hood a big part of Cleveland’s attack this year, and he’s making nearly $2.4-million this year, hoping for a payday in the summer when he’s a restricted free agent.

The second-round pick from Miami is reportedly heavily-protected, so let’s not count on much value coming in return for doing Wade a favour.

It was a short stay in Cleveland for Isaiah Thomas.

The Lakers Get: PG Isaiah Thomas, C Channing Frye and a first-round pick.

Thomas, who turned 29 yesterday, has been a shell of his former self since returning from hip surgery. He was amazing in Boston last year, but has been awful with Cleveland and even when he’s been good, he still can’t defend.

Hip surgery is likely going to limit Thomas’ future appeal too. He’s in the final year of a contract that pays him almost $6.3-million this year. He’ll be a free agent in the summer, and is likely going to move on, especially if you believe the rumours that LeBron James could be headed to the Lakers as a free agent.

But Thomas needs to get healthy and show that he can play at a high level again. He may not cash in big, like he would have last year, but if he’s healthy, you can bet that he’ll be able to get buckets.

Frye is 34 and he’s limited, but still useful off the bench. The 7-footer has made a career out of being able to shoot, but this year’s three-point percentage (33.3%) is his worst in a decade. He makes a bit more than $7.4-million this year and will be a free agent in the offseason. He could even be a free agent sooner than that if he’s bought out.

The pick that the Lakers receive, Cleveland’s first-round selection, is likely to fall in the 20-25 range, not the place to land a star, but also guys like Hood, Hill and Nance were drafted between picks 23 and 27, so there is potential value to be found there.

The real benefit out of this deal for the Lakers is that they free up cap space for a free agent spending spree in the summer.

The Jazz Get: F Jae Crowder, PG Derrick Rose

Crowder, 27, had been a decent role player for a couple of years in Boston, but didn’t fit well in the Cavaliers rotation. He’s limited offensively, and didn’t have enough of an impact on Cleveland’s horrible defence.

In Utah, there is room for Crowder to be a useful rotation player, sincehe’s able to play both forward spots. He’s not terribly expensive either, making less than $6.8-million this year and under contract for two more years at a total cost of $15.1-million.

Rose is a 29-year-old former great whose career has been ruined by knee injuries. He’s only played in 16 games and has been a liability at both ends of the floor for Cleveland.

Immediately after the deal there were rumours that Rose would be bought out of his deal, which pays a little over $2.1-million, and he could be headed to Minnesota (sorry to hear that, Timberwolves).

The Heat Get: SG Dwyane Wade

Wade, 36, has had a storied career, but when he was at his best, his athleticism and ability to get to the basket stood out from the rest. At this stage of his career, it’s not something that he can do consistently.

His move to Miami is probably a lifestyle change more than anything else for him, but he’s making a little over $2.3-million this year and could still be useful as a reserve for the Heat.

The Kings Get: SF Joe Johnson and SG Iman Shumpert

Johnson, 36, has been a productive player for a long time, but his game has been declining. His shot has gone missing this year (shooting 27.4% on three-pointers), but he’s probably going to be attractive to a contender, presuming that he’s bought out by the bottom-feeding Kings.

Shumpert is 27 and has been a decent bench player for the Cavs, but has struggled his year, missing a bunch of time due to knee surgery. He has appeared in one game since the end of November, and has plantar fasciitis now.

Making more than $10.3-million this year, Shumpert is almost assuredly going to pick up next year’s player option that pays more than $11-million. Can he be a competent bench player for the Kings? Sure, but that’s a hefty price to pay for what he can provide when healthy.

Verdict: The Cavaliers’ season was in a tailspin, and all these moves when together look like they could pull them out and have them as a more dangerous club down the stretch and into the playoffs. A lot still depends on whether they can play any defence, but if we presume that they can, they may still have a chance to come out of the Eastern Conference this year, something that seemed less likely at the start of the day.

At the same time, the clear winner out of all these deals, long-term, is the Lakers, a team that cleared enough cap space to add two max contracts in the summer. A couple max-value players alongside Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Julius Randle, and Brandon Ingram could be a pretty intriguing team next year.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca