It’s obviously very early in the NHL season, and you may very well like the team that you drafted. But, if you’re ready to make a change – perhaps prompted by an early injury or two – there are some players that will offer some value on the waiver wire.

There’s real value in plucking a player off the early waiver wire. Sometimes that good early start is the precursor to a productive season and beating others to the punch is one way to gain an edge.

Here are some players to consider that are owned in fewer than 60% of TSN leagues:

Thomas Chabot – The second-year defenceman showed promise as a rookie last season, but he’s been thrust into a major role on the re-tooled Senators blueline, up more than four minutes per game since last season to play 21:35 per game. Chabot has also been productive, riding a five-game point streak, during which he’s put up eight points (2 G, 6 A). Owned: 54.7%

Elias Lindholm – He had tough start in his first game with the Flames, but the 23-year-old has been on target since, scoring six points (4 G, 2 A) during a four-game point streak. He’s playing more than 20 minutes per game and generating a career-high 2.6 shots on goal per game. Owned: 28.3%

Micheal Ferland – Acquired by Carolina in the deal that sent Lindholm to Calgary, Ferland has provided an expected physical presence, with a three hits per game, but he also has six points (3 G, 3 A) in six games. Owned: 20.0%

Kasperi Kapanen has landed a plum spot on Auston Matthews' wing.

Kasperi Kapanen – William Nylander’s absence from the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup has opened the door to a great opportunity for the speedy 22-year-old winger, who has responded to a move to Auston Matthews’ wing by producing six points (2 G, 4 A) in four games. Owned: 10.6%

Chris Tierney – The most proven NHL commodity going to Ottawa as part of the Erik Karlsson trade, the 24-year-old is enjoying a bigger role with the Senators, and has a five-game point streak, during which he’s produced seven points (2 G, 5 A). He has generated just four shots on goal and the Senators are getting 37% of the shots with him on the ice, though, so that offensive production will be hard to sustain without more chances being created. Owned: 11.9%

Keith Kinkaid – Maybe the Devils have been a little surprising, on their way to a 3-0 start, and maybe Kinkaid is a little surprising as their No. 1 netminder, but he played well down the stretch last season to get New Jersey into the playoffs and he’s playing well now, posting a .949 save percentage in three starts. If you need help between the pipes, Kinkaid is well worth a look. Owned: 15.9%

