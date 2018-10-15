1h ago
Statistically Speaking: Chabot, Kapanen offer waiver wire help
By Scott Cullen
TSN.ca Analytics
It’s obviously very early in the NHL season, and you may very well like the team that you drafted. But, if you’re ready to make a change – perhaps prompted by an early injury or two – there are some players that will offer some value on the waiver wire.
There’s real value in plucking a player off the early waiver wire. Sometimes that good early start is the precursor to a productive season and beating others to the punch is one way to gain an edge.
Here are some players to consider that are owned in fewer than 60% of TSN leagues:
Thomas Chabot – The second-year defenceman showed promise as a rookie last season, but he’s been thrust into a major role on the re-tooled Senators blueline, up more than four minutes per game since last season to play 21:35 per game. Chabot has also been productive, riding a five-game point streak, during which he’s put up eight points (2 G, 6 A). Owned: 54.7%
Elias Lindholm – He had tough start in his first game with the Flames, but the 23-year-old has been on target since, scoring six points (4 G, 2 A) during a four-game point streak. He’s playing more than 20 minutes per game and generating a career-high 2.6 shots on goal per game. Owned: 28.3%
Micheal Ferland – Acquired by Carolina in the deal that sent Lindholm to Calgary, Ferland has provided an expected physical presence, with a three hits per game, but he also has six points (3 G, 3 A) in six games. Owned: 20.0%
Kasperi Kapanen – William Nylander’s absence from the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup has opened the door to a great opportunity for the speedy 22-year-old winger, who has responded to a move to Auston Matthews’ wing by producing six points (2 G, 4 A) in four games. Owned: 10.6%
Chris Tierney – The most proven NHL commodity going to Ottawa as part of the Erik Karlsson trade, the 24-year-old is enjoying a bigger role with the Senators, and has a five-game point streak, during which he’s produced seven points (2 G, 5 A). He has generated just four shots on goal and the Senators are getting 37% of the shots with him on the ice, though, so that offensive production will be hard to sustain without more chances being created. Owned: 11.9%
Keith Kinkaid – Maybe the Devils have been a little surprising, on their way to a 3-0 start, and maybe Kinkaid is a little surprising as their No. 1 netminder, but he played well down the stretch last season to get New Jersey into the playoffs and he’s playing well now, posting a .949 save percentage in three starts. If you need help between the pipes, Kinkaid is well worth a look. Owned: 15.9%
Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca