Patrick Mahomes puts on a show; Cousins, Fitzpatrick, Green, Breida, Cole and more in Scott Cullen's Statistically Speaking

Coming into the season, it was fair to be cautiously optimistic about the Kansas City Chiefs’ chances with 2017 first-rounder Patrick Mahomes starting at quarterback. Mahomes was a hugely productive college quarterback at Texas Tech. and threw for 284 yards while making his NFL debut in Week 16 last season.

Fast forward to 2018 and Mahomes started the season with 256 passing yards and four touchdowns in a 38-28 win at the Chargers; an impressive performance.

Surely he wouldn’t duplicate that four-touchdown pass performance in Week Two at Pittsburgh, would he? Well, not exactly. He completed 23 of 28 passes for 326 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-37 win against the Steelers. That’s right, more touchdowns than incompletions.

Where does this leave the Chiefs, who have dropped that cautiously tag and now realize that they have a high-octane attack? For one thing, Mahomes and his rocket arm secure the value of the top receivers – tight end Travis Kelce as well as wideouts Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins.

While the Chiefs don’t have any rushing touchdowns through the first two weeks, it would seem likely that a team that can move the ball like this will provide opportunities for lead runner Kareem Hunt to punch in his share of touchdowns, too.

It doesn’t have to take a long time for an NFL quarterback to be legit. After spending most of his first year on the sidelines, Mahomes and his 10 touchdowns in two weeks looks like he could be a star.

HEROES

Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota – You like that? It was in a disappointing 29-29 tie at Green Bay, but the Vikings quarterback was 35 of 48 for 425 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. It was the fourth 400-yard and fourth four-touchdown game of his career.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has been sensational through two games for the Bucs.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Tampa Bay – A 35-year-old veteran quarterback who appeared to be settling into the backup role at this point in his career, Fitzpatrick dropped another 400-yard, four-touchdown game, going 27 of 33 for 402 yards against Philadelphia. With Jameis Winston suspended for one more game, it’s looking like Fitzmagic is going to make him earn back the starting job.

Blake Bortles, QB, Jacksonville – Leading the Jaguars to a big win over New England, Bortles connected on 29 of 45 passes for 377 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. It’s hard to put a lot of faith in Bortles given his previous inconsistency, but this is interesting.

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati – He has gone nine straight games without topping 100 yards, but the Bengals wideout supplemented his five catches on nine targets for 69 yards with the first three-touchdown game of his career.

Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco – Emerging as the 49ers’ lead back, the 23-year-old out of Georgia Southern delivered 159 yards and a touchdown on 14 touches against Detroit.

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City – Following up a miserable Week One, Kelce rebounded with seven receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets at Pittsburgh.

Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota – The Vikings’ deep receiving threat was a difference-maker at Green Bay, with nine receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets. He has had seven 100-yard games in his career, with four two-touchdown games.

Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans – One of the league’s top receivers was working underneath against the Browns. He had 12 catches on 13 targets for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Jesse James, TE, Pittsburgh – As the Steelers tried to rally against Kansas City, their tight end had five catches on five targets for a career-high 138 yards and a touchdown.

Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota – While Diggs might be more of a deep threat, Thielen is a preferred target in the Vikings’ passing game. He posted 12 catches for 131 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets at Green Bay, and has been targeted 25 times in two games.

DeSean Jackson, WR, Tampa Bay – One of the more remarkable things about Jackson’s first two weeks is that, after he had four receptions on four targets for 129 yards and a touchdown against Philadelphia, he has caught all nine passes sent his way in two games, and is averaging more than 30 yards per catch!

Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh – There is some conflict in Pittsburgh after Smith-Schuster had 13 receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets against Kansas City. Incumbent star receiver Antonio Brown doesn’t appear thrilled, even though he’s been targeted 33 times in two games.

Blake Bortles and Keelan Cole had their way against New England.

Keelan Cole, WR, Jacksonville – With the Jaguars passing attack going off against New England, the sophomore wideout put up seven receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He’s a big-play threat who has averaged 17.7 yards per catch in 18 career games.

Will Fuller, WR, Houston – After missing the first week, the Texans’ speedster recorded eight catches for 113 yards and a touchdown on nine targets at Tennessee.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston – Across the field from Fuller, the Texan’s No. 1 receiver finished with six receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets at the Titans. Hopkins has had double-digit targets in six of his past seven games.

Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati – He was a little bit overlooked as a sophomore, but the third-year Bengals wideout emerged with six receptions on nine targets for 91 yards and a touchdown against Baltimore, making him a nice complement to A.J. Green.

ZEROES

Sam Bradford, QB, Arizona – Yes, the Rams are really good but going 17 of 27 for 90 yards with an interception in a game in which the Cardinals were trailing the entire time? That’s not good enough and calls for rookie Josh Rosen will get louder.

David Johnson, RB, Arizona – Something might be amiss with the Cardinals offence (or maybe it’s just the Rams’ D). DJ was targeted twice, in a blowout loss, on his way to 51 yards on 14 touches against the Rams.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England – Two catches for 15 yards on four targets was a terrible performance, particularly with the Patriots losing at Jacksonville. It’s one thing for the Patriots to avoid Gronk when they are protecting a lead, but when they need to score, he needs to be an impact player.

INJURIES

LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo – Buffalo’s top running back suffered a rib injury against the Chargers. Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy will share touches if McCoy is unable to go next week.

Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati – Minor knee surgery for the Bengals’ runner opens the door for Gio Bernard to get more touches over the next few weeks.

Mike Wallace, WR, Philadelphia – An ankle injury knocked Wallace out of the game at Tampa Bay, which could mean more looks for Kamar Aiken until Alshon Jeffery is ready to return.

SIDELINES

The Patriots trading for WR Josh Gordon obviously has big potential to pay off, but it’s hard to invest too much in Gordon given his track record. However, if Gordon pans out, that would likely cut into the looks for Phillip Dorsett and Chris Hogan…Chargers backup RB Austin Ekeler gained 98 yards on 14 touches while Chargers starting RB Melvin Gordon had 66 yards and two touchdowns on 13 touches before suffering an upper-body injury…Rams WR Brandin Cooks didn’t find the end zone, but still had a big day against Arizona with seven catches for 159 yards on nine targets…Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey piled up 139 yards on 22 touches at Atlanta…With Devonta Freeman out, Falcons RB Tevin Coleman gained 125 yards on 20 touches vs. Carolina…Raiders WR Amari Cooper caught all 10 passes targeted at him for 116 yards at Denver…Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins recorded six catches on seven targets for 100 yards at Pittsburgh…Colts RB Jordan Wilkins had 64 yards on 12 touches; his competition, Marlon Mack, had 37 yards on 12 touches…Falcons rookie WR Calvin Ridley had four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on five targets against Carolina…Broncos rookie RB Philip Lindsay 111 yards on 15 touches, gaining an edge on fellow rookie Royce Freeman.

