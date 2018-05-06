Connor and Vrana bust out and Winnipeg and Washington are the better for it; Kuznetsov, Hellebuyck and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Kyle Connor – Winnipeg’s rookie winger busted out with two goals and an assist in a 6-2 Game Five win at Nashville. Those were his first goals of the playoffs and he has six points (2 G, 4 A) in 10 playoff games.

Jakub Vrana – Washington’s rookie winger put up a goal and two helpers in a 6-3 Game Five win against Pittsburgh, surpassing his production from his first nine playoff games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov – The Capitals centre had a goal and two assists in a 6-3 Game Five win against Pittsburgh. He has 13 points (6 G, 7 A) in 11 playoff games.

Connor Hellebuyck – Winnipeg’s netminder stopped 38 of 40 shots in a 6-2 Game Five win at Nashville. He has a .925 save percentage in 11 playoff starts.

ZEROES

Patric Hornqvist, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel – Pittsburgh’s forward trio was on the ice for four goals against at even strength in a 6-3 Game Five loss at Washington.

Austin Watson, Viktor Arvidsson, Mattias Ekholm and P.K. Subban – All four Nashville skaters were on the ice for three 5-on-5 goals against and less than 46% of shot attempts in a 6-2 Game Five loss to Winnipeg.

Sidney Crosby – Pittsburgh’s superstar centre had team-worst possession stats (7 for, 21 against, 25.0 CF%, 3-11 scoring chances) in a 6-3 Game Five loss at Washington.

Pekka Rinne – Nashville’s netminder allowed six goals on 26 shots in a 6-2 Game Five loss against Winnipeg, leaving him with a .898 save percentage in 11 playoff starts.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Paul Stastny and Patrik Laine – Even though the Jets forward pair had team-worst possession numbers (6 for, 14 against, 30.0 CF%, 1-9 scoring chances), yet they were responsible for Winnipeg scoring the first goal of the game, with Laine’s shot hitting Stastny on its way into the net, and that was critical given how badly the Jets had been outplayed to that point in the contest.

VITAL SIGNS

Mathieu Perreault – The Jets lineup was made better when the skilled winger returned to the lineup for Game Five. He scored the sixth goal in a 6-2 rout at Nashville.

Kevin Fiala – After he was a healthy scratch in Game Four, Fiala was back in the lineup, replacing Scott Hartnell for Game Five. He recorded eight shot attempts (4 SOG) in 11:55 of ice time.

Nicklas Backstrom – Washington’s star centre left Game Five against Pittsburgh with an upper-body injury, an injury that could be devastating if he isn’t able to return in this series.

SHORT SHIFTS

Jets RW Blake Wheeler put up three assists in a 6-2 Game Five win at Nashville; he has 13 points (3 G, 10 A) in 10 playoff games…Jets D Dustin Byfuglien and C Mark Scheifele both contributed a goal and an assist in the win. Big Buff has 12 points (4 G, 8 A) and Scheifele has 14 points (9 G, 5 A) in 10 playoff games…Capitals C Lars Eller and RW T.J. Oshie both had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 Game Five win vs. Pittsburgh. Eller has seven points (3 G, 4 A) and Oshie has eight points (5 G, 3 A) in 11 playoff games…Penguins D Justin Schultz had a couple of helpers at Washington, and has eight points (1 G, 7 A) in 11 playoff games…Penguins C Derick Brassard had a strong showing (21 for, 5 against, 80.8 CF%, 7-1 scoring chances) in a 6-3 Game Five loss at Washington.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .