Crosby’s hat trick and Fleury’s shutout make the opening night of the playoffs feel like old times, Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Sidney Crosby – Pittsburgh’s captain tallied three goals to bury the Flyers 7-0 in Game One. Crosby has nine goals in his past 10 games and it was his first playoff hat trick since May, 2013, when he recorded a hat trick against Ottawa.

Jake Guentzel – The sophomore Penguins winger, who led the playoffs with 13 goals last year, produced a goal and three assists in Game One against Philadelphia. He had one goal during the last five games of the regular season.

Marc-Andre Fleury – The Vegas netminder stopped all 30 shots that he faced in a 1-0 win over Los Angeles, a nice recovery after getting shelled for six goals on 18 shots in the regular-season finale against Calgary. It was Fleury’s 11th career postseason shutout.

ZEROES

Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier and Shayne Gostisbehere – Two of Philadelphia’s top forwards and one of their top-pair defencemen were each on the ice for four goals against in a 7-0 Game One loss at Pittsburgh.

Carson Soucy and Jared Spurgeon – The Wild defence pairing, a rookie and a veteran playing for the first time in nearly a month, struggled (6 for, 22 against, 21.4 CF%, 2-11 scoring chances) and were on the ice for a goal against in a 3-2 loss at Winnipeg.

Alex Iafallo – Los Angeles’ rookie winger had a tough night (3 for, 13 against, 18.8 CF%, 1-5 scoring chances) in his first NHL playoff game, a 1-0 Game One loss at Vegas.

Brian Elliott – The Flyers netminder surrendered five goals on 19 shots before getting replaced by Petr Mrazek in a 7-0 Game One loss at Pittsburgh.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Joe Morrow – The Jets defenceman was victimized on Minnesota’s second goal, as Zach Parise’s pass across to Mikael Granlund eluded Morrow’s stick, but that was long forgotten after Morrow notched the game-winning goal in the third period.

VITAL SIGNS

Mathieu Perreault – Winnipeg’s skilled winger was knocked out of the game with an upper-body injury after a run-in with Wild rookie D Nick Seeler.

Jake Muzzin – An upper-body injury prevented the Kings defenceman from playing Game One at Vegas. His absence has potential to really hurt Los Angeles.

David Perron – The Golden Knights winger didn’t dress for Game One against Los Angeles, as he’s still dealing with an undisclosed injury.

SHORT SHIFTS

Penguins LW Carl Hagelin contributed a goal and an assist in a 7-0 Game One win over Philadelphia. He had three points (1 G, 2 A) in the last eight games of the regular season…Penguins D Brian Dumoulin added a pair of assists against the Flyers, matching his production from the last six games of the regular season…Penguins G Matt Murray cruised to a 24-save shutout in a 7-0 Game One win against Philadelphia. He had struggled last in the year, with a .896 save percentage in his past nine games, but it was also his third consecutive playoff shutout…Kings G Jonathan Quick turned away 27 of 28 shots in a 1-0 Game One loss at Vegas. He was solid over the past month, posting a .926 save percentage in his past 11 starts…Vegas’ fourth line of Tomas Nosek, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, and William Carrier controlled play (12 for, 3 against, 80.0 CF%, 6-3 scoring chances) in a 1-0 Game One win over Los Angeles.

FIRSTS

Vegas – In the Golden Knights’ first ever playoff game, they earned their ever playoff win.

Winnipeg – The Jets earned their first playoff victory in franchise history.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .