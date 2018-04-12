Apr 12, 2018
Statistically Speaking: Crosby, Fleury star as playoffs open
By Scott Cullen
TSN.ca Analytics
Crosby’s hat trick and Fleury’s shutout make the opening night of the playoffs feel like old times, Statistically Speaking.
HEROES
Sidney Crosby – Pittsburgh’s captain tallied three goals to bury the Flyers 7-0 in Game One. Crosby has nine goals in his past 10 games and it was his first playoff hat trick since May, 2013, when he recorded a hat trick against Ottawa.
Jake Guentzel – The sophomore Penguins winger, who led the playoffs with 13 goals last year, produced a goal and three assists in Game One against Philadelphia. He had one goal during the last five games of the regular season.
Marc-Andre Fleury – The Vegas netminder stopped all 30 shots that he faced in a 1-0 win over Los Angeles, a nice recovery after getting shelled for six goals on 18 shots in the regular-season finale against Calgary. It was Fleury’s 11th career postseason shutout.
ZEROES
Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier and Shayne Gostisbehere – Two of Philadelphia’s top forwards and one of their top-pair defencemen were each on the ice for four goals against in a 7-0 Game One loss at Pittsburgh.
Carson Soucy and Jared Spurgeon – The Wild defence pairing, a rookie and a veteran playing for the first time in nearly a month, struggled (6 for, 22 against, 21.4 CF%, 2-11 scoring chances) and were on the ice for a goal against in a 3-2 loss at Winnipeg.
Alex Iafallo – Los Angeles’ rookie winger had a tough night (3 for, 13 against, 18.8 CF%, 1-5 scoring chances) in his first NHL playoff game, a 1-0 Game One loss at Vegas.
Brian Elliott – The Flyers netminder surrendered five goals on 19 shots before getting replaced by Petr Mrazek in a 7-0 Game One loss at Pittsburgh.
STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY
Joe Morrow – The Jets defenceman was victimized on Minnesota’s second goal, as Zach Parise’s pass across to Mikael Granlund eluded Morrow’s stick, but that was long forgotten after Morrow notched the game-winning goal in the third period.
VITAL SIGNS
Mathieu Perreault – Winnipeg’s skilled winger was knocked out of the game with an upper-body injury after a run-in with Wild rookie D Nick Seeler.
Jake Muzzin – An upper-body injury prevented the Kings defenceman from playing Game One at Vegas. His absence has potential to really hurt Los Angeles.
David Perron – The Golden Knights winger didn’t dress for Game One against Los Angeles, as he’s still dealing with an undisclosed injury.
SHORT SHIFTS
Penguins LW Carl Hagelin contributed a goal and an assist in a 7-0 Game One win over Philadelphia. He had three points (1 G, 2 A) in the last eight games of the regular season…Penguins D Brian Dumoulin added a pair of assists against the Flyers, matching his production from the last six games of the regular season…Penguins G Matt Murray cruised to a 24-save shutout in a 7-0 Game One win against Philadelphia. He had struggled last in the year, with a .896 save percentage in his past nine games, but it was also his third consecutive playoff shutout…Kings G Jonathan Quick turned away 27 of 28 shots in a 1-0 Game One loss at Vegas. He was solid over the past month, posting a .926 save percentage in his past 11 starts…Vegas’ fourth line of Tomas Nosek, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, and William Carrier controlled play (12 for, 3 against, 80.0 CF%, 6-3 scoring chances) in a 1-0 Game One win over Los Angeles.
FIRSTS
Vegas – In the Golden Knights’ first ever playoff game, they earned their ever playoff win.
Winnipeg – The Jets earned their first playoff victory in franchise history.
Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica, Hockey Viz, and Hockey Reference.
Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca