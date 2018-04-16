Crosby paces the Penguins to victory; Werenski, Fleury, and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Sidney Crosby – Pittsburgh’s superstar centre put up a goal and three helpers in a 5-1 Game Three victory at Philadelphia. He has eight points (4 G, 4 A) in the series.

Zach Werenski – The Columbus blueliner contributed a goal and two assists in a 5-4 Game Two overtime win at Washington. He has seven points (3 G, 4 A) in his past seven games.

Marc-Andre Fleury – Vegas’ veteran netminder stopped 37 of 39 shots in a 3-2 Game Three win at Los Angeles. He has a .970 save percentage through the first three games of the postseason.

ZEROES

Tobias Rieder, Adrian Kempe and Trevor Lewis – The Kings trio had a tough game (10 for, 14 against, 41.7 CF%, 4-7 scoring chances) and were on the ice for two goals against in a 3-2 Game Three loss to Vegas.

Ben Chiarot – The Jets defenceman struggled (9 for, 18 against, 33.3 CF%, 2-7 scoring chances) and was on the ice for one goal for and three against in a 6-2 Game Three loss at Minnesota.

Connor Hellebucyk – Winnipeg’s netminder lasted only two periods after giving up six goals on 22 shots in a 6-2 Game Three loss at Minnesota. This was Hellebuyck’s 70th game of the season and only the second time that he had surrendered six goals.

Philipp Grubauer – The Washington goaltender was pulled after allowing four goals on 22 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss in Game Two against Columbus. He got the opportunity to start this series, but responded by stopping 41 of 49 shots (.837 SV%).

Brian Elliott – After a tough first game and a strong second game, the Flyers netminder allowed five goals on 26 shots in a 5-1 Game Three loss to Pittsburgh. He has a .863 save percentage in the series.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Sergei Bobrovsky – The Blue Jackets goaltender may have allowed four goals, which isn’t typically an indicator of leading one’s team to victory, but it’s a little different when Bobrovsky stops 54 of 58 shots for an OT win in Game Two at Washington.

VITAL SIGNS

Jake Muzzin – The Kings’ defence was bolstered by the return of Muzzin, from injury, and Drew Doughty, from suspension, and they partnered together on the top pairing.

David Perron – Vegas’ playmaking winger made his first appearance in the postseason, after recovering from a late-season injury.

Tomas Tatar – Perron’s return to the lineup resulted in Tatar being a healthy scratch. He has just six points (4 G, 2 A) in 22 (regular season plus playoff) games since he was acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline.

Tyler Myers – Winnipeg’s defence suffered a big loss in Game Three at Minnesota when Myers suffered a lower-body injury after getting tangled up with Wild winger Marcus Foligno.

Jakub Vrana – Checking centre Jay Beagle returned to the Washington lineup which resulted in Vrana, the rookie winger, being a healthy scratch in Game Two against Columbus. Vrana had one assist in just 6:58 of ice time in Game One.

Andre Burakovsky – Washington’s forward group was thinned out early when Burakovsky suffered an upper-body injury in the first period and was forced to leave the game.

SHORT SHIFTS

Mikko Koivu has four assists in three playoff games against the Jets.

Penguins C Evgeni Malkin recorded a goal and an assist in a 5-1 Game Three win at Philadelphia, giving him three points (2 G, 1 A) in the series…Penguins D Kris Letang chipped in a couple of assists and has three assists in three playoff games…Wild C Eric Staal, RW Mikael Granlund and D Matt Dumba each had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 Game Three victory against Winnipeg. Granlund has three points (1 G, 2 A) in three games, while those were Staal and Dumba’s first points of the postseason…Wild C Mikko Koivu and rookie D Nick Seeler both had a pair of assists. Those were Seeler’s first career playoff points, while Koivu has four assists in three games against Winnipeg…Blue Jackets RW Josh Anderson put up a goal and two assists in a 5-4 overtime Game Two win at Washington. He had two goals in his previous 10 games…Blue Jackets RW Cam Atkinson scored a pair of goals; he has 21 points (13 G, 8 A) in his past 15 games…Blue Jackets D Seth Jones and LW Artemi Panarin both added a couple of assists in Game Three. Jones has 19 points (7 G, 12 A) in his past 13 games and Panarin has 34 points (10 G, 24 A) in his past 18 games…Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin scored two goals, on 17 shot attempts (10 SOG), in Washington’s 5-4 OT loss in Game Two against Columbus. He has six goals in his past five games…Capitals D John Carlson earned three assists in Game Two against Columbus, the second consecutive game in which he’s had three helpers…Capitals RW T.J. Oshie contributed a goal and an assist and C Nicklas Backstrom had a pair of assists in a 5-4 overtime loss in Game Two against Columbus. Oshie has 13 points (7 G, 6 A) in his past 13 games, while Backstrom has 26 points (5 G, 21 A) in the past 17 games…Kings C Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist, his first points of the series, in a 3-2 Game Three loss to Vegas…Penguins G Matt Murray turned away 26 of 27 shots in a 5-1 Game Three win at Philadelphia, giving him a .929 save percentage in the series.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .