One of the joys of fantasy sports is hitting on an under-the-radar pick, finding that sleeper who may be undervalued by the rest of the room, but just might have something to contribute.

There are many reasons why a player may be undervalued. Maybe they have not had a significant opportunity to prove themselves in the NHL. Maybe they have missed time with injuries. Maybe they are just coming off a down season with poor percentages.

Whatever the reason, there are players out there that could linger through the middle or even later rounds of your draft and yet they might be able to provide value.

Here is my list of potential sleeper candidates for the 2018-2019 NHL season:

Austin Czarnik – An undersized 25-year-old winger who couldn’t stick with Boston, Czarnik is getting a real chance with the Flames this year and is getting touted as this year’s Yanni Gourde, the Lightning forward who busted out as a rookie last year after years of strong minor-league production. With 155 points in 157 AHL games, Czarnik has earned that chance, and if he sticks alongside Mikael Backlund on Calgary’s second line, Czarnik could be a viable source of secondary scoring.

Ty Rattie – A 25-year-old who has 19 points in 49 career NHL games, Rattie holds more appeal than those numbers would suggest because he’s set to start the season on Connor McDavid’s right side. Rattie has been a productive AHL scorer, but his value is almost exclusively tied to the opportunity he has on Edmonton’s top line.

Dylan Strome – The third pick in the 2015 Draft, Strome has been underwhelming for Arizona thus far, posting 10 points in 28 NHL games, but after recording 53 points in 50 AHL games as a first-year pro last season, it could be worth taking a shot on his offensive upside. He had eight points (3 G, 5 A) in 10 games down the stretch for the Coyotes last season.

Artturi Lehkonen – The Habs could use some surprise seasons from anyone and everyone, but young wingers Lehkonen and Charles Hudon hold out some hope for optimism. Lehkonen’s second season was not as strong as his first, in terms of production, but his percentages dipped and it looks like Lehkonen is going to be getting a chance on Montreal’s first power play unit.

Brandon Saad – While his 2017-2018 season didn’t live up to expectations, by any measure, Saad did score 34 of his 35 points at even strength while posting a career-low 6.7% on-ice shooting percentage. This season, the Blackhawks are giving him a turn on Patrick Kane’s line so it would be stunning if the three-time 50-point scorer finished in the mid-30s again.

Is Jesse Puljujarvi ready to take the next step in his development?

Jesse Puljujarvi – Perhaps more of a breakthrough candidate, but expectations still seem relatively low for the fourth overall pick in the 2016 Draft. He has shown some flashes in his first two NHL seasons, managing 28 points in 93 games, but if he can secure a regular role in Edmonton’s top nine, plus some power play time, the 20-year-old could be ready to take a significant step forward.

Anthony Beauvillier – The 21-year-old is on a steady upward trajectory, but could be primed for a big boost this year if he ends up skating on Mathew Barzal’s wing on the Islanders’ top line. It’s just a big opportunity for the third-year winger who finished last season with 11 points (7 G, 4 A) in his last nine games.

Julius Honka – It hasn’t been a smooth path to this point for the 14th pick in the 2014 Draft, but the mobile puck-moving blueliner is still just 22 and has some offensive upside. With a new coach in Dallas, one that might be a little more forgiving of defensive transgressions, this is a make-or-break season for Honka to contribute to the Stars on a regular basis, and he should have a role on the third pair and second power play unit.

Petr Mrazek – Both of Carolina’s goaltenders, Mrazek and Scott Darling, qualify here because, presumably, one of them can perform competently enough to earn a starting job. Darling was awful last year, and Mrazek has had two poor seasons in a row but, before that, both had shown promise. The Hurricanes look like a solid team that needs merely adequate goaltending and it’s possible that they might be able to get it from their in-house options.

Nino Niederreiter – A puck possession monster, the 26-year-old winger saw his point production drop from 57 points in 2016-2017 to 32 points in 63 games last season. He’s a three-time 20-goal scorer and the Wild need him to be a significant contributor if they are going to be a playoff team, so a bounce back to his more typical production isn’t an unreasonable expectation.

Andre Burakovsky – The skilled 2013 first-round pick has been hampered by injuries, missing 44 games over the past two seasons, and that has prevented him from busting out offensively, but he has the talent to do more than he has to this point in his career.

Markus Nutivaara – The 24-year-old, who was a seventh-round pick in 2015, made nice progress in his second season, putting up 23 points in 61 games, but he could move up the Columbus depth chart, especially if injuries catch up to other Blue Jackets defencemen (okay, Ryan Murray).

Valeri Nichushkin – Back from Russia after a two-year stint in the KHL, the 23-year-old winger is set to play on Dallas’ second line with Jason Spezza and Mattias Janmark. He struggled to score in his first stint with Dallas, but he was a kid (18, 19 and 20-years-old).

After a couple of rough seasons, Bobby Ryan is a deep sleeper.

Bobby Ryan – No one is suggesting that he can provide favourable value for the money, and who knows if he can avoid injuries to his hands that have affected him in recent seasons, but on a thin Senators roster, the 31-year-old winger is going to have a significant role, potentially first line and first power play unit. Maybe he qualifies as a deep sleeper, but still worth considering.

Nikolay Goldobin – A 22-year-old who has seen part-time NHL duty in each of the past three seasons, producing 19 points in 61 games, Goldobin has a chance to start the season on the wing with highly-touted centre Elias Pettersson and that is enough to make Goldobin intriguing. He has also put up 72 points in 76 AHL games over the past two seasons, so he’s likely ready for a legitimate look.

Erik Gustafsson – Although the 26-year-old has never been more than a part-time player in the NHL, he does have 30 points in 76 career games and, on Chicago’s blueline, should have a chance to play a big role this season.

Jake Allen – He’s fighting for his life as an NHL starting goaltender, after struggling his way to a .906 save percentage in 59 games for the Blues last season, but he had a respectable .916 save percentage in the previous three years combined, and has a loaded team in front of him this year.

Carey Price – It’s not like he will fly under the radar, because he was the best goaltender in the world not so long ago, but Price is also coming off the worst season of his career and plays for a team coming into the season with very low expectations. When he previously had an atypically poor season (posting a .905 save percentage in 2012-2013), Price rebounded with a spectacular season, posting a .927 save percentage in 59 starts the next season. Could he do it again? If he drops a .925-plus save percentage, the not-so-good Habs could look almost decent.

