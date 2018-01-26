DeBrincat gets his second trick, Subban streaking; Teravainen, Malkin, Davidson, Kadri, Namestnikov, McDonagh and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Alex DeBrincat – The Blackhawks rookie notched his second hat trick of the season, and added an assist in a 5-1 win at Detroit. He had a single assist in his previous seven games, but is tied for second among rookie with 17 goals.

LEADING ROOKIE GOAL SCORERS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G Brock Boeser Vancouver RW 46 24 Alex DeBrincat Chicago RW 49 17 Yanni Gourde Tampa Bay LW 49 17 Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders C 50 16 Kyle Connor Winnipeg LW 44 15 Clayton Keller Arizona RW 50 14 Adrian Kempe Los Angeles LW 48 14 Christian Fischer Arizona RW 48 13 Alexander Kerfoot Colorado LW 45 12 Jesper Bratt New Jersey LW 47 12

P.K. Subban – Nashville’s star blueliner recorded a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win at New Jersey, giving him 19 points (8 G, 11 A) in the past 18 games. He now leads all defencemen with 12 goals.

Teuvo Teravainen – The Hurricanes winger scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-5 win at Montreal. He had one assist in the previous six games.

Evgeni Malkin – After scoring twice and adding an assist in a 6-3 win vs. Minnesota, the Penguins pivot has 14 points (9 G, 5 A) in the past nine games.

Brandon Davidson – An unlikely marksman, who last scored a goal in February, 2016, the Oilers blueliner tallied two goals in a 4-3 shootout win against Calgary. He had just two assists in the 24 previous games that he had played this season.

Nazem Kadri – The Maple Leafs centre scored a pair of goals in a 4-1 win at Dallas, giving him four points (3 G, 1 A) in the past four games.

Vladislav Namestnikov – The Lightning winger scored twice in a 5-1 victory at Philadelphia, his second straight two-point game after managing two assists in the previous nine contests.

Ryan McDonagh – The Rangers captain scored his first two goals of the season in a 6-5 win at San Jose, giving him six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past seven games.

ZEROES

Zach Parise – The Wild winger had a rough game (4 for, 23 against, 14.8 CF%, 1-15 scoring chancs) and was on the ice for three goals against in a 6-3 loss at Pittsburgh.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Mike Green and Niklas Kronwall – The rookie Red Wings winger and veteran defencemen were all on the ice for four even-strength goals against in a 5-1 loss to Chicago. Bertuzzi didn’t have good possession stats (9 for, 18 against, 33.3 CF%, 7-12 scoring chances) either.

Carey Price – Montreal’s star netminder gave up six goals on 29 shots in a 6-5 loss to Carolina. He enters the All-Star break with a .860 save percentage in his past five starts.

Michal Neuvirth – The Philadelphia goaltender allowed five goals on 22 shots in a 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay. He had a .960 save percentage in his previous four starts.

Jimmy Howard – Detroit pulled their starting goaltender after just 8:47 when he allowed three goals on nine shots in a 5-1 loss to Chicago, and has a .861 save percentage in his past four starts.

Devan Dubnyk – Minnesota’s goalie was yanked midway through the second period after allowing four goals on 21 shots in a 6-3 loss at Pittsburgh. He had a .930 save percentage in his previous 10 games.

VITAL SIGNS

Jaden Schwartz – The Blues winger returned to the lineup for the first time in six weeks after suffering an ankle injury. He played more than 18 minutes in a 3-1 win against Colorado.

Cam Atkinson – Returning to the Columbus lineup for the first time in more than a month, which was spent recovering from a broken hand, and scored a goal in a 2-1 win at Arizona.

John Gibson – Anaheim’s starting goaltender suffered a lower-body injury after Jets captain Blake Wheeler wiped out and fell into him. Ryan Miller finished the game for the Ducks, and didn’t face a shot before winning in the shootout.

Evgeny Kuznetsov – The Capitals centre suffered a lower-body injury off a face-off in a 4-2 win over Florida.

Mark Barberio – The Avalanche blueliner is out of the lineup with a lower-body injury. He had five points (1 G, 4 A) and averaged more than 19 minutes of ice time per game in his previous 15 games.

SHORT SHIFTS

Jeff Petry is producing in a big role for the Canadiens.

Hurricanes D Noah Hanifin contributed three assists and C Victor Rask added two in a 6-5 win at Montreal. Hanifin had two assists in his previous 14 games, and Rask has four assists in the past five games…RW Justin Williams and C Derek Ryan both had a goal and an assist at Montreal. Williams has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past four games and Ryan had one goal in his previous seven games…Canadiens RW Charles Hudon scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-5 loss to Carolina; he had one assist in his previous 10 games…Canadiens D Jeff Petry put up a goal and two assists, giving him eight points (1 G, 7 A) in the past eight games…Canadiens LW Max Pacioretty scored a goal and added an assist in the loss, and has 11 points (8 G, 3 A) in the past 10 games…Predators RW Viktor Arvidsson and D Mattias Ekholm both had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win at New Jersey. Arvidsson has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past four games, and Ekholm had one assist in his previous 14 games…Lightning C Steven Stamkos and RW Nikita Kucherov both contributed a couple of assists in a 5-1 win at Philadelphia. Stamkos has eight points (1 G, 7 A) in the past eight games while Kucherov had one assist in his previous five games…Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby had three assists in a 6-3 win over Minnesota, giving him 19 points (3 G, 16 A) during a nine-game point streak…Riding shotgun with Crosby, Penguins rookie LW Dominik Simon scored a pair of goals and has four points (3 G, 1 A) in the past three games…Penguins LW Carl Hagelin added a goal and an assist, and has eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the past eight games…Wild C Eric Staal produced a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss at Pittsburgh, and has 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in the past 10 games…Wild LW Marcus Foligno chipped in a couple of assists, and has five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past five games…Bruins C Patrice Bergeron earned a couple of assists in a 3-2 win at Ottawa, giving him 18 points (10 G, 8 A) in the past 11 games…Senators D Dion Phaneuf assisted on both Ottawa goals in a 3-2 loss to Boston, matching his production from his previosu 20 games…Blackhawks LW Anthony Duclair put up a goal and two helpers in a 5-1 win at Detroit. He has four points (1 G, 3 A) in six games since joining Chicago in a trade from Arizona…Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 win at Florida; he has 16 points (7 G, 9 A) in the past 11 games…Panthers RW Denis Malgin scored both Florida goals in a 4-2 loss to Washington, giving him four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past four games…Blues LW Alexander Steen contributed a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win against Colorado. He has 10 points (6 G, 4 A) in the past nine games…Blues D Alex Pietrangelo added two assists, giving him seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past seven games…Maple Leafs RW William Nylander picked up a pair of assists in a 4-1 win at Dallas, and has 15 points (5 G, 10 A) in the past 17 games.

Matthew Tkachuk is an agitator, and really productive too.

Flames LW Matthew Tkachuk scored twice in a 4-3 shootout loss at Edmonton and has 12 points (8 G, 4 A) in the past 11 games …Flames C Mikael Backlund earned a couple of assists, giving him six points (1 g, 5 A) in the past six games…Oilers C Ryan Strome had two assists in a 4-3 shootout win against Calgary, snapping an 11-game point drought…Rangers LW J.T. Miller put up a goal and a pair of assists in a 6-5 win at San Jose, and has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past six games…Rangers C Kevin Hayes and D Brady Skjei both produced a goal and an assist. Hayes returned to the lineup after missing a couple of weeks, and matched his production from his previous nine games, and Skjei had one assist in his previous 17 games…Rangers RW Mats Zuccarello contributed a couple of assists, giving him five assists in his past four games…Sharks C Logan Couture scored two goals in a 6-5 loss to the Rangers, and has 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in the past 10 games…Sharks RW Kevin Labanc added three assists, giving him six points (1 G, 5 A) in the past five games…Sharks D Brent Burns produced a pair of assists, giving him 29 points (6 G, 23 A) in the past 22 games…Blue Jackets C Alexander Wennberg had a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win at Arizona, and has eight points (3 G, 5 A) in the past 10 games…Ducks C Adam Henrique scored a goal, added an assist and tallied the shootout winner in a 4-3 victory against Winnipeg; he has six points (4 G, 2 A) during a five-game point streak.

Robin Lehner has put up back-to-back shutouts.

Sabres G Robin Lehner recorded a 30-save shutout in a 4-0 win at Vancouver, his second straight shutout after posting a .833 save percentage in his previous five games…Predators G Pekka Rinne posted a 27-save shutout in a 3-0 win at New Jersey, and has a .940 save percentage in his past eight starts…Maple Leafs G Curtis McElhinney saved 39 of 40 shots in a 4-1 win at Dallas, and has a .942 save percentage in his past six starts…Islanders G Jaroslav Halak turned away 38 of 39 shots in a 2-1 win at Vegas. He had a .902 save percentage in his previous 10 games…Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky had 38 saves on 39 shots in a 2-1 win at Arizona, giving him a .929 save percentage in his past eight starts…Blues G Carter Hutton turned away 36 of 37 shots in a 3-1 win vs. Colorado, and has a .947 save percentage in his past 13 games.

FIRSTS

Jack Roslovic – Winnipeg’s rookie forward tallied his first NHL goal, in his ninth career game, a 4-3 shootout loss at Anaheim.

Ross Johnston – The Islanders enforcer notched his first NHL goal, in his fourth game, a 2-1 win at Vegas.

Ryan Lomberg – A 23-year-old undrafted free agent who played two seasons in the USHL, sandwiched around two years at the University of Maine, made his NHL debut in a 4-3 shootout loss at Edmonton. He had 14 points (5 G, 9 A) and 84 penalty minutes in 36 AHL games.

Ken Appleby – With Cory Schneider and Keith Kinkaid injured, the 22-year-old stopped 24 of 27 shots in his first NHL start, a 3-0 loss to Nashville. Appleby had a .888 save percentage in 16 AHL games before getting called up.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica and Hockey Reference.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca