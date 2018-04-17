Hall and MacKinnon lead their respective clubs to the win column; Donskoi, Marleau, Jones and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Taylor Hall – New Jersey’s star winger put up a goal and two assists, with 10 shot attempts (6 SOG), in a 5-2 Game Three win over Tampa Bay. He has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the series.

Nathan MacKinnon – Colorado’s speed-merchant centre had a pair of goals, on a dozen shot attempts (7 SOG), to lead the Avalanche to a 5-2 Game Three win against Nashville. He has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the series.

Joonas Donskoi – The Sharks winger contributed a goal and two helpers in an 8-1 Game Three rout of Anaheim. He had three points (2 G, 1 A) in his previous nine games.

Patrick Marleau – Toronto’s veteran left winger scored a pair of goals in a 4-2 Game Three win against Boston. The 38-year-old had no points in the first two games of the series, but finished the regular season with seven points (4 G, 3 A) in the last eight games.

Martin Jones – San Jose’s netminder stopped 45 of 46 shots in a 7-1 Game Three win against Anaheim. He’s made 98 saves on 101 shots (.970 SV%) through three games.

ZEROES

Brad Marchand, Torey Krug and Kevin Millar – The Bruins winger and defence tandem were on the ice for three goals against in a 4-2 Game Three loss at Toronto.

Roman Josi and Ryan Ellis – The Predators defence tandem was on the ice for three goals against, and didn’t improve their possession stats until after Nashville had fallen behind 4-0, on the way to a 5-2 Game Three loss at Colorado.

Hampus Lindholm – Anaheim’s star defender was on the ice for three 5-on-5 goals against, as well as another while shorthanded, in a 8-1 Game Three rout at San Jose.

Pekka Rinne – Nashville’s veteran goaltender continued to struggle on the road, getting pulled after allowing four goals on 15 shots in Game Three at Colorado. In his last four playoff road starts, he has a .750 save percentage, with a total of 45 saves on 60 shots.

John Gibson – Anaheim’s netminder was yanked from the net after allowing five goals on 24 shots through two periods on the way to an 8-1 Game Three loss. That leaves him with a .882 save percentage in the series.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Frederik Andersen – Although the two goals he allowed weren’t stellar, the Maple Leafs netminder more than made up for it the rest of the way, stopping 40 of 42 shots, including this one late in the third period:

VITAL SIGNS

Tomas Plekanec – The Maple Leafs pushed Plekanec up the depth chart and he played 17:58 in Game Three against Boston, spending most of his night matched against Boston’s trio of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak. While Plekanec was around 33% possession against them, he was also on the ice for a pair of Maple Leafs goals.

Cory Schneider – The veteran netminder started Game Three for New Jersey. He had made two starts in the previous five weeks while Keith Kinkaid pushed the Devils into the postseason, but Schneider stopped 34 of 36 shots in a 5-2 Game Three victory.

Brent Burns – It may be nothing more than caution, with the Sharks comfortably in the lead, but the San Jose defenceman didn’t play in the last 10 minutes of the third period of Game Three against Anaheim.

Dominic Moore – With Leo Komarov injured, the Maple Leafs inserted Dominic Moore into the lineup for his first game of the postseason.

SHORT SHIFTS

Maple Leafs D Morgan Rielly and RW Mitch Marner both had a pair of assists in a 4-2 Game Three win vs. Boston. Rielly has four points (1 G, 3 A) and Marner has four points (2 G, 2 A) in three games…Bruins C Sean Kuraly assisted on both Boston goals in a 4-2 Game Three loss at Toronto, giving him three points (1 G, 2 A) in three games…Lightning LW Alex Killorn and C Steven Stamkos both had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 Game Three loss at New Jersey. Killorn has five points (4 G, 1 A) and Stamkos has four points (1 G, 3 A) in three games…Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov added a couple of assists and has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the series…Avalanche LW Gabriel Landeskog produced a goal and two assists in a 5-2 Game Three win vs. Nashville; he has five points (2 G, 3 A) in three games…Avalanche RW Mikko Rantanen added two assists and has three assists in the series…Sharks LW Evander Kane, C Joe Pavelski, and LW Marcus Sorensen each had a goal and an assist in an 8-1 Game Three victory over Anaheim. Kane has four points (3 G, 1 A), Pavelski has four points (1 G, 3 A), and Sorensen has three points (1 G, 2 A) in three games…Sharks C Logan Couture put up a goal and two assists in Game Three against Anaheim, giving him five points (2 G, 3 A) in the series.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .