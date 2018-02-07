Duchene making progress in Ottawa; Barkov, Malkin, Kessel, Crosby and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Matt Duchene – Ottawa’s scoring centre put up a goal and two helpers in a 5-3 win against New Jersey. It hasn’t all been a smooth transition since joining the Senators, but Duchene does have 14 points (6 G, 8 A) in the past 14 games.

Aleksander Barkov – Florida’s first line centre scored twice in a 3-1 win vs. Vancouver, giving him 14 points (7 G, 7 A) in the past 13 games.

Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, and Sidney Crosby – Malkin and Kessel both had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 win over Vegas. Malkin has 24 points (16 G, 8 A) in the past 13 games while Kessel has 21 points (7 G, 14 A) in the past 13 games. Crosby chipped in a couple of assists, giving him 24 points (3 G, 21 A) in the past 13 games.

LEADING SCORERS SINCE JAN. 1 PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh C 15 16 10 26 Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh C 15 3 22 25 Phil Kessel Pittsburgh RW 15 8 15 23 Brent Burns San Jose D 17 3 16 19 Patrice Bergeron Boston C 14 11 8 19 Alexander Radulov Dallas RW 14 7 12 19 Brad Marchand Boston LW 9 6 12 18 Johnny Gaudreau Calgary LW 14 3 15 18 Alex Ovechkin Washington LW 13 8 9 17 David Perron Vegas LW 16 4 13 17 Mikko Rantanen Colorado RW 13 5 12 17 Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders C 15 3 14 17

ZEROES

Shea Theodore – The Vegas blueliner had a tough night (9 for, 20 against, 31.0 CF%, 4-12 scoring chances) and was on the ice for three goals against in a 5-4 loss at Pittsburgh.

Danny DeKeyser and Nick Jensen – The Detroit defence pairing had a rough night (10 for, 20 against, 33.3 CF%) and was on the ice for all three goals against in a 3-2 loss to Boston.

Max McCormick – Ottawa’s checking centre was buried in his own end (1 for, 12 against, 7.7 CF%, 1-7 scoring chances) in a 5-3 win against New Jersey.

Curtis Lazar – The Flames winger was on the wrong side of the puck (2 for, 16 against, 11.1 CF%, 1-6 scoring chances) in a 3-2 win at Chicago.

Carter Hutton – St. Louis’ netminder gave up three goals on eight shots before getting pulled in a 6-2 loss to Minnesota. He had a .952 save percentage in his previous 15 games.

Keith Kinkaid – The Devils goaltender allowed four goals on 20 shots before getting pulled in a 5-3 loss at Ottawa, giving him a .870 save percentage in his past six appearances.

VITAL SIGNS

Derick Brassard – The Senators centre did not dress for a 5-3 win over New Jersey due to an undisclosed injury.

Winnipeg Jets – With injuries to Adam Lowry, Brandon Tanev and Matt Hendricks, the Jets called up Nic Petan and Brendan Lemieux for their game against Arizona.

Jonas Brodin – The Minnesota blueliner suffered an upper-body injury in a 6-2 win at St. Louis.

Mikko Rantanen – Colorado’s high-scoring sophomore missed a 3-1 win over San Jose with a lower-body injury.

Brandon Saad – The Blackhawks winger was demoted to the fourth line and played a season-low 9:54 in a 2-1 loss to Calgary. He had one assist, and 32 shots on goal, in the previous 11 games.

Alex Burrows – The veteran Senators winger is facing a suspension for kneeing Devils LW Taylor Hall in the back of the head, repeatedly.

SHORT SHIFTS

Sam Reinhart is starting to show signs of progress.

Ducks RW Ondrej Kase scored a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime win at Buffalo; he has 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in the past 12 games…Sabres C Jack Eichel produced a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Anaheim, snapping a season-long four-game scoring drought…Sabres RW Sam Reinhart added a couple of assists, and is on a good streak, with 10 points (3 G, 7 A) in the past nine games...Golden Knights LW Jonathan Marchessault recorded a goal and an assist in a 5-4 loss at Pittsburgh, and has 26 points (9 G, 17 A) in the past 22 games…Golden Knights RW Reilly Smith contributed a couple of assists, giving him 17 points (7 G, 10 A) in the past 18 games…Capitals C Nicklas Backstrom notched a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win at Columbus; he had just two goals in the previous seven games…Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin added a pair of assists, and has 21 points (9 G, 12 A) in the past 15 games…Senators LW Mike Hoffman produced a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win against New Jersey, and has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past four games…Devils RW Kyle Palmieri contributed a goal and an assist in a 5-3 loss at Ottawa, giving him six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Bruins rookie LW Danton Heinen had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win at Detroit; he has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past six games…Red Wings rookie RW Martin Frk also had a goal and an assist against Boston. He had no goals and four assists in his previous 17 games…Wild C Mikko Koivu, C Eric Staal, and LW Jason Zucker each had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 win at St. Louis. Koivu had no points in his previous four games, Staal has 11 points (4 G, 7 A) in the past eight games, and Zucker has 12 points (7 G, 5 A) in the past 12 games…Wild LW Mikael Granlund added two assists against the Blues, giving him 16 points (4 G, 12 A) in the past 13 games…Blues D Colton Parayko had a pair of assists in a 6-2 loss to Minnesota, matching his production from the previous eight games…Jets D Dustin Byfuglien produced a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win vs. Arizona, and has five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past six games…Coyotes centres Derek Stepan and Christian Dvorak both had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 loss at Winnipeg. Stepan had two assists in his previous seven games and Dvorak has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past six games…Flames C Sean Monahan tallied a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 win at Chicago. He has 15 points (8 G, 7 A) in his past 14 games…Flames LW Johnny Gaudreau added two assists, giving him 20 points (3 G, 17 A) in the past 15 games…Avalanche LW J.T. Compher and C Tyson Jost both had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over San Jose. Compher has six points (4 G, 2 A) in his past six games and Jost had two assists in his previous nine games.

Ducks RW Chris Wagner had a solid game (11 for, 1 against, 91.7 CF%, 5-0) in a 4-3 overtime win at Buffalo…Hurricanes RW Lee Stempniak had good possession numbers (10 for, 2 against, 83.3 CF%, 5-1 scoring chances) in a 2-1 overtime loss to Philadelphia…Blue Jackets defenceman Dean Kukan (16 for, 3 against, 84.2 CF%, 14-2 scoring chances) and Markus Nutivaara (22 for, 5 against, 81.5 CF%, 18-1 scoring chances) had strong games in a 3-2 loss to Washington…Flames D Mark Giordano had 13 shot attempts (3 SOG) in a 3-2 win at Chicago.

Capitals G Braden Holtby turned away 37 of 39 shots in a 3-2 win at Columbus. He has a .906 save percentage in his past dozen games…Flames G Mike Smith saved 34 of 36 shots sent his way in a 3-2 win at Chicago, and has a .929 save percentage in his past 17 games…Flyers G Brian Elliott stopped 27 of 28 shots in a 2-1 overtime win against Carolina. It was his first start in almost two weeks and he had a .878 save percentage in his previous nine games.

FIRSTS

Colin White – A first-round pick of the Senators in 2015, White scored his first NHL goal in his 13th game, a 5-3 win against New Jersey.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica and Hockey Reference.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca