Jack Eichel and Alexander Radulov continue scoring streaks; Little, Eriksson, Drouin, Getzlaf, Kunitz, Hunt and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Jack Eichel – The Sabres centre had a big game in his head-to-head matchup with Connor McDavid, posting a goal and three assists in a 5-0 win at Edmonton. He has 14 points (5 G, 9 A) during a seven-game point streak.

Alexander Radulov – The Stars winger scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-1 win against Florida; he has 15 points (6 G, 9 A) during an eight-game point streak.

Radulov is on a roll for Big D.

Bryan Little – Winnipeg’s veteran centre tallied two goals, including the winner, and had an assist in a 5-4 overtime win at San Jose. He had three points (1 G, 2 A) in his previous eight games.

Loui Eriksson – Vancouver’s veteran winger scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-2 win vs. Los Angeles, giving him six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past five games.

Jonathan Drouin – Still skating at centre for the Habs, Drouin put up a goal and two assists in a 4-2 win over Colorado, and has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past seven games.

Ryan Getzlaf – The Ducks playmaker had a goal and two assists in a 6-3 win vs. the Rangers, giving him 24 points (5 G, 19 A) in the past 18 games.

Chris Kunitz – Tampa Bay’s veteran winger had a goal and two assists in a 4-3 overtime win at Nashville. He had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous 19 games.

Brad Hunt – The Vegas blueliner had a goal and two assists in a 6-3 win over Columbus, and has five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past three games.

ZEROES

Oilers penalty-killing – It’s been a problem all year, but Edmonton surrendered three power-play goals against in four opportunities in a 5-0 loss to Buffalo. The Oilers have allowed 10.80 goals against per 60 while shorthanded this season. Philadelphia ranks 30th in the league, allowing 9.63 goals against per 60 minutes of shorthanded play.

Brent Burns – San Jose’s star defenceman was on the ice for four even-strength goals against in a 5-4 overtime loss to Winnipeg.

Ryan Johansen – Nashville’s top centre had a tough night (7 for, 15 against, 31.8 CF%, 3-11 scoring chances) and was on the ice for three goals against in a 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

Jonathan Quick – The Kings goaltender had allowed five goals on 19 shots, and was removed from the net at 24:21, in a 6-2 loss at Vancouver. He has a .876 save percentage in his past seven starts.

Henrik Lundqvist – The Rangers goalie gave up three goals on seven shots in a 6-3 loss at Anaheim. He had a .935 save percentage in his previous 15 games.

VITAL SIGNS

Brad Marchand – The Bruins winger is facing a possible suspension for delivering an elbow to the head of Devils winger Marcus Johansson.

Marcus Johansson – It remains to be seen what effect Marchand’s elbow had on Johansson. It happened late in the game and he didn’t look great in the immediate aftermath.

Joe Thornton – San Jose’s star centre suffered a knee injury against Winnipeg, the severity of which is still waiting to be determined by an MRI. If he’s out long-term, that could be crushing for the Sharks.

Dmitry Kulikov – The Winnipeg blueliner was hit from behind by Sharks centre Tomas Hertl, and suffered an upper-body injury as a result.

Matt Duchene – The Senators centre took a puck to the face late in the game against St. Louis and did not return, but is expected to play in Ottawa’s next game.

Brandon Dubinsky – Columbus sent their veteran centre home to deal with personal issues. It’s a rather vague report, but there is some concern that, whatever it is, it could threaten his career.

James Reimer – Florida’s netminder suffered a lower-body injury against Dallas. With Roberto Luongo still out, that leaves Harri Sateri as the Panthers’ top goaltending option.

Cory Schneider – New Jersey’s goaltender appeared to suffer a lower-body injury against Boston and left the game after two periods. With Keith Kinkaid already out, recent call-up Ken Appleby and Mackenzie Blackwood are next in line in the Devils’ crease.

Mikhail Sergachev – The Lightning made their rookie defenceman a healthy scratch at Nashville. He had one assist and was averaging about 18 minutes per game in the six games before he was a healthy scratch.

SHORT SHIFTS

Brad Marchand may be facing a suspension, but he's been on a tear offensively, too.

Canadiens LW Alex Galchenyuk contributed a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win vs. Colorado, and has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past seven games…Bruins LW Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win against New Jersey, giving him 18 points (6 G, 12 A) in the past nine games…Flyers RW Jakub Voracek produced a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win at Detroit, snapping a four-game scoring drought…Flyers C Sean Couturier added a pair of assists, giving him 18 points (10 G, 8 A) in the past 13 games…Red Wings C Luke Glendening earned two assists in a 3-2 loss to Philadelphia; he has four assists (1 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Blues C Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win over Ottawa, giving him seven points (3 G, 4 A) in the past six games…Lightning LW Vladislav Namestnikov and C Steven Stamkos both earned a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime win at Nashville. Namestnikov had no points in his previous five games, and Stamkos has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past 10 games…Stars C Devin Shore had a goal and an assist in a 6-1 win vs. Florida. He had one assist in his previous seven games…Stars D John Klingberg added a pair of assists, and has 21 points (2 G, 19 A) in the past 15 games…Sabres C Ryan O’Reilly scored a pair of goals in a 5-0 win at Edmonton, and has eight points (4 G, 4 A) in the past seven games…Sabres RW Sam Reinhart put up a goal and two helpers in the victory, giving him six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past four games…Sabres RW Kyle Okposo and D Rasmus Ristolainen both contributed a couple of assists. Okposo has nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past six games, and Ristolainen has 12 points (3 G, 9 A) in the past 11 games…Canucks RW Brock Boeser scored a pair of goals in a 6-2 win over Los Angeles. He had one assist in his previous five games…Canucks RW Thomas Vanek added a goal and two assists against the Kings, and has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past five games…Canucks D Alexander Edler and C Bo Horvat both contributed a couple of assists. Edler has eight points (1 G, 7 A) in the past seven games, and Horvat has five points (1 G, 4 A) in his past six games…Kings C Anze Kopitar produced a goal and an assist in a 6-2 loss at Vancouver; he has 10 points (2 G, 8 A) in the past nine games…Golden Knights C William Karlsson scored two more goals in a 6-3 win against Columbus, giving him 13 points (10 G, 3 A) in the past 11 games…Golden Knights C Erik Haula and RW James Neal both contributed a goal and an assist. Haula has six points (1 G, 5 A) in the past four games and Neal has five points (4 G, 1 A) in the past four games…Golden Knights LW Jonathan Marchessault, LW David Perron and D Shea Theodore each had two assists against Columbus. Marchessault has 20 points (7 G, 13 A) in the past 16 games, Perron has 16 points (4 G, 12 A) in the past 15 games, and Theodore has four assists in the past four games…Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno had two assists in a 6-3 loss at Vegas, giving him six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past six games…Ducks RW Corey Perry contributed a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win against the Rangers. He had one goal in his previous seven games…Ducks D Cam Fowler added two helpers, matching his production from his previous eight games…Rangers LW Rick Nash scored two goals in a 6-3 loss at Anaheim, and has seven points (6 G, 1 A) in the past five games…Rangers C Mika Zibanejad added a couple of assists, after posting one assist in his previous five games…Jets RW Joel Armia scored a pair of goals in a 5-4 overtime win at San Jose. He had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous eight games…Jets LW Mathieu Perreault had a goal and an assist against the Sharks, and has eight points (5 G, 3 A) in the past seven games…Jets D Tyler Myers had a pair of assists at San Jose, giving him six assists in the past eight games…Sharks RW Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime loss to Winnipeg, and has 10 points (2 G, 8 A) in the past nine games…The Devils’ line of Marcus Johansson, Pavel Zacha and Drew Stafford had solid possession (18 for, 3 against, 85.7 CF%, 9-1 scoring chances) in a 3-2 loss at Boston.

Carter Hutton is having a great season in St. Louis.

Sabres G Robin Lehner posted a 33-save shutout in a 5-0 win at Edmonton. He had a .833 save percentage in his previous five games…Penguins G Casey DeSmith had 34 saves on 35 shots in a 3-1 win against Carolina, giving him a .935 save percentage in his first five NHL games…Blues G Carter Hutton recorded a 25-save shutout in a 3-0 win over Ottawa, and has a .944 save percentage in the past 12 games…Bruins G Tuukka Rask stopped 37 of 39 shots in a 3-2 win over New Jersey, giving him a .942 save percentage in the past 17 games…Senators G Craig Anderson stopped 38 of 40 shots in a 3-0 loss at St. Louis, and has a .918 save percentage in his past six starts…Canucks G Jacob Markstrom had 30 saves on 32 shots in a 6-2 win against Los Angeles, giving him a .921 save percentage in his past six starts.

FIRSTS

Jean-Sebastien Dea – The 23-year-old Penguins winger tallied his first NHL goal in his fourth career game, a 3-1 win against Carolina.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica and Hockey Reference.

