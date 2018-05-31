42m ago
Statistically Speaking: Eller, Holtby help Caps even series
By Scott Cullen
TSN.ca Analytics
Lars Eller and Braden Holtby step into the spotlight as the Capitals win Game Two to even up the Stanley Cup Final; Andre Burakovsky, Alex Ovechkin, Jonathan Marchessault and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.
HEROES
Lars Eller – The Capitals centre stepped up in the wake of an injury to Evgeny Kuznetsov and produced a goal and two assists in a 3-2 Game Two win at Vegas. He has put up 17 points (6 G, 11 A) in 21 playoff games.
Braden Holtby – After a difficult Game One, the Capitals netminder was sensational in Game Two, stopping 37 of 39 shots in Game Two at Vegas. He has a .921 save percentage in the playoffs, and had a miraculous game-saving stop in the waning moments of the third period.
Andre Burakovsky – The Capitals winger added a pair of assists in Game Two, giving him five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past three games.
ZEROES
Alex Tuch – The Golden Knights’ rookie winger had team-worst possession stats (9 for, 12 against, 42.9 CF%, 4-5 scoring chances) and was robbed of the potential tying goal late in the third period by Holtby.
David Perron – The Vegas winger generated a single shot attempt, with zero on goal, in Game Two. He has one goal in his past 46 playoff games.
STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY
Alex Ovechkin – He did get on the board, with his first career Stanley Cup Final goal, but the Capitals superstar had a tough night in terms of shot differentials (7 for, 15 against, 31.8 CF%, 2-5 scoring chances).
Jonathan Marchessault – The Golden Knights winger recorded 10 shot attempts (9 SOG) and had strong possession stats (18 for, 11 against, 62.1 CF%), but was also on the ice for two goals against in a 3-2 Game one loss to Washington.
VITAL SIGNS
Evgeny Kuznetsov – Washington’s leading scorer was knocked out of Game Two on a hit by Golden Knights D Brayden McNabb. If Kuznetsov is out, that’s a big loss for the Capitals, but it also means more ice time for Eller.
Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica, Hockey Viz, and Hockey Reference.
Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca