Lars Eller and Braden Holtby step into the spotlight as the Capitals win Game Two to even up the Stanley Cup Final; Andre Burakovsky, Alex Ovechkin, Jonathan Marchessault and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Lars Eller – The Capitals centre stepped up in the wake of an injury to Evgeny Kuznetsov and produced a goal and two assists in a 3-2 Game Two win at Vegas. He has put up 17 points (6 G, 11 A) in 21 playoff games.

Braden Holtby – After a difficult Game One, the Capitals netminder was sensational in Game Two, stopping 37 of 39 shots in Game Two at Vegas. He has a .921 save percentage in the playoffs, and had a miraculous game-saving stop in the waning moments of the third period.

We gotta see that again. pic.twitter.com/XzSdEdopuD — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) May 31, 2018

Andre Burakovsky – The Capitals winger added a pair of assists in Game Two, giving him five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past three games.

ZEROES

Alex Tuch – The Golden Knights’ rookie winger had team-worst possession stats (9 for, 12 against, 42.9 CF%, 4-5 scoring chances) and was robbed of the potential tying goal late in the third period by Holtby.

David Perron – The Vegas winger generated a single shot attempt, with zero on goal, in Game Two. He has one goal in his past 46 playoff games.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Alex Ovechkin – He did get on the board, with his first career Stanley Cup Final goal, but the Capitals superstar had a tough night in terms of shot differentials (7 for, 15 against, 31.8 CF%, 2-5 scoring chances).

Jonathan Marchessault – The Golden Knights winger recorded 10 shot attempts (9 SOG) and had strong possession stats (18 for, 11 against, 62.1 CF%), but was also on the ice for two goals against in a 3-2 Game one loss to Washington.

VITAL SIGNS

Evgeny Kuznetsov – Washington’s leading scorer was knocked out of Game Two on a hit by Golden Knights D Brayden McNabb. If Kuznetsov is out, that’s a big loss for the Capitals, but it also means more ice time for Eller.

Evgeny Kuznetsov leaves game after this hip check by Brayden McNabb pic.twitter.com/AcS5wXDQO0 — Ian Oland (@ianoland) May 31, 2018

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .