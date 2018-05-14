21m ago
Statistically Speaking: Eller leads Capitals to Game Two win
By Scott Cullen
TSN.ca Analytics
The Washington Capitals stunned the Tampa Bay Lightning to take a 2-0 series lead; Eller, Kuznetsov, Ovechkin and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.
HEROES
Lars Eller – The Capitals centre scored a goal and added two helpers in a 6-2 Game Two win at Tampa Bay. He had nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past seven games, and has taken on more responsibility in the past three games while Nicklas Backstrom has been out due to a hand injury.
Evgeny Kuznetsov – Washington’s playmaking pivot also had a goal and two assists in Game Two at Tampa Bay; he has 19 points (8 G, 11 A) in 14 playoff games.
Alex Ovechkin – The Capitals superstar sniper scored once and added an assist in Game Two at Tampa Bay, giving him 19 points (10 G, 9 A) in 14 playoff games.
ZEROES
Ryan McDonagh and Anton Stralman – The Lightning blueliners struggled when they were together (8 for, 11 against, 42.1 CF%, 4-8 scoring chances) and both ended up on the ice for three goals against in a 6-2 Game Two loss to Washington.
Andrei Vasilevskiy – Tampa Bay’s netminder allowed six goals on 37 shots in Game Two, leaving him with a .839 save percentage through the first two games of the series against the Capitals.
STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY
Steven Stamkos – The Lightning star centre had team-worst possession stats (6 for, 13 against, 31.6 CF%, 2-8 scoring chances) and was on the ice for two goals against in a 6-2 Game Two loss to Washington, but he also recorded a goal and an assist on the power play.
VITAL SIGNS
Nicklas Backstrom – For the third straight game, the Capitals were without their stellar two-way centre and, against the odds, Washington has won all three games.
SHORT SHIFTS
Capitals RW Tom Wilson contributed a goal and an assist in a 6-2 Game Two win at Tampa Bay and has six points (1 G, 5 A) in his past five games…Capitals D John Carlson added two assists and has 14 points (3 G, 11 A) in 14 games…Lightning C Brayden Point chipped in a goal and an assist in the 6-2 loss to Washington, giving him 12 points (5 G, 7 A) in 12 playoff games…Capitals G Braden Holtby made 33 saves on 35 shots in Game Two at Tampa Bay; he has a .926 save percentage in 14 playoff games.
Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica, Hockey Viz, and Hockey Reference.
Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca