The Washington Capitals stunned the Tampa Bay Lightning to take a 2-0 series lead; Eller, Kuznetsov, Ovechkin and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Lars Eller – The Capitals centre scored a goal and added two helpers in a 6-2 Game Two win at Tampa Bay. He had nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past seven games, and has taken on more responsibility in the past three games while Nicklas Backstrom has been out due to a hand injury.

Evgeny Kuznetsov – Washington’s playmaking pivot also had a goal and two assists in Game Two at Tampa Bay; he has 19 points (8 G, 11 A) in 14 playoff games.

Alex Ovechkin – The Capitals superstar sniper scored once and added an assist in Game Two at Tampa Bay, giving him 19 points (10 G, 9 A) in 14 playoff games.

ZEROES

Ryan McDonagh and Anton Stralman – The Lightning blueliners struggled when they were together (8 for, 11 against, 42.1 CF%, 4-8 scoring chances) and both ended up on the ice for three goals against in a 6-2 Game Two loss to Washington.

Andrei Vasilevskiy – Tampa Bay’s netminder allowed six goals on 37 shots in Game Two, leaving him with a .839 save percentage through the first two games of the series against the Capitals.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Steven Stamkos – The Lightning star centre had team-worst possession stats (6 for, 13 against, 31.6 CF%, 2-8 scoring chances) and was on the ice for two goals against in a 6-2 Game Two loss to Washington, but he also recorded a goal and an assist on the power play.

VITAL SIGNS

Nicklas Backstrom – For the third straight game, the Capitals were without their stellar two-way centre and, against the odds, Washington has won all three games.

SHORT SHIFTS

Capitals RW Tom Wilson contributed a goal and an assist in a 6-2 Game Two win at Tampa Bay and has six points (1 G, 5 A) in his past five games…Capitals D John Carlson added two assists and has 14 points (3 G, 11 A) in 14 games…Lightning C Brayden Point chipped in a goal and an assist in the 6-2 loss to Washington, giving him 12 points (5 G, 7 A) in 12 playoff games…Capitals G Braden Holtby made 33 saves on 35 shots in Game Two at Tampa Bay; he has a .926 save percentage in 14 playoff games.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .