There was a time when it was automatic to build your fantasy football team around running backs. Now that the NFL is a pass-happy league, throwing the ball more than ever before, it’s still a time to build around running backs. That’s because a runner that is still the focal point of their team’s offence holds great marginal value over others at the position.

That means the likes of Le’Veon Bell, David Johnson, Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley and Kareem Hunt are fine foundational pieces, and up-and-comers like second-year Saints running back Alvin Kamara and highly-touted Giants rookie Saquon Barkley are worthy of being fantasy cornerstone pieces this year. It's interesting enough that, the top option, Bell, has yet to report to Steelers training camp, but rankings can change if it appears that he will not be ready for the start of the season.

So, running back might not be the only position to provide high-end value, but it’s still the safest place to look.

Aa healthy Aaron Rodgers is the best quarterback on the board.

Quarterbacks are the marquee players, and it’s entirely fine to want Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady, but last season 10 quarterbacks threw for at least 3,800 yards and 10 threw for at least 25 touchdowns, and that doesn’t include players who were injured, like Rodgers or DeShaun Watson, or traded into a starting role, like Jimmy Garoppolo, so in a standard 10 or 12-team league, it’s easy enough to find a productive option at quarterback. In two-quarterback or super-flex leagues it can get more challenging, especially once bye weeks arrive, but those are still relatively rare formats so, in most cases, you can afford to be patient at quarterback.

There are many good wide receivers, but Antonio Brown is clearly on top at the position.

Wide receiver does offer at least one player worthy of a high first-round pick and it is Steelers receiver Antonio Brown, who has more than 100 catches in five straight seasons, and has averaged 1,570 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns per season over those five years. There are still many valuable receivers with high ceilings – DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones, Michael Thomas, and Odell Beckham Jr. stand out – so after Brown is off the board, it’s still possible to put together a quality receiving corps. With teams throwing more than ever before, there is so much more depth at the position.

Tight end has, in recent years, been the domain of Rob Gronkowski, and he’s probably still the first one off the board because, when healthy, he can reach heights that others cannot. However, Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and Philadelphia’s Zach Ertz are closing the gap, and the Giants’ Evan Engram is coming off a nice rookie season.

When it comes to things like defences and kickers, don’t pick them early (ideally, play in a league that doesn’t use kickers at all – it’s the better way to play).

With that out of the way, here are my Fantasy Football projections and rankings for the 2018 season (using a .5 PPR for value; feel free to adjust up or down based on your league's PPR usage):

QUARTERBACKS RANK QB TEAM PASS YDS RUSH YDS PASS TD INT RUSH TD BYE 1 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay 4235 294 34 9 2 7 2 Tom Brady New England 4470 43 32 6 1 11 3 Russell Wilson Seattle 4053 491 30 10 2 7 4 DeShaun Watson Houston 4000 530 30 15 4 10 5 Cam Newton Carolina 3488 626 24 13 7 4 6 Kirk Cousins Minnesota 4318 125 27 12 4 10 7 Drew Brees New Orleans 4689 15 28 11 1 6 8 Matthew Stafford Detroit 4370 141 28 12 1 6 9 Matt Ryan Atlanta 4432 116 24 12 0 8 10 Carson Wentz Philadelphia 3890 247 28 12 1 9 11 Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 4050 38 22 9 1 11 12 Dak Prescott Dallas 3496 320 22 9 5 8 13 Alex Smith Washington 3893 336 21 7 2 4 14 Philip Rivers L.A. Chargers 4302 15 27 14 0 8 15 Jared Goff Los Angeles 3919 53 26 11 1 12 16 Pat Mahomes Kansas City 3751 282 19 13 4 12 17 Andrew Luck Indianapolis 3815 238 26 14 2 9 18 Marcus Mariota Tennessee 3495 337 20 13 3 8 19 Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh 4070 34 26 14 0 7 20 Derek Carr Oakland 3776 85 26 12 0 7 21 Blake Bortles Jacksonville 3902 328 25 15 2 9 22 Andy Dalton Cincinnati 3549 131 23 10 2 9 23 Jameis Winston Tampa Bay 3500 147 20 13 2 5 24 Eli Manning N.Y. Giants 3849 39 24 14 0 9 25 Ryan Tannehill Miami 3561 195 22 12 1 11 26 Tyrod Taylor Cleveland 2623 450 14 5 4 11 27 Mitch Trubisky Chicago 3216 280 13 9 3 5 28 Case Keenum Denver 3425 127 18 11 1 10 29 Joe Flacco Baltimore 3033 47 15 11 2 10 30 Sam Bradford Arizona 3048 43 16 9 0 9 31 Sam Darnold N.Y. Jets 2890 66 11 9 1 11 32 Josh McCown N.Y. Jets 2265 92 13 7 2 11 33 A.J. McCarron Buffalo 1840 62 12 4 1 11 34 Josh Allen Buffalo 2000 154 10 8 1 11 35 Baker Mayfield Cleveland 1461 54 9 6 0 11 36 Lamar Jackson Baltimore 1130 207 4 3 1 10 37 Josh Rosen Arizona 1035 17 4 4 0 9 38 Paxton Lynch Denver 10 39 Ryan Fitzpatrick Tampa Bay 5 40 Brock Osweiler Miami 11 41 Nick Foles Philadelphia 9

RUNNING BACKS RANK RB TEAM RUSH YDS REC YDS RUSH TD REC TD CATCHES BYE 1 Le'Veon Bell Pittsburgh 1334 665 9 2 82 7 2 Alvin Kamara New Orleans 923 841 10 5 82 6 3 David Johnson Arizona 1055 742 10 5 66 9 4 Ezekiel Elliott Dallas 1568 379 13 2 35 8 5 Todd Gurley Los Angeles 1251 523 11 3 51 12 6 Saquon Barkley N.Y. Giants 1200 400 8 1 45 9 7 Kareem Hunt Kansas City 1194 409 7 2 48 12 8 Melvin Gordon L.A. Chargers 1062 411 8 2 53 8 9 Christian McCaffrey Carolina 783 645 5 6 79 4 10 Leonard Fournette Jacksonville 1145 333 10 1 39 9 11 Devonta Freeman Atlanta 967 419 9 2 50 8 12 Dalvin Cook Minnesota 1240 315 7 1 38 10 13 Jordan Howard Chicago 1218 225 8 1 27 5 14 Joe Mixon Cincinnati 939 430 7 1 45 9 15 LeSean McCoy Buffalo 1009 302 6 1 48 11 16 Jerick McKinnon San Francisco 898 301 6 1 46 11 17 Lamar Miller Houston 930 309 5 2 34 10 18 Marlon Mack Indianapolis 716 450 5 2 44 9 19 Carlos Hyde Cleveland 910 211 7 1 36 11 20 Alex Collins Baltimore 988 244 6 0 31 10 21 Derrick Henry Tennessee 925 205 8 0 19 8 22 Marshawn Lynch Oakland 906 188 7 1 25 7 23 Tevin Coleman Atlanta 617 360 5 2 31 8 24 Duke Johnson Cleveland 358 609 2 2 64 11 25 Mark Ingram New Orleans 766 204 6 0 29 6 26 Ty Montgomery Green Bay 496 361 4 2 49 7 27 Isaiah Crowell N.Y. Jets 841 216 4 0 28 11 28 Javorius Allen Baltimore 570 309 3 2 43 10 29 Kenyan Drake Miami 615 252 5 1 33 11 30 Royce Freeman Denver 883 112 5 0 13 10 31 Bilal Powell N.Y. Jets 645 279 3 1 38 11 32 Chris Thompson Washington 351 452 2 3 47 4 33 Tarik Cohen Chicago 407 388 2 2 58 5 34 Dion Lewis Tennessee 577 227 4 2 29 8 35 Theo Riddick Detroit 265 489 1 3 60 6 36 Gio Bernard Cincinnati 496 397 2 1 43 9 37 LeGarrette Blount Detroit 749 45 7 0 6 6 38 Frank Gore Miami 638 157 4 2 20 11 39 Nyheim Hines Indianapolis 560 273 3 1 32 9 40 Jay Ajayi Philadelphia 770 133 3 0 19 9 41 Rashaad Penny Seattle 731 95 4 1 10 7 42 Derrius Guice Washington 765 70 5 0 8 4 43 Chris Carson Seattle 624 177 3 1 21 7 44 Matt Breida San Francisco 511 198 4 1 23 11 45 Ameer Abdullah Detroit 625 201 3 1 27 6 46 Devontae Booker Denver 456 270 3 1 31 10 47 Rex Burkhead New England 405 265 4 1 30 11 48 Chris Ivory Buffalo 568 188 3 1 23 11 49 Latavius Murray Minnesota 520 121 5 0 18 10 50 Sony Michel New England 482 79 3 1 10 11 51 Jeremy Hill New England 556 97 5 0 14 11 52 Jamaal Williams Green Bay 445 210 3 1 22 7 53 Darren Sproles Philadelphia 286 319 2 1 39 9 54 Doug Martin Oakland 579 137 3 0 16 7 55 Robert Kelley Washington 551 59 5 0 9 4 56 C.J. Prosise Seattle 292 411 1 0 33 7 57 Mike Gillislee New England 480 32 6 0 4 11 58 Corey Clement Philadelphia 385 170 3 1 16 9 59 T.J. Yeldon Jacksonville 364 204 1 1 29 9 60 Rod Smith Dallas 255 212 3 1 23 8 61 Aaron Jones Green Bay 492 48 4 0 7 7 62 Justin Jackson L.A. Chargers 490 77 3 0 13 8 63 Jonathan Stewart N.Y. Giants 494 65 3 0 10 9 64 Charles Sims Tampa Bay 245 298 0 1 36 5 65 Ronald Jones Tampa Bay 503 41 3 0 6 5 66 Nick Chubb Cleveland 477 32 2 0 4 11 67 Cameron Artis-Payne Carolina 394 40 3 0 5 4 68 Kerryon Johnson Detroit 416 59 2 0 8 6 69 D'Onta Foreman Houston 360 91 2 0 11 10 70 Spencer Ware Kansas City 333 113 2 0 11 12 71 Jacquizz Rodgers Tampa Bay 402 86 1 0 12 5 72 Wendell Smallwood Philadelphia 340 111 1 0 13 9 73 Chase Edmonds Arizona 293 45 1 0 5 9 74 James Conner Pittsburgh 290 25 1 0 4 7

WIDE RECEIVERS RANK WR TEAM REC YDS REC TD CATCHES BYE 1 Antonio Brown Pittsburgh 1546 10 111 7 2 DeAndre Hopkins Houston 1308 10 95 10 3 Julio Jones Atlanta 1542 5 99 8 4 Michael Thomas New Orleans 1310 8 106 6 5 Odell Beckham Jr. N.Y. Giants 1217 10 86 9 6 Davante Adams Green Bay 1091 11 86 7 7 Larry Fitzgerald Arizona 1137 7 108 9 8 Doug Baldwin Seattle 1045 9 81 7 9 A.J. Green Cincinnati 1104 8 76 9 10 Jarvis Landry Cleveland 1067 7 107 11 11 Tyreek Hill Kansas City 1068 8 82 12 12 Mike Evans Tampa Bay 1133 7 78 5 13 Keenan Allen L.A. Chargers 1103 6 81 8 14 Brandin Cooks Los Angeles 1067 7 68 12 15 Adam Thielen Minnesota 1122 5 80 10 16 Demaryius Thomas Denver 1022 5 90 10 17 T.Y. Hilton Indianapolis 1126 5 69 9 18 Amari Cooper Oakland 946 8 69 7 19 Golden Tate Detroit 999 5 91 6 20 Ju-Ju Smith-Schuster Pittsburgh 1009 7 64 7 21 Marvin Jones Detroit 987 7 60 6 22 Allen Robinson Chicago 946 7 67 5 23 Stefon Diggs Minnesota 930 7 66 10 24 Devin Funchess Carolina 842 8 59 4 25 Cooper Kupp Los Angeles 955 6 58 12 26 Alshon Jeffery Philadelphia 967 6 53 9 27 Pierre Garcon San Francisco 955 4 77 11 28 Sterling Shepard N.Y. Giants 846 6 74 9 29 Michael Crabtree Baltimore 790 7 73 10 30 Kelvin Benjamin Buffalo 833 6 58 11 31 Jordy Nelson Oakland 785 7 55 7 32 Tyrell Williams L.A. Chargers 879 5 56 8 33 Marqise Lee Jacksonville 826 4 68 9 34 Emmanuel Sanders Denver 820 4 62 10 35 Rishard Matthews Tennessee 799 5 54 8 36 Nelson Agholor Philadelphia 708 6 60 9 37 Eric Decker New England 728 6 55 11 38 Quincy Enunwa N.Y. Jets 821 4 56 11 39 Chris Hogan New England 782 5 51 11 40 Robby Anderson N.Y. Jets 764 5 53 11 41 Jamison Crowder Washington 758 4 64 4 42 Brandon Marshall Seattle 725 4 69 7 43 Kenny Stills Miami 715 6 46 11 44 Sammy Watkins Kansas City 671 7 42 12 45 Julian Edelman New England 727 4 65 11 46 Ted Ginn New Orleans 737 5 51 6 47 Randall Cobb Green Bay 637 5 68 7 48 Willie Snead Baltimore 781 3 60 10 49 Kenny Golladay Detroit 715 5 49 6 50 Mike Wallace Philadelphia 747 4 54 9 51 Mohamed Sanu Atlanta 678 4 63 8 52 Jermaine Kearse N.Y. Jets 704 4 55 11 53 DeSean Jackson Tampa Bay 717 4 47 5 54 Josh Doctson Washington 625 6 41 4 55 Allen Hurns Dallas 669 5 44 8 56 Robert Woods Los Angeles 682 4 53 12 57 DeVante Parker Miami 707 3 56 11 58 Will Fuller Houston 635 5 45 10 59 Cameron Meredith New Orleans 701 3 54 6 60 Martavis Bryant Oakland 630 5 44 7 61 Paul Richardson Washington 651 4 48 4 62 John Brown Baltimore 605 5 43 10 63 Travis Benjamin L.A. Chargers 622 4 41 8 64 Cole Beasley Dallas 500 5 49 8 65 Adam Humphries Tampa Bay 627 2 58 5 66 Terrance Williams Dallas 643 2 51 8 67 Tyler Lockett Seattle 593 3 46 7 68 Kenny Britt New England 571 4 38 11 69 Danny Amendola Miami 553 3 53 11 70 Corey Davis Tennessee 562 3 51 8 71 Marquise Goodwin San Francisco 639 3 35 11 72 Courtland Sutton Denver 555 4 37 10 73 Tajae Sharpe Tennessee 575 3 45 8 74 Trent Taylor San Francisco 516 3 52 11 75 Corey Coleman Buffalo 504 4 39 11 76 J.J. Nelson Arizona 538 4 32 9 77 Chris Godwin Tampa Bay 577 2 40 5 78 Ryan Grant Indianapolis 493 3 42 9 79 Donte Moncrief Jacksonville 456 4 36 9 80 Kevin White Chicago 479 3 43 5 81 Tyler Boyd Cincinnati 498 2 49 9 82 Kendall Wright Minnesota 513 2 45 10 83 Christian Kirk Arizona 476 3 39 9 84 Tavon Austin Dallas 422 3 48 8 85 Seth Roberts Oakland 447 3 39 7 86 Torrey Smith Carolina 448 3 31 4 87 Dede Westbrook Jacksonville 452 2 36 9 88 James Washington Pittsburgh 447 3 25 7 89 Zay Jones Buffalo 394 3 34 11 90 Albert Wilson Miami 410 2 38 11 91 Austin Carr New Orleans 412 2 30 6 92 Breshad Perriman Baltimore 405 2 31 10 93 Taylor Gabriel Chicago 394 2 33 5 94 Brandon Coleman New Orleans 366 3 26 6 95 Deonte Thompson Dallas 402 2 30 8 96 Terrelle Pryor N.Y. Jets 437 2 33 11 97 D.J. Moore Carolina 405 2 29 4 98 Eli Rogers Pittsburgh 372 2 33 7 99 Chris Conley Kansas City 407 1 33 12 100 Cordarrelle Patterson New England 329 2 33 11

TIGHT ENDS RANK TE TEAM REC YDS REC TD CATCHES BYE 1 Rob Gronkowski New England 1027 10 69 11 2 Travis Kelce Kansas City 1019 6 80 12 3 Zach Ertz Philadelphia 829 6 75 9 4 Evan Engram N.Y. Giants 758 7 67 9 5 Delanie Walker Tennessee 818 5 70 8 6 Greg Olsen Carolina 795 5 64 4 7 Jordan Reed Washington 703 6 68 4 8 Jimmy Graham Green Bay 642 7 57 7 9 Jack Doyle Indianapolis 668 5 74 9 10 Kyle Rudolph Minnesota 600 7 62 10 11 Cameron Brate Tampa Bay 596 6 53 5 12 O.J. Howard Tampa Bay 526 7 33 5 13 George Kittle San Francisco 567 4 48 11 14 Tyler Eifert Cincinnati 461 6 38 9 15 Benjamin Watson New Orleans 501 4 54 6 16 Charles Clay Buffalo 549 3 52 11 17 David Njoku Cleveland 495 5 35 11 18 Eric Ebron Indianapolis 509 4 45 9 19 Vernon Davis Washington 568 3 42 4 20 Austin Hooper Atlanta 479 4 41 8 21 Jared Cook Oakland 564 2 45 7 22 Trey Burton Chicago 407 4 41 5 23 Austin Seferian-Jenkins Jacksonville 428 4 42 9 24 Jesse James Pittsburgh 383 4 45 7 25 Mike Gesicki Miami 296 3 27 11 26 Luke Willson Detroit 310 3 23 6 27 Jake Butt Denver 329 2 28 10 28 Jermaine Gresham Arizona 315 2 30 9 29 Ryan Griffin Houston 296 2 28 10 30 Geoff Swaim Dallas 282 2 27 8 31 Tyler Higbee Los Angeles 304 1 30 12 32 Jordan Leggett N.Y. Jets 262 2 22 11 33 Nick Vannett Seattle 234 2 23 7 34 Hayden Hurst Baltimore 256 1 20 10 35 Nick Boyle Baltimore 200 1 26 10 36 Virgil Green L.A. Chargers 202 1 18 8

TEAM DEFENCE RANK TEAM BYE 1 Jacksonville Jaguars 9 2 Philadelphia Eagles 9 3 Minnesota Vikings 10 4 Los Angeles Rams 12 5 L.A. Chargers 8 6 Baltimore Ravens 10 7 Houston Texans 10 8 New Orleans Saints 6 9 Denver Broncos 10 10 Carolina Panthers 4 11 New England Patriots 11 12 Arizona Cardinals 9 13 Chicago Bears 5 14 Atlanta Falcons 8 15 Tennessee Titans 8 16 Pittsburgh Steelers 7 17 Detroit Lions 6 18 Seattle Seahawks 7 19 Kansas City Chiefs 12 20 Cincinnati Bengals 9 21 Washington 4 22 Green Bay Packers 7 23 Buffalo Bills 11 24 Dallas Cowboys 8 25 New York Giants 9 26 Cleveland Browns 11 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 28 Oakland Raiders 7 29 Miami Dolphins 11 30 San Francisco 49ers 11 31 New York Jets 11 32 Indianapolis Colts 9