Statistically Speaking: Fantasy Football Rankings and Projections
By Scott Cullen
Get hyped for the NFL's return
TSN.ca Analytics
There was a time when it was automatic to build your fantasy football team around running backs. Now that the NFL is a pass-happy league, throwing the ball more than ever before, it’s still a time to build around running backs. That’s because a runner that is still the focal point of their team’s offence holds great marginal value over others at the position.
That means the likes of Le’Veon Bell, David Johnson, Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley and Kareem Hunt are fine foundational pieces, and up-and-comers like second-year Saints running back Alvin Kamara and highly-touted Giants rookie Saquon Barkley are worthy of being fantasy cornerstone pieces this year. It's interesting enough that, the top option, Bell, has yet to report to Steelers training camp, but rankings can change if it appears that he will not be ready for the start of the season.
So, running back might not be the only position to provide high-end value, but it’s still the safest place to look.
Quarterbacks are the marquee players, and it’s entirely fine to want Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady, but last season 10 quarterbacks threw for at least 3,800 yards and 10 threw for at least 25 touchdowns, and that doesn’t include players who were injured, like Rodgers or DeShaun Watson, or traded into a starting role, like Jimmy Garoppolo, so in a standard 10 or 12-team league, it’s easy enough to find a productive option at quarterback. In two-quarterback or super-flex leagues it can get more challenging, especially once bye weeks arrive, but those are still relatively rare formats so, in most cases, you can afford to be patient at quarterback.
Wide receiver does offer at least one player worthy of a high first-round pick and it is Steelers receiver Antonio Brown, who has more than 100 catches in five straight seasons, and has averaged 1,570 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns per season over those five years. There are still many valuable receivers with high ceilings – DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones, Michael Thomas, and Odell Beckham Jr. stand out – so after Brown is off the board, it’s still possible to put together a quality receiving corps. With teams throwing more than ever before, there is so much more depth at the position.
Tight end has, in recent years, been the domain of Rob Gronkowski, and he’s probably still the first one off the board because, when healthy, he can reach heights that others cannot. However, Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and Philadelphia’s Zach Ertz are closing the gap, and the Giants’ Evan Engram is coming off a nice rookie season.
When it comes to things like defences and kickers, don’t pick them early (ideally, play in a league that doesn’t use kickers at all – it’s the better way to play).
With that out of the way, here are my Fantasy Football projections and rankings for the 2018 season (using a .5 PPR for value; feel free to adjust up or down based on your league's PPR usage):
QUARTERBACKS
|RANK
|QB
|TEAM
|PASS YDS
|RUSH YDS
|PASS TD
|INT
|RUSH TD
|BYE
|1
|Aaron Rodgers
|Green Bay
|4235
|294
|34
|9
|2
|7
|2
|Tom Brady
|New England
|4470
|43
|32
|6
|1
|11
|3
|Russell Wilson
|Seattle
|4053
|491
|30
|10
|2
|7
|4
|DeShaun Watson
|Houston
|4000
|530
|30
|15
|4
|10
|5
|Cam Newton
|Carolina
|3488
|626
|24
|13
|7
|4
|6
|Kirk Cousins
|Minnesota
|4318
|125
|27
|12
|4
|10
|7
|Drew Brees
|New Orleans
|4689
|15
|28
|11
|1
|6
|8
|Matthew Stafford
|Detroit
|4370
|141
|28
|12
|1
|6
|9
|Matt Ryan
|Atlanta
|4432
|116
|24
|12
|0
|8
|10
|Carson Wentz
|Philadelphia
|3890
|247
|28
|12
|1
|9
|11
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|San Francisco
|4050
|38
|22
|9
|1
|11
|12
|Dak Prescott
|Dallas
|3496
|320
|22
|9
|5
|8
|13
|Alex Smith
|Washington
|3893
|336
|21
|7
|2
|4
|14
|Philip Rivers
|L.A. Chargers
|4302
|15
|27
|14
|0
|8
|15
|Jared Goff
|Los Angeles
|3919
|53
|26
|11
|1
|12
|16
|Pat Mahomes
|Kansas City
|3751
|282
|19
|13
|4
|12
|17
|Andrew Luck
|Indianapolis
|3815
|238
|26
|14
|2
|9
|18
|Marcus Mariota
|Tennessee
|3495
|337
|20
|13
|3
|8
|19
|Ben Roethlisberger
|Pittsburgh
|4070
|34
|26
|14
|0
|7
|20
|Derek Carr
|Oakland
|3776
|85
|26
|12
|0
|7
|21
|Blake Bortles
|Jacksonville
|3902
|328
|25
|15
|2
|9
|22
|Andy Dalton
|Cincinnati
|3549
|131
|23
|10
|2
|9
|23
|Jameis Winston
|Tampa Bay
|3500
|147
|20
|13
|2
|5
|24
|Eli Manning
|N.Y. Giants
|3849
|39
|24
|14
|0
|9
|25
|Ryan Tannehill
|Miami
|3561
|195
|22
|12
|1
|11
|26
|Tyrod Taylor
|Cleveland
|2623
|450
|14
|5
|4
|11
|27
|Mitch Trubisky
|Chicago
|3216
|280
|13
|9
|3
|5
|28
|Case Keenum
|Denver
|3425
|127
|18
|11
|1
|10
|29
|Joe Flacco
|Baltimore
|3033
|47
|15
|11
|2
|10
|30
|Sam Bradford
|Arizona
|3048
|43
|16
|9
|0
|9
|31
|Sam Darnold
|N.Y. Jets
|2890
|66
|11
|9
|1
|11
|32
|Josh McCown
|N.Y. Jets
|2265
|92
|13
|7
|2
|11
|33
|A.J. McCarron
|Buffalo
|1840
|62
|12
|4
|1
|11
|34
|Josh Allen
|Buffalo
|2000
|154
|10
|8
|1
|11
|35
|Baker Mayfield
|Cleveland
|1461
|54
|9
|6
|0
|11
|36
|Lamar Jackson
|Baltimore
|1130
|207
|4
|3
|1
|10
|37
|Josh Rosen
|Arizona
|1035
|17
|4
|4
|0
|9
|38
|Paxton Lynch
|Denver
|10
|39
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|Tampa Bay
|5
|40
|Brock Osweiler
|Miami
|11
|41
|Nick Foles
|Philadelphia
|9
RUNNING BACKS
|RANK
|RB
|TEAM
|RUSH YDS
|REC YDS
|RUSH TD
|REC TD
|CATCHES
|BYE
|1
|Le'Veon Bell
|Pittsburgh
|1334
|665
|9
|2
|82
|7
|2
|Alvin Kamara
|New Orleans
|923
|841
|10
|5
|82
|6
|3
|David Johnson
|Arizona
|1055
|742
|10
|5
|66
|9
|4
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Dallas
|1568
|379
|13
|2
|35
|8
|5
|Todd Gurley
|Los Angeles
|1251
|523
|11
|3
|51
|12
|6
|Saquon Barkley
|N.Y. Giants
|1200
|400
|8
|1
|45
|9
|7
|Kareem Hunt
|Kansas City
|1194
|409
|7
|2
|48
|12
|8
|Melvin Gordon
|L.A. Chargers
|1062
|411
|8
|2
|53
|8
|9
|Christian McCaffrey
|Carolina
|783
|645
|5
|6
|79
|4
|10
|Leonard Fournette
|Jacksonville
|1145
|333
|10
|1
|39
|9
|11
|Devonta Freeman
|Atlanta
|967
|419
|9
|2
|50
|8
|12
|Dalvin Cook
|Minnesota
|1240
|315
|7
|1
|38
|10
|13
|Jordan Howard
|Chicago
|1218
|225
|8
|1
|27
|5
|14
|Joe Mixon
|Cincinnati
|939
|430
|7
|1
|45
|9
|15
|LeSean McCoy
|Buffalo
|1009
|302
|6
|1
|48
|11
|16
|Jerick McKinnon
|San Francisco
|898
|301
|6
|1
|46
|11
|17
|Lamar Miller
|Houston
|930
|309
|5
|2
|34
|10
|18
|Marlon Mack
|Indianapolis
|716
|450
|5
|2
|44
|9
|19
|Carlos Hyde
|Cleveland
|910
|211
|7
|1
|36
|11
|20
|Alex Collins
|Baltimore
|988
|244
|6
|0
|31
|10
|21
|Derrick Henry
|Tennessee
|925
|205
|8
|0
|19
|8
|22
|Marshawn Lynch
|Oakland
|906
|188
|7
|1
|25
|7
|23
|Tevin Coleman
|Atlanta
|617
|360
|5
|2
|31
|8
|24
|Duke Johnson
|Cleveland
|358
|609
|2
|2
|64
|11
|25
|Mark Ingram
|New Orleans
|766
|204
|6
|0
|29
|6
|26
|Ty Montgomery
|Green Bay
|496
|361
|4
|2
|49
|7
|27
|Isaiah Crowell
|N.Y. Jets
|841
|216
|4
|0
|28
|11
|28
|Javorius Allen
|Baltimore
|570
|309
|3
|2
|43
|10
|29
|Kenyan Drake
|Miami
|615
|252
|5
|1
|33
|11
|30
|Royce Freeman
|Denver
|883
|112
|5
|0
|13
|10
|31
|Bilal Powell
|N.Y. Jets
|645
|279
|3
|1
|38
|11
|32
|Chris Thompson
|Washington
|351
|452
|2
|3
|47
|4
|33
|Tarik Cohen
|Chicago
|407
|388
|2
|2
|58
|5
|34
|Dion Lewis
|Tennessee
|577
|227
|4
|2
|29
|8
|35
|Theo Riddick
|Detroit
|265
|489
|1
|3
|60
|6
|36
|Gio Bernard
|Cincinnati
|496
|397
|2
|1
|43
|9
|37
|LeGarrette Blount
|Detroit
|749
|45
|7
|0
|6
|6
|38
|Frank Gore
|Miami
|638
|157
|4
|2
|20
|11
|39
|Nyheim Hines
|Indianapolis
|560
|273
|3
|1
|32
|9
|40
|Jay Ajayi
|Philadelphia
|770
|133
|3
|0
|19
|9
|41
|Rashaad Penny
|Seattle
|731
|95
|4
|1
|10
|7
|42
|Derrius Guice
|Washington
|765
|70
|5
|0
|8
|4
|43
|Chris Carson
|Seattle
|624
|177
|3
|1
|21
|7
|44
|Matt Breida
|San Francisco
|511
|198
|4
|1
|23
|11
|45
|Ameer Abdullah
|Detroit
|625
|201
|3
|1
|27
|6
|46
|Devontae Booker
|Denver
|456
|270
|3
|1
|31
|10
|47
|Rex Burkhead
|New England
|405
|265
|4
|1
|30
|11
|48
|Chris Ivory
|Buffalo
|568
|188
|3
|1
|23
|11
|49
|Latavius Murray
|Minnesota
|520
|121
|5
|0
|18
|10
|50
|Sony Michel
|New England
|482
|79
|3
|1
|10
|11
|51
|Jeremy Hill
|New England
|556
|97
|5
|0
|14
|11
|52
|Jamaal Williams
|Green Bay
|445
|210
|3
|1
|22
|7
|53
|Darren Sproles
|Philadelphia
|286
|319
|2
|1
|39
|9
|54
|Doug Martin
|Oakland
|579
|137
|3
|0
|16
|7
|55
|Robert Kelley
|Washington
|551
|59
|5
|0
|9
|4
|56
|C.J. Prosise
|Seattle
|292
|411
|1
|0
|33
|7
|57
|Mike Gillislee
|New England
|480
|32
|6
|0
|4
|11
|58
|Corey Clement
|Philadelphia
|385
|170
|3
|1
|16
|9
|59
|T.J. Yeldon
|Jacksonville
|364
|204
|1
|1
|29
|9
|60
|Rod Smith
|Dallas
|255
|212
|3
|1
|23
|8
|61
|Aaron Jones
|Green Bay
|492
|48
|4
|0
|7
|7
|62
|Justin Jackson
|L.A. Chargers
|490
|77
|3
|0
|13
|8
|63
|Jonathan Stewart
|N.Y. Giants
|494
|65
|3
|0
|10
|9
|64
|Charles Sims
|Tampa Bay
|245
|298
|0
|1
|36
|5
|65
|Ronald Jones
|Tampa Bay
|503
|41
|3
|0
|6
|5
|66
|Nick Chubb
|Cleveland
|477
|32
|2
|0
|4
|11
|67
|Cameron Artis-Payne
|Carolina
|394
|40
|3
|0
|5
|4
|68
|Kerryon Johnson
|Detroit
|416
|59
|2
|0
|8
|6
|69
|D'Onta Foreman
|Houston
|360
|91
|2
|0
|11
|10
|70
|Spencer Ware
|Kansas City
|333
|113
|2
|0
|11
|12
|71
|Jacquizz Rodgers
|Tampa Bay
|402
|86
|1
|0
|12
|5
|72
|Wendell Smallwood
|Philadelphia
|340
|111
|1
|0
|13
|9
|73
|Chase Edmonds
|Arizona
|293
|45
|1
|0
|5
|9
|74
|James Conner
|Pittsburgh
|290
|25
|1
|0
|4
|7
WIDE RECEIVERS
|RANK
|WR
|TEAM
|REC YDS
|REC TD
|CATCHES
|BYE
|1
|Antonio Brown
|Pittsburgh
|1546
|10
|111
|7
|2
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Houston
|1308
|10
|95
|10
|3
|Julio Jones
|Atlanta
|1542
|5
|99
|8
|4
|Michael Thomas
|New Orleans
|1310
|8
|106
|6
|5
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|N.Y. Giants
|1217
|10
|86
|9
|6
|Davante Adams
|Green Bay
|1091
|11
|86
|7
|7
|Larry Fitzgerald
|Arizona
|1137
|7
|108
|9
|8
|Doug Baldwin
|Seattle
|1045
|9
|81
|7
|9
|A.J. Green
|Cincinnati
|1104
|8
|76
|9
|10
|Jarvis Landry
|Cleveland
|1067
|7
|107
|11
|11
|Tyreek Hill
|Kansas City
|1068
|8
|82
|12
|12
|Mike Evans
|Tampa Bay
|1133
|7
|78
|5
|13
|Keenan Allen
|L.A. Chargers
|1103
|6
|81
|8
|14
|Brandin Cooks
|Los Angeles
|1067
|7
|68
|12
|15
|Adam Thielen
|Minnesota
|1122
|5
|80
|10
|16
|Demaryius Thomas
|Denver
|1022
|5
|90
|10
|17
|T.Y. Hilton
|Indianapolis
|1126
|5
|69
|9
|18
|Amari Cooper
|Oakland
|946
|8
|69
|7
|19
|Golden Tate
|Detroit
|999
|5
|91
|6
|20
|Ju-Ju Smith-Schuster
|Pittsburgh
|1009
|7
|64
|7
|21
|Marvin Jones
|Detroit
|987
|7
|60
|6
|22
|Allen Robinson
|Chicago
|946
|7
|67
|5
|23
|Stefon Diggs
|Minnesota
|930
|7
|66
|10
|24
|Devin Funchess
|Carolina
|842
|8
|59
|4
|25
|Cooper Kupp
|Los Angeles
|955
|6
|58
|12
|26
|Alshon Jeffery
|Philadelphia
|967
|6
|53
|9
|27
|Pierre Garcon
|San Francisco
|955
|4
|77
|11
|28
|Sterling Shepard
|N.Y. Giants
|846
|6
|74
|9
|29
|Michael Crabtree
|Baltimore
|790
|7
|73
|10
|30
|Kelvin Benjamin
|Buffalo
|833
|6
|58
|11
|31
|Jordy Nelson
|Oakland
|785
|7
|55
|7
|32
|Tyrell Williams
|L.A. Chargers
|879
|5
|56
|8
|33
|Marqise Lee
|Jacksonville
|826
|4
|68
|9
|34
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Denver
|820
|4
|62
|10
|35
|Rishard Matthews
|Tennessee
|799
|5
|54
|8
|36
|Nelson Agholor
|Philadelphia
|708
|6
|60
|9
|37
|Eric Decker
|New England
|728
|6
|55
|11
|38
|Quincy Enunwa
|N.Y. Jets
|821
|4
|56
|11
|39
|Chris Hogan
|New England
|782
|5
|51
|11
|40
|Robby Anderson
|N.Y. Jets
|764
|5
|53
|11
|41
|Jamison Crowder
|Washington
|758
|4
|64
|4
|42
|Brandon Marshall
|Seattle
|725
|4
|69
|7
|43
|Kenny Stills
|Miami
|715
|6
|46
|11
|44
|Sammy Watkins
|Kansas City
|671
|7
|42
|12
|45
|Julian Edelman
|New England
|727
|4
|65
|11
|46
|Ted Ginn
|New Orleans
|737
|5
|51
|6
|47
|Randall Cobb
|Green Bay
|637
|5
|68
|7
|48
|Willie Snead
|Baltimore
|781
|3
|60
|10
|49
|Kenny Golladay
|Detroit
|715
|5
|49
|6
|50
|Mike Wallace
|Philadelphia
|747
|4
|54
|9
|51
|Mohamed Sanu
|Atlanta
|678
|4
|63
|8
|52
|Jermaine Kearse
|N.Y. Jets
|704
|4
|55
|11
|53
|DeSean Jackson
|Tampa Bay
|717
|4
|47
|5
|54
|Josh Doctson
|Washington
|625
|6
|41
|4
|55
|Allen Hurns
|Dallas
|669
|5
|44
|8
|56
|Robert Woods
|Los Angeles
|682
|4
|53
|12
|57
|DeVante Parker
|Miami
|707
|3
|56
|11
|58
|Will Fuller
|Houston
|635
|5
|45
|10
|59
|Cameron Meredith
|New Orleans
|701
|3
|54
|6
|60
|Martavis Bryant
|Oakland
|630
|5
|44
|7
|61
|Paul Richardson
|Washington
|651
|4
|48
|4
|62
|John Brown
|Baltimore
|605
|5
|43
|10
|63
|Travis Benjamin
|L.A. Chargers
|622
|4
|41
|8
|64
|Cole Beasley
|Dallas
|500
|5
|49
|8
|65
|Adam Humphries
|Tampa Bay
|627
|2
|58
|5
|66
|Terrance Williams
|Dallas
|643
|2
|51
|8
|67
|Tyler Lockett
|Seattle
|593
|3
|46
|7
|68
|Kenny Britt
|New England
|571
|4
|38
|11
|69
|Danny Amendola
|Miami
|553
|3
|53
|11
|70
|Corey Davis
|Tennessee
|562
|3
|51
|8
|71
|Marquise Goodwin
|San Francisco
|639
|3
|35
|11
|72
|Courtland Sutton
|Denver
|555
|4
|37
|10
|73
|Tajae Sharpe
|Tennessee
|575
|3
|45
|8
|74
|Trent Taylor
|San Francisco
|516
|3
|52
|11
|75
|Corey Coleman
|Buffalo
|504
|4
|39
|11
|76
|J.J. Nelson
|Arizona
|538
|4
|32
|9
|77
|Chris Godwin
|Tampa Bay
|577
|2
|40
|5
|78
|Ryan Grant
|Indianapolis
|493
|3
|42
|9
|79
|Donte Moncrief
|Jacksonville
|456
|4
|36
|9
|80
|Kevin White
|Chicago
|479
|3
|43
|5
|81
|Tyler Boyd
|Cincinnati
|498
|2
|49
|9
|82
|Kendall Wright
|Minnesota
|513
|2
|45
|10
|83
|Christian Kirk
|Arizona
|476
|3
|39
|9
|84
|Tavon Austin
|Dallas
|422
|3
|48
|8
|85
|Seth Roberts
|Oakland
|447
|3
|39
|7
|86
|Torrey Smith
|Carolina
|448
|3
|31
|4
|87
|Dede Westbrook
|Jacksonville
|452
|2
|36
|9
|88
|James Washington
|Pittsburgh
|447
|3
|25
|7
|89
|Zay Jones
|Buffalo
|394
|3
|34
|11
|90
|Albert Wilson
|Miami
|410
|2
|38
|11
|91
|Austin Carr
|New Orleans
|412
|2
|30
|6
|92
|Breshad Perriman
|Baltimore
|405
|2
|31
|10
|93
|Taylor Gabriel
|Chicago
|394
|2
|33
|5
|94
|Brandon Coleman
|New Orleans
|366
|3
|26
|6
|95
|Deonte Thompson
|Dallas
|402
|2
|30
|8
|96
|Terrelle Pryor
|N.Y. Jets
|437
|2
|33
|11
|97
|D.J. Moore
|Carolina
|405
|2
|29
|4
|98
|Eli Rogers
|Pittsburgh
|372
|2
|33
|7
|99
|Chris Conley
|Kansas City
|407
|1
|33
|12
|100
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|New England
|329
|2
|33
|11
TIGHT ENDS
|RANK
|TE
|TEAM
|REC YDS
|REC TD
|CATCHES
|BYE
|1
|Rob Gronkowski
|New England
|1027
|10
|69
|11
|2
|Travis Kelce
|Kansas City
|1019
|6
|80
|12
|3
|Zach Ertz
|Philadelphia
|829
|6
|75
|9
|4
|Evan Engram
|N.Y. Giants
|758
|7
|67
|9
|5
|Delanie Walker
|Tennessee
|818
|5
|70
|8
|6
|Greg Olsen
|Carolina
|795
|5
|64
|4
|7
|Jordan Reed
|Washington
|703
|6
|68
|4
|8
|Jimmy Graham
|Green Bay
|642
|7
|57
|7
|9
|Jack Doyle
|Indianapolis
|668
|5
|74
|9
|10
|Kyle Rudolph
|Minnesota
|600
|7
|62
|10
|11
|Cameron Brate
|Tampa Bay
|596
|6
|53
|5
|12
|O.J. Howard
|Tampa Bay
|526
|7
|33
|5
|13
|George Kittle
|San Francisco
|567
|4
|48
|11
|14
|Tyler Eifert
|Cincinnati
|461
|6
|38
|9
|15
|Benjamin Watson
|New Orleans
|501
|4
|54
|6
|16
|Charles Clay
|Buffalo
|549
|3
|52
|11
|17
|David Njoku
|Cleveland
|495
|5
|35
|11
|18
|Eric Ebron
|Indianapolis
|509
|4
|45
|9
|19
|Vernon Davis
|Washington
|568
|3
|42
|4
|20
|Austin Hooper
|Atlanta
|479
|4
|41
|8
|21
|Jared Cook
|Oakland
|564
|2
|45
|7
|22
|Trey Burton
|Chicago
|407
|4
|41
|5
|23
|Austin Seferian-Jenkins
|Jacksonville
|428
|4
|42
|9
|24
|Jesse James
|Pittsburgh
|383
|4
|45
|7
|25
|Mike Gesicki
|Miami
|296
|3
|27
|11
|26
|Luke Willson
|Detroit
|310
|3
|23
|6
|27
|Jake Butt
|Denver
|329
|2
|28
|10
|28
|Jermaine Gresham
|Arizona
|315
|2
|30
|9
|29
|Ryan Griffin
|Houston
|296
|2
|28
|10
|30
|Geoff Swaim
|Dallas
|282
|2
|27
|8
|31
|Tyler Higbee
|Los Angeles
|304
|1
|30
|12
|32
|Jordan Leggett
|N.Y. Jets
|262
|2
|22
|11
|33
|Nick Vannett
|Seattle
|234
|2
|23
|7
|34
|Hayden Hurst
|Baltimore
|256
|1
|20
|10
|35
|Nick Boyle
|Baltimore
|200
|1
|26
|10
|36
|Virgil Green
|L.A. Chargers
|202
|1
|18
|8
TEAM DEFENCE
|RANK
|TEAM
|BYE
|1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|9
|2
|Philadelphia Eagles
|9
|3
|Minnesota Vikings
|10
|4
|Los Angeles Rams
|12
|5
|L.A. Chargers
|8
|6
|Baltimore Ravens
|10
|7
|Houston Texans
|10
|8
|New Orleans Saints
|6
|9
|Denver Broncos
|10
|10
|Carolina Panthers
|4
|11
|New England Patriots
|11
|12
|Arizona Cardinals
|9
|13
|Chicago Bears
|5
|14
|Atlanta Falcons
|8
|15
|Tennessee Titans
|8
|16
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|7
|17
|Detroit Lions
|6
|18
|Seattle Seahawks
|7
|19
|Kansas City Chiefs
|12
|20
|Cincinnati Bengals
|9
|21
|Washington
|4
|22
|Green Bay Packers
|7
|23
|Buffalo Bills
|11
|24
|Dallas Cowboys
|8
|25
|New York Giants
|9
|26
|Cleveland Browns
|11
|27
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|5
|28
|Oakland Raiders
|7
|29
|Miami Dolphins
|11
|30
|San Francisco 49ers
|11
|31
|New York Jets
|11
|32
|Indianapolis Colts
|9
Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca