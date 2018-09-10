It was not such a huge surprise that the New Orleans Saints scored 42 points in Week One against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s more surprising that the Bucs put up 48 points of their own in the biggest upset of the week.

Expectations were modest for Tampa Bay coming into the season, especially for the first three games, as Ryan Fitzpatrick is starting at quarterback in place of a suspended Jameis Winston.

Fitzpatrick shattered those expectatios by passing for 417 yards with four touchdowns against the Saints. He also ran the ball 12 times for 36 yards and another score. Whiel the 417 yards was a career high, it’s not like Fitzpatrick has never had big passing games. It was the eighth time in his career that he threw for at least 350 yards, as well as the eighth time that he threw for at least four touchdown passes. The 12 rushing attempts also counted as a career high.

Fitzpatrick tore up the Saints secondary by hitting his wide receivers. DeSean Jackson caught all five passes targeted to him for 146 yards and two touchdowns, before suffering a concussion late in the game, and Mike Evans caught all seven passes sent his way for 147 yards and a touchdown. Not one incompletion to the Bucs’ top two wideouts. This may not be something to expect to hold over the long run, but Tampa Bay does have some talent in the passing game; maybe enough to be more competitive than expected.

On the losing side, Saints quarterback Drew Brees passed for 439 yards and three touchdowns. His top receiver, Michael Thomas, hauled in 16 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets, though he did lose a fumble. No surprise, the Saints can still chuck the ball.

With Mark Ingram suspended, running back Alvin Kamara only rushed for 29 yards on eight carries, but scored two rushing touchdowns and added nine catches for 112 yards and another touchdown.

HEROES

James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh – Starting in place of Le’Veon Bell, Conner put up 192 yards and two touchdowns on 36 touches in a 21-21 tie at Cleveland. He had a total of 32 touches in 14 games as a rookie last season, but his performance against the Browns does make it easier for the Steelers to wait on Bell for at least another week.

The Chargers couldn't contain Tyreek Hill .

Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City – The Chiefs’ big-play receiver had seven catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets at the Chargers, the second-most yardage he’s had in an NFL game.

Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington – Even at 33-years-old, the veteran runner can churn out the yards and handle a heavy workload. Peterson rumbled to 166 yards and a touchdown on 28 touches in a 24-6 win at Arizona.

Philip Rivers, QB, L.A. Chargers – Sticking with old guys, the Chargers’ 36-year-old quarterback passed for 424 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in a Week One loss against Kansas City. It was his 10th career 400-yard passing game, and only the second time that he threw for at least 420 with three touchdowns.

Kenny Stills, WR, Miami – Although he caught just four passes on five targets against Tennessee, the Dolphins’ deep threat picked up 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati – The sophomore Bengals runner gained 149 yards and a touchdown on 22 touches at Indianapolis, the second-best yardage total of his 15-game NFL career.

Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay – He can get overlooked in the Packers’ offence, but Cobb scored a 75-yard-touchdown to give the Packers a Week One win over Chicago. He finished with nine catches for 142 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets.

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver – The veteran Broncos receiver put up 10 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in a 27-24 win against Seattle.

Chris Thompson, RB, Washington – Even as Adrian Peterson handled a heavy workload at Arizona, there were still opportunities available for Thompson, and he produced 128 yards and a touchdown on 11 touches.

Saquon Barkley, RB, N.Y. Giants – The highly-touted rookie lived up to the hype, gaining 128 yards and scoring a touchdown on 20 touches in a 20-15 loss to Jacksonville.

ZEROES

Marcus Mariota struggled before getting hurt at Miami.

Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee – He had to leave the loss at Miami due to an elbow injury, but even before getting replaced by Blaine Gabbert, the Titans’ quarterback was just 9 of 16 for 103 yards with two interceptions.

Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Buffalo – This is not necessarily Benjamin’s fault, but no one has Nathan Peterman on their fantasy squad, and some might have thought the Bills’ No. 1 receiver would be worth a flier. In a 47-3 loss to Balimore, Benjamin finished with one catch for 10 yards, on seven targets.

Chris Hogan, WR, New England – Thought to be the top wide receiving option for Tom Brady while Julian Edelman is suspended, Hogan was quiet against Houston, finishing with one reception for 11 yards on five targets.

Sam Bradford, QB, Arizona – Expectations aren’t that high for Bradford, but first-rounder Josh Rosen gets closer to starting when Bradford goes 20 of 34 for 153 yards and an interception in a 24-6 home loss to Washington.

INJURIES

Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville – The Jaguars are optimistic about Fournette’s chances to play next week, but T.J. Yeldon becomes suddenly more appealing if the Jaguars’ lead running back can’t get back to speed due to an ankle injury.

Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee – One of the most productive tight ends in the league suffered a likely season-ending dislocated ankle at Miami.

Greg Olsen, TE, Carolina – Another of the league’s more prolific tight ends, Olsen injured his foot at Dallas and was forced from the game in the first quarter.

Doug Baldwin – Seattle’s top receiver suffered another knee injury, which could open the door to more looks for veteran receiver Brandon Marshall, who had three catches for 46 yards and a touchdown in his Seahawks debut.

SIDELINES

The Falcons need to find a way to make Julio Jones a threat in the red zone.

Falcons WR Julio Jones had 10 receptions, on 19 targets, for 169 yards at Philadelphia. Still didn’t find the end zone…Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski had seven catches for 123 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against Houston, but did lose a fumble…Eagles RB Jay Ajayi appears to be getting more short yardage work with LeGarrette Blount gone to Detroit. Ajayi had 15 carries for 62 yards but added two touchdowns against Atlanta…Titans RB Dion Lewis was the bigger backfield threat at Miami, gaining 110 yards and scoring a touchdown on 21 touches…Chargers WR Keenan Allen had eight catches for 108 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets against the Chiefs…Steelers sophomore WR Juju Smith-Schuster had five catches for 119 yards on nine targets at Cleveland…Giants WR Odell Beckham, Jr. had 11 receptions for 111 yards on 15 targets against Jacksonville…Beckham’s LSU teammate, Browns WR Jarvis Landry had seven catches for 106 yards on 15 targets against the Steelers…Chargers RB Melvin Gordon put up 166 yards on 24 touches against Kansas City…Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes threw for 256 yards and four touchdowns. If he’s ready for primetime, that makes the rest of the Chiefs offence more appealing, too…Seahawks TE Will Dissly, a fouth-round pick out of Washington, posted three catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on five targets at Denver…Undrafted out of Colorado, Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay recorded 102 yards and a touchdown on 17 touches against Seattle as he shared time with Royce Freeman in the Denver backfield...Making his return to the Colts lineup, QB Andrew Luck was busy, completing 39 of 53 passes for 319 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. All things considered, after missing the 2017 season, pretty solid…Cowboys WR Cole Beasley (7 REC, 73 YDS on eight targets) was the most popular receiver for Dallas in a 16-8 loss to Carolina…Matt Breida and Alfred Morris split carries for San Francisco, and Morris did fumble a couple of times…Colts rookie RB Jordan Wilkins earned 61 yards on 17 touches vs. Cincinnati, which doesn’t seem enough to stay ahead of a healthy Marlon Mack…Patriots WR Phillip Dorsett caught all seven passes sent in his direction for 66 yards and a touchdown against Houston…Second-year Chargers WR Mike Williams is a prime breakout candidate, and he started strong with five receptions for 81 yards on six targets against the Chiefs.

