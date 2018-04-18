Fleury backstops the Golden Knights to a sweep; Scheifele, Hellebuyckm the Capitals survive Double OT and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Marc-Andre Fleury – The Vegas netminder stopped all 31 shots in a 1-0 Game Four victory at Los Angeles, allowing the Golden Knights to complete the four-game sweep. It’s been some season for the 33-year-old veteran; he had his best regular season and turned away 127 of 130 shots (.977 SV%) to eliminate the Kings from the postseason in four games.

Mark Scheifele – The Jets centre scored both Winnipeg goals in a 2-0 Game Four win at Minnesota, a nice recovery after he failed to generate a shot on goal in Game Three. Scheifele has three goals in the series.

Connor Hellebuyck – Winnipeg’s goaltender posted a 30-save shutout in a 2-0 Game Four win at Minnesota, a major bounce-back after one of his least effective games of the season in Game Three.

ZEROES

Charlie Coyle – The Wild winger had a tough night (3 for, 14 against, 17.7 CF%, 0-6 scoring chances) and was on the ice for a goal against in a 2-0 Game Four loss to Winnipeg.

Adrian Kempe – The Kings rookie failed to generate a single shot attempt in a 1-0 Game Four loss against Vegas.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Kyle Clifford – The Kings fourth-liner had a tremendous game (15 for, 1 against, 93.8 CF%, 5-1 scoring chances) in terms of puck control but, like the rest of his teammates, couldn’t find the net as they lost 1-0 in Game Four to Vegas.

VITAL SIGNS

Braden Holtby – Making his first start of the series, the Capitals netminder turned away 33 of 35 shots in a 3-2 double-overtime Game Three win at Columbus.

Zach Parise – The Wild winger, who had scored three goals in the first three games of the series, is out for 6-8 weeks with a fractured sternum. Tyler Ennis replaced him in the Minnesota lineup for Game Four.

Tucker Poolman – With Tyler Myers suffering a lower-body injury last game, the Jets inserted the rookie blueliner into the lineup for Game Four and he was solid (70.6 CF%) in limited ice time.

Christian Djoos – Washington made a minor move on their blueline, replacing Jakub Jerabek with Djoos, for Game Three.

SHORT SHIFTS

Blue Jackets LW Artemi Panarin was a force against Washington in Game Three, contributing a goal and an assist while creating several more chances in a 3-2 overtime loss. He’s put up seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the series…Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin chipped in a couple of assists in the Game Three win, giving him four points (2 G, 2 A) in the series.

ALL THE KINGS’ MEN ARE GOING HOME

The Kings will have some big decisions to make this summer.

It’s not a shocking development that the Los Angeles Kings were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round, though it is surprising that they were swept away by the expansion Vegas Golden Knights.

The Kings managed to score just three goals in the series, so Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury certainly deserves his share of credit. At the same time, the Kings obviously needed more from players that are expected to lead the attack. Tyler Toffoli, Dustin Brown, Jeff Carter, Anze Kopitar, and Tanner Pearson combined for one goal on 60 shots (1.7 SH%), and there very clearly wasn’t enough depth to overcome that lack of production from their big-minute forwards.

Veteran winger Trevor Lewis, who suffered some injuries later in the season, struggled in the playoffs after a solid regular season. He didn’t record any points, but also was destroyed in terms of possession (35.5 CF%) and scoring chances (30.6 SCF%) against Vegas.

Drew Doughty’s Game Two suspension hurt and missing Jake Muzzin for the first couple of games was a problem but, not unlike what happened up front, the Kings didn’t have the supporting cast capable of filling in for even a short period of time on the blueline.

It’s hard to lay any blame on goaltender Jonathan Quick, who had a .947 save percentage in the series; tough to win when your team doesn’t score.

Ultimately, the Kings have a roster that isn’t capable of playing a fast-paced game. Some of that was reflected during the regular season, when they were no longer dominant when it came to shot differentials, but Vegas laid that bare because one of the Golden Knights’ defining traits is that they have speed throughout the lineup.

So, on one hand, the Kings made it back to the postseason after missing two of the previous three years but, on the other hand, this quick elimination suggests that there is still plenty of work to do.