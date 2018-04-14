Couturier picks up the Flyers in Game Two; Laine, Myers, Haula, Elliott and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Sean Couturier – Philadelphia’s top centre put up a goal and two assists in a 5-1 Game Two win at Pittsburgh. He has 16 points (3 G, 13 A) in the past 15 games and had managed four points (3 G, 1 A) in his 20 previous playoff games.

Patrik Laine – Winnipeg’s sophomore sniper notched a goal and an assist in a 4-1 Game Two victory against Minnesota. He has three points (2 G, 1 A) and 10 shots on goal through the first two games of the series.

Tyler Myers – The towering Jets blueliner produced a goal and an assist in Game Two against Minnesota; he had just two assists in his previous 19 games.

Erik Haula – The Golden Knights centre scored the double-overtime winner in a 2-1 Game Two victory against Los Angeles, giving Vegas a 2-0 series lead. Going back to the regular-season, he had gone four consecutive games without a point, matching his longest scoring drought of the year, before scoring that huge goal.

Brian Elliott – After getting pulled from Game One of the series, the Flyers goaltender bounced back and stopped 34 of 35 shots in a 5-1 Game Two win at Pittsburgh.

ZEROES

Charlie Coyle – The Wild winger was on the wrong side of the puck (2 for, 12 against, 14.3 CF%, 0-6 scoring chances in a 4-1 loss at Winnipeg.

Nick Seeler – Same goes for the rookie Wild defenceman (4 for, 22 against, 15.4 CF%, 0-11 scoring chances).

Trevor Lewis - The Kings veteran spent most of the five periods at Vegas in his own end (8 for, 34 against, 19.1 CF%) in a 2-1 overtime loss in Game Two at Vegas.

Matt Murray – After posting a shutout in Game One, the Penguins netminder gave up four goals on 19 shots in a 5-1 Game Two loss to Philadelphia.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Nolan Patrick – The Flyers rookie recorded his first career playoff goal, on a nifty power-play setup from Couturier, but was otherwise buried in his own end (2 for, 13 against, 13.3 CF%, 1-6 scoring chances) in a 5-1 Game Two win at Pittsburgh.

VITAL SIGNS

Jack Roslovic – Inserted into the Jets’ Game Two lineup to replace an injured Mathieu Perreault, the Winnipeg rookie contributed a pair of assists in a 4-1 win over Minnesota.

Oscar Fantenberg – On a Kings blueline missing Drew Doughty, Jake Muzzin and Derek Forbort, the rookie blueliner logged 41:03 of ice time in Game Two at Vegas, second-highest on the team behind Alec Martinez (44:51).

SHORT SHIFTS

Flyers D Ivan Provorov picked up a pair of assists in Game Two at Pittsburgh, and has nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past eight games…Fresh off scoring the game-winning goal in Game One, Jets D Joe Morrow had a stellar possession game (20 for, 3 against, 87.0 CF%, 10-0 scoring chances) in a 4-1 Game Two victory...Kings G Jonathan Quick stopped 54 of 56 shots in a 2-1 double-overtime loss in Game Two at Vegas. He has stopped 81 of 84 shots in two games and the Kings are still down 2-0 in the series…Golden Knights G Marc-Andre Fleury turned away 29 of 30 shots for the win in Game Two; he’s stopped 59 of 60 shots to take the 2-0 series lead.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .