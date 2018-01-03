Getzlaf is gearing up, Rantanen on a roll, and a night for two-goal games and shutouts; Bjorkstrand, Meier, Brown, Ovechkin, Cullen, Staal, and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Ryan Getzlaf – Anaheim’s veteran playmaking pivot put up a goal and two assists in a 5-0 win at Vancouver. He missed six weeks after taking a puck in the face, but has been great since returning and has 16 points (2 G, 14 A) in the past 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen – Colorado’s second-year winger scored a goal and added two helpers in a 3-2 overtime victory against Winnipeg. He has put up 14 points (5 G, 9 A) in the past 12 games.

Oliver Bjorkstrand – The Blue Jackets winger tallied both Columbus goals in a 2-1 win at Dallas. He’s put up 10 points (3 G, 7 A) in the past 11 games.

Timo Meier – San Jose’s second-year winger scored a pair of goals in a 4-1 win at Montreal; he has six points (5 G, 1 A) in the past eight games.

Dustin Brown – The resurrection continues for the veteran Kings winger, as he scored a couple of goals in a 5-0 win at Edmonton. He has 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in the past 13 games.

Alex Ovechkin – Washington’s superstar sniper scored a pair of goals, including the overtime winner, in a 5-4 victory at Carolina. He has 23 points (13 G, 10 A) in the past 19 games.

Matt Cullen and Eric Staal – The veteran Wild centres both scored two goals in a 5-1 win over Florida. Cullen had one assist in his previous nine games, while Staal has 12 points (7 G, 5 A) in the past 12 games.

ZEROES

Michael Del Zotto – Vancouver’s veteran defenceman was on the ice for four goals against in a 5-0 loss to Anaheim.

Roman Polak – The Maple Leafs defenceman struggled all the way around (6 for, 23 against, 20.7 CF%, 6-15 scoring chances) and was on the ice for both goals against in a 2-0 loss to Tampa Bay.

Scott Mayfield – The Islanders blueliner was on the ice for three goals against in a 5-1 loss to Boston.

Nick Bjugstad – The Panthers winger had a tough game (11 for, 16 against, 40.7 CF%) and was on the ice for three goals against in a 5-1 loss at Minnesota.

Brian Elliott – The Flyers goaltender was yanked after two periods in a 5-1 loss to Pittsburgh, having surrendered four goals on 14 shots.

VITAL SIGNS

Zach Parise – Minnesota’s veteran left winger returned to action, playing in his first game of the season after recovering from back surgery, in a 5-1 win over Florida.

Nazem Kadri – The Maple Leafs centre returned to action against Tampa Bay after missing a couple of games with an upper-body injury.

Chris Tanev – Vancouver’s ace shot suppressor on the blueline returned to action after missing nearly three weeks, and was on the ice for three goals against in a 5-0 loss to Anaheim.

Matt Niskanen – Washington’s veteran blueliner is out of the lineup with an upper-body injury.

Semyon Varlamov – Colorado’s starting goaltender suffered a lower-body injury, and was replaced by Jonathan Bernier, in a 3-2 overtime victory against Winnipeg.

Tristan Jarry – The 22-year-old Penguins netminder was forced to leave a 5-1 win at Philadelphia with an undisclosed injury.

SHORT SHIFTS

Kevin Labanc is turning into a playmaker for the Sharks.

Sharks RW Kevin Labanc picked up a pair of assists in a 4-1 win at Montreal, giving him 12 points (1 G, 11 A) in the past 10 games…Sharks D Marc-Edouard Vlasic produced a goal and an assist after managing one goal in his previous 13 games…Bruins left wingers Brad Marchand, Danton Heinen and Tim Schaller each tallied a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win at the Islanders. Marchand has 19 points (8 G, 11 A) in his past 16 games, Heinen has 16 points (6 G, 10 A) in the past 14 games, and Schaller had three points (1 G, 2 A) in his previous 24 games…Penguins right wingers Phil Kessel, Tom Kuhnhackl and Ryan Reaves each contributed a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win at Philadelphia. Kessel has 20 points (9 G, 11 A) in the past 19 games, Kuhnhackl had just one goal in his previous 27 games, and Reaves had no points in his previous 24 games…Penguins centres Evgeni Malkin and Riley Sheahan both chipped in a couple of assists. Malkin has 17 points (7 G, 10 A) in his past 15 games, and Sheahan matched his production from the previous nine games…Capitals C Nicklas Backstrom had a pair of assists in a 5-4 overtime win at Carolina, giving him 13 points (5 G, 8 A) in the past 13 games…Hurricanes C Victor Rask scored a pair of goals in a 5-4 overtime loss to Washington; he had just one goal in his previous nine games…Wild D Jared Spurgeon earned three assists in a 5-1 win over Florida and has five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past four games…Wild LW Tyler Ennis added a couple of assists; he had one assist in his previous eight games…Blue Jackets C Lukas Sedlak earned two assists in a 2-1 win at Dallas; he had one goal in the previous 11 games…Jets C Blake Wheeler scored two goals, on 12 shot attempts (9 SOG) in a 3-2 overtime loss at Colorado, giving him 22 points (8 G, 14 A) in the past 18 games…Jets RW Patrik Laine assisted on both of Wheeler’s goals, and has 17 points (7 G, 10 A) in the past 16 games…Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 overtime victory against Winnipeg, and has 15 points (6 G, 9 A) in the past nine games…Kings C Anze Kopitar and LW Marian Gaborik both had two assists in a 5-0 win at Edmonton. Kopitar has 17 points (7 G, 10 A) in the past 16 games, and Gaborik has seven points (3 G, 4 A) in the past eight games…Ducks LW Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist in a 5-0 win at Vancouver. He He has 10 points (7 G, 3 A) during a six-game point streak…Ducks D Josh Manson recorded three assists at Vancouver and D Hampus Lindholm added two. Manson has eight assists in his past nine games, and Lindholm has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past six games…Golden Knights rookie RW Alex Tuch earned a couple of assists in a 3-0 win over Nashville. He has five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past five games.

The Canadiens’ line of Max Pacioretty, Phillip Danault and Charles Hudon had a dominant possession game (16 for, 2 against, 88.9 CF%, 8-0 scoring chances) in a 4-1 loss to San Jose…Hurricanes LW Brock McGinn had a strong game (16 for, 4 against, 80.0 CF%, 10-3 scoring chances) in a 5-4 overtime loss to Washington…Flyers C Scott Laughton had solid possession numbers (15 for, 3 against, 83.3 CF%) in a 5-1 loss to Pittsburgh…Penguins D Ian Cole was stuck in his own end a bunch (7 for, 31 against, 18.4 CF%) in a 5-1 win at Philadelphia.

Jonathan Quick is having a strong season for the Kings.

Kings G Jonathan Quick had a 32-save shutout in a 5-0 win at Edmonton. He has a .933 save percentage in his past 15 starts…Ducks G Ryan Miller recorded a 31-save shutout in a 5-0 win at Vancouver, giving him a .935 save percentage in 11 games…Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy posted a 29-save shutout in a 2-0 win at Toronto, his third shutout in his past five starts…Golden Knights G Marc-Andre Fleury had a 29-save shutout in a 3-0 win over Nashville, and has a .943 save percentage in 10 starts…Sharks G Aaron Dell stopped 30 of 31 shots in a 4-1 win at Montreal. He has a .942 save percentage in his past 12 appearances…Bruins G Tuukka Rask turned away 25 of 26 shots in a 5-1 win at the Islanders, and has a .956 save percentage in his past dozen starts…Wild G Devan Dubnyk recorded 25 saves on 26 shots in a 5-1 win over Florida, giving him a .942 save percentage in his past seven games.

FIRSTS

Sebastian Aho – He played in his first NHL game at Colorado on New Year’s Eve, but the Islanders defenceman is the second Sebastian Aho in the league. Nevertheless, the 2017 fifth-round pick was called up after scoring 20 points (9 G, 11 A) in 29 AHL games.

Tanner Fritz – The 26-year-old winger, who was undrafted out of Ohio State, made his NHL debut in the Islanders’ 5-1 loss to Boston. He was tearing up the AHL, with 35 points (10 G, 25 A) in 29 games before getting promoted.

