Smith and Fleury give the Golden Knights a Game Four win, taking a 3-1 series lead, in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Reilly Smith – Vegas’ first-line right winger scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in a 3-2 Game Four victory over Winnipeg. He has 16 points (2 G, 14 A) in 14 playoff games and hasn’t gone more than one game in a row without recording a point in the 2018 postseason.

Can't win with Reilly Smith. Gotta get rid of that guy. — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) May 19, 2018

Marc-Andre Fleury – Once again, the Vegas netminder made the difference, stopping 35 of 37 shots in a Game Four win. His .945 save percentage has him among the single playoff save percentage leaders.

ZEROES

Brandon Tanev, Adam Lowry and Andrew Copp – Winnipeg’s fourth line naturally didn’t play very much, but they still ended up on the ice for two goals against in a 3-2 Game Four loss at Vegas.

Kyle Connor – The Jets rookie failed to record a shot on goal in 17:31 of ice time in Game Four at Vegas.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Dustin Byfuglien – Big Buff had game-best possession stats (33 for, 14 against, 70.2 CF%, 16-8 scoring chances), and yet his fanned slapshot ended up springing Reilly Smith for the opportunity that turned into the game-winning goal.

VITAL SIGNS

Nikolaj Ehlers – After missing Game Three due to illness, the Jets winger was back in the lineup for Game Four. Jack Roslovic remained in the Winnipeg lineup, and Joel Armia was in the press box.

David Perron – Returned to action for Vegas, after missing the previous two games, pushing Tomas Tatar out of the lineup.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .