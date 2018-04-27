34m ago
Statistically Speaking: Golden Knights send a message
By Scott Cullen
TSN.ca Analytics
Vegas slams the Sharks in Game One and Pittsburgh rallies to stun Washington; Marchessault, Guentzel, Fleury and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.
HEROES
Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson and Reilly Smith – The members of Vegas’ top line each produced three points in the their 7-0 Game One rout of San Jose. Marchessault had a goal and two assists, giving him five points (1 G, 4 A) in five playoff games.
Karlsson and Smith both added three assists in Game One. Karlsson has five points (1 G, 4 A) and Smith has six assists in the playoffs.
Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Patric Hornqvist – Down 2-0 going into the third period of Game One at Washington, Pittsburgh’s top line scored three goals to earn a 3-2 victory. Guentzel put up a goal and two helpers, and is the leading scorer in the playoffs with 16 points (7 G, 9 A) in seven games.
Crosby and Hornqvist both had a goal and an assist in Game One. Crosby has 15 points (7 G, 8 A) in seven games, while Hornqvist has eight points (3 G, 5 A) in five games.
Marc-Andre Fleury – Vegas’ netminder stopped all 33 shots that he faced in a 7-0 Game One win against San Jose. He’s stopped 160 of 163 shots (.982 SV%) in five playoff starts.
ZEROES
Carter Rowney – Pittsburgh’s checking centre was locked in his own end (0 for, 14 against, 0.0 CF%, 0-6 scoring chances) in a 3-2 Game One win at Washington.
Brent Burns – San Jose’s star blueliner was on the wrong side of the puck (8 for, 15 against, 34.8 CF%) and on the ice for a couple of 5-on-5 goals against in a 7-0 Game One loss at Vegas.
Martin Jones – After a stellar first round, when he stopped 97% of the shots by the Anaheim Ducks, the Sharks goaltender allowed five goals on 13 shots before getting pulled in a 7-0 Game One loss at Vegas.
STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY
Alex Ovechkin – Washington’s superstar winger set up a goal and scored a goal to help the Capitals to a 2-0 lead, but was also on the ice for the next three goals against in a 3-2 Game One loss against Pittsburgh.
VITAL SIGNS
Evgeni Malkin – The Penguins centre was out of the lineup for Game One against Washington, still suffering from a lower-body injury suffered in the first round against Philadelphia.
Carl Hagelin – The speedy Penguins winger didn’t play Game One at Washington due to an upper-body injury.
SHORT SHIFTS
Golden Knights C Erik Haula, RW James Neal and RW Alex Tuch each had a goal and an assist in a 7-0 Game One win over San Jose. Haula has three points (1 G, 2 A), Neal has four points (2 G, 2 A), and Tuch has four points (2 G, 2 A) in five playoff games…Golden Knights LW David Perron added a pair of assists, giving him three assists in three playoff games…Capitals RW Tom Wilson earned a couple of assists in a 3-2 Game One loss against Pittsburgh; he has five points (2 G, 3 A) in seven playoff games…Golden Knights D Colin Miller scored a goal and had stellar possession stats (16 for, 3 against, 84.2 CF%, 7-2 scoring chances) against San Jose…Penguins G Matt Murray stopped 32 of 34 shots, including all 18 shots that he faced in the third period, in a 3-2 Game One win at Washington. He has a .917 save percentage in seven playoff starts.
Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica, Hockey Viz, and Hockey Reference.
Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca