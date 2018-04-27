Vegas slams the Sharks in Game One and Pittsburgh rallies to stun Washington; Marchessault, Guentzel, Fleury and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson and Reilly Smith – The members of Vegas’ top line each produced three points in the their 7-0 Game One rout of San Jose. Marchessault had a goal and two assists, giving him five points (1 G, 4 A) in five playoff games.

Karlsson and Smith both added three assists in Game One. Karlsson has five points (1 G, 4 A) and Smith has six assists in the playoffs.

Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Patric Hornqvist – Down 2-0 going into the third period of Game One at Washington, Pittsburgh’s top line scored three goals to earn a 3-2 victory. Guentzel put up a goal and two helpers, and is the leading scorer in the playoffs with 16 points (7 G, 9 A) in seven games.

Crosby and Hornqvist both had a goal and an assist in Game One. Crosby has 15 points (7 G, 8 A) in seven games, while Hornqvist has eight points (3 G, 5 A) in five games.

Marc-Andre Fleury – Vegas’ netminder stopped all 33 shots that he faced in a 7-0 Game One win against San Jose. He’s stopped 160 of 163 shots (.982 SV%) in five playoff starts.

ZEROES

Carter Rowney – Pittsburgh’s checking centre was locked in his own end (0 for, 14 against, 0.0 CF%, 0-6 scoring chances) in a 3-2 Game One win at Washington.

Brent Burns – San Jose’s star blueliner was on the wrong side of the puck (8 for, 15 against, 34.8 CF%) and on the ice for a couple of 5-on-5 goals against in a 7-0 Game One loss at Vegas.

Martin Jones – After a stellar first round, when he stopped 97% of the shots by the Anaheim Ducks, the Sharks goaltender allowed five goals on 13 shots before getting pulled in a 7-0 Game One loss at Vegas.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Alex Ovechkin – Washington’s superstar winger set up a goal and scored a goal to help the Capitals to a 2-0 lead, but was also on the ice for the next three goals against in a 3-2 Game One loss against Pittsburgh.

YOUR CAPTAIN, NUMBER 87, SIDNEYYYYY CROSBYYYY! pic.twitter.com/tQKChLfb4b — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 27, 2018

VITAL SIGNS

Evgeni Malkin – The Penguins centre was out of the lineup for Game One against Washington, still suffering from a lower-body injury suffered in the first round against Philadelphia.

Carl Hagelin – The speedy Penguins winger didn’t play Game One at Washington due to an upper-body injury.

SHORT SHIFTS

Golden Knights C Erik Haula, RW James Neal and RW Alex Tuch each had a goal and an assist in a 7-0 Game One win over San Jose. Haula has three points (1 G, 2 A), Neal has four points (2 G, 2 A), and Tuch has four points (2 G, 2 A) in five playoff games…Golden Knights LW David Perron added a pair of assists, giving him three assists in three playoff games…Capitals RW Tom Wilson earned a couple of assists in a 3-2 Game One loss against Pittsburgh; he has five points (2 G, 3 A) in seven playoff games…Golden Knights D Colin Miller scored a goal and had stellar possession stats (16 for, 3 against, 84.2 CF%, 7-2 scoring chances) against San Jose…Penguins G Matt Murray stopped 32 of 34 shots, including all 18 shots that he faced in the third period, in a 3-2 Game One win at Washington. He has a .917 save percentage in seven playoff starts.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .