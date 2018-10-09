Harris and Nichols have a quarterback duel as the Redblacks and Blue Bombers delivered the most fantasy-relevant game of the week; Adams, Ellingson, Powell, Harris and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Trevor Harris, QB, Ottawa – Although not quite as productive as he’s been in previous years, the Redblacks quarterback is up to third in the league in passing yards after he passed for 349 yards and three touchdowns against Winnipeg. Fantasy Points: 26.5

Matt Nichols, QB, Winnipeg – On the right side of the game at Ottawa, Nicholas had his best game of the season putting up 265 passing yards with three touchdowns. Fantasy Points: 23.3

Darvin Adams, WR, Winnipeg – His yardage isn’t whee it was last season, but after nine receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown at Ottawa, Adams does have a career-high eight touchdowns. Fantasy Points: 22.2

Greg Ellingson, WR, Ottawa – It hasn’t been easy finding the end zone this season for the Redblacks receiver. He had eight catches for 69 yards and scored his third touchdown of the season against Winnipeg. Fantasy Points: 20.9

William Powell, RB, Ottawa – The reliable Redblacks runner gained 121 yards and a touchdown on 16 touches against Winnipeg, the third straight week in which he recorded at least 19 points. He is now the league’s leading rusher, with 1,236 yards. Fantasy Points: 20.1

Andrew Harris, RB, Winnipeg – There were some lean weeks in the middle of the season, but the Blue Bombers star seems to be back on track. He piled up 163 yards on 23 touches at Ottawa. Fantasy Points: 19.3

Brad Sinopoli, WR, Ottawa – For the third time this season, the Redblacks receiver hit double-digits in catches, finishing with 10 receptions for 88 yards against Winnipeg. Fantasy Points: 18.8

Jeremiah Johnson, RB, B.C. – B.C.’s rumbling runner rushed for 118 yards and finished with140 yards from scrimmage on 22 touches against Toronto. Fantasy Points: 17.0

Branden Burks, RB, Toronto – The rookie out of Troy took over the starting job in the Argos backfield after James Wilder Jr. suffered his season-ending injury. Burks delivered 102 yards on 11 touches at B.C., which is at least a little bit encouraging. Fantasy Points: 13.2

ZEROES

Bo Levi Mitchell, QB, Calgary – He still leads the league with 29 passing touchdowns even after throwing for none last week, as Mitchell threw for 199 yards and three interceptions at Montreal. Fantasy Points: 3.4

Mike Reilly, QB, Edmonton – Usually the most productive quarterback in the game, Reilly has been slumping and completed 13 of 27 passes for 222 yards and three interceptions at Saskatchewan. He has one touchdown and six interceptions in the past three games, which is atypical performance. Fantasy Points: 8.6

S.J. Green, WR, Toronto – It’s been a roller-coaster season for the former star receiver, who managed a meagre one catch for seven yards at B.C. Fantasy Points: 1.7

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca