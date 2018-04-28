The Winnipeg Jets were soundly outshot, but Connor Hellebuyck helped them steal a win in Game One at Nashville; Scheifele, Wheeler, Fiala and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Connor Hellebuyck – Winnipeg’s goaltender was the difference, stopping 47 of 48 shots in a 4-1 Game One win at Nashville. He has stopped 107 of 108 shots in his past three starts and has a .940 save percentage in six playoff starts.

Mark Scheifele – The Jets centre scored a pair of goals in Game One at Nashville, giving him six points (5 G, 1 A) in the past three games.

Blake Wheeler – Winnipeg’s captain contributed a pair of assists at Nashville, and has five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past four games.

ZEROES

P.K. Subban – He had a solid possession game (41 for, 21 against, 66.1 CF%), but the Predators blueliner was on the ice for three goals against in a 4-1 Game One loss against Winnipeg.

Pekka Rinne – Nashville’s veteran netminder allowed three goals on 16 shots before getting a rest for the third period in a 4-1 Game One loss to Winnipeg, leaving him with a .900 save percentage in seven playoff starts.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Kevin Fiala – It happened in a losing effort, but the Predators winger had an outstanding game, scoring Nashville’s only goal and posting stellar possession numbers (37 for, 7 against, 84.1 CF%, 17-6 scoring chances) in a 4-1 Game One loss.

VITAL SIGNS

Toby Enstrom – The veteran blueliner returned to action for the Jets, and didn’t have an easy time of it (8 for, 30 against, 21.1 CF%, 6-16 scoring chances) alongside partner Dustin Byfuglien.

Austin Watson – Nashville’s scoring energy winger was injured in Game One against Winnipeg, and played just 4:09.

Joel Armia – The Jets winger was out of the lineup for Game One at Nashville due to an upper-body injury.

Ryan Hartman – The Predators winger was a healthy scratch for Game One against Winnipeg. He had one point in four games, and was suspended for a game, in the first round against Colorado.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .