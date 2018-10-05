The challenge for fantasy hoops players is finding players that are poised to break out. The league is chock full of talent and there are so many players looking for a bigger role – either a player becoming a bigger part of his team’s core, or a player who goes from being a spare part to finally landing a prime spot in the rotation – those opportunities make a major difference.

Here are some NBA players to consider as possible candidates for breakthrough seasons in 2018-2019.

Brandon Ingram, PF, Los Angeles – The second pick in the 2016 draft, Ingram took a significant step forward in his second season, with his three-point shooting percentage jumping from 29.4% to 39.0%. He is the most likely candidate to be the second scoring option for the Lakers and if he stays healthy, it’s conceivable that he could score 20 per game.

De’Aaron Fox, PG, Sacramento – Taken fifth in the 2017 Draft, Fox played big minutes on a bad Kings team as a rookie, and there were some ups and downs, but he’s still just 20-years-old, so moving up the ladder a little further ought to be in the cards for him this year.

Julius Randle, PF, New Orleans – It’s been a steady climb for the 23-year-old big man, and he moves into the Pelicans’ frontcourt alongside Anthony Davis, but that’s a spot where he can continue to put up numbers and maybe even play a few more minutes per game than he did last season when he averaged 16 and 8 while shooting 55.8% from the field.

Is it time for Pascal Siakam to play a bigger role for the Raptors?

Pascal Siakam, PF, Toronto – The versatile forward is going into his third season and has a chance to emerge into a bigger frontcourt role with the Raptors – with Jakob Poeltl gone and some question about whether Serge Ibaka still has it – and an athletic and energetic power forward could take a big leap forward.

Trey Burke, PG, New York – After a mediocre start to his career in Utah, and a washout season with the Wizards, Burke suddenly clicked with the Knicks in half a season last year, shooting a career-high 50.3% from the field.

Jonathan Isaac, F, Orlando – The sixth pick in the 2017 Draft, Isaac only played 27 games as a rookie, but he’s a 6-foot-10 forward who shot 34.8% on threes. He’s still a bundle of untapped potential, and it might take some time to get there, but he has big potential.

Dejounte Murray, PG, San Antonio – Heading into his third season, the long and lanky point guard is looking at a big opportunity with long-time Spurs star Tony Parker departing for Charlotte. Murray’s shooting (26.5% on threes last season) is suspect, but he’s a terrific rebounder for a guard and if his minutes bump up significantly his numbers should be solid.

Lonzo Ball, PG, Los Angeles – Of course he won’t sneak in under the radar, because the hype machine has been on Lonzo for a while, but he showed enough promise as a rookie to think he can keep moving forward on a more competitive Lakers team. If he could do anything with his shot (36.0% from the field last season), he could be really good, but even playing for a better team should boost his assist totals.

