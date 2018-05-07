The fantasy waiver wire is headlined by a familiar name in a new place, as well as some underrated starting pitchers.

Here are some players, owned in less than 60% of TSN leagues, to consider for your fantasy squad:

Jose Bautista, 3B, Atlanta – He’s a 37-year-old who couldn’t land a regular gig in the offseason, but Joey Bats has returned to the major leagues, and has hits in each of his first three games. He’s hitting fifth in the Braves’ order, so if Bautista still has some power left in his bat, he could be a fantasy sleeper. He hit .203 last season, so batting average is a concern for fantasy owners, but even in decline, he's hit 45 home runs in 1010 at-bats over the previous two years. Owned: 15.7%

Matt Adams, 1B/LF, Washington – Teams have been trying to find ways to keep Adams’ bat in the lineup, because, even if his defence is a problem he is clearly a major-league hitter. While the Nationals are dealing with injuries, Adams is getting more regular playing time and has a 1.088 OPS in 85 plate appearances while mashing five home runs in the past six games. Owned: 26.6%

Jorge Soler, RF, Kansas City – When Soler made his major-league debut in 2014, he was a power threat and looked like a promising everyday player. In the three years since, he’s stumbled his way to a .707 OPS while battling injuries and inconsistency. Over the past couple of weeks, though, he’s starting to heat up and has hit .308 with a .935 OPS for the season. The eye-opener should be his improved walk rate, up to a career-high 15.7% when his career rate previously was under 10%. Owned: 36.8%

Alen Hanson, 2B, San Francisco – With Joe Panik injured, opportunity knocks for the 25-year-old infielder who was raking at Triple-A, hitting .403 with a 1.140 OPS. In eight games with the Giants, Hanson has hit two home runs, stolen two bases and hit .321 with a .988 OPS. Owned: 7.0%

Nick Kingham has been impressive in a couple of starts for the Pirates.

Nick Kingham, SP, Pittsburgh – Promoted to the Pirates after four strong starts at Triple-A (1.59 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 27 K in 22 2/3 IP), Kingham struck out nine in seven shutout innings during his major-league debut. He wasn’t as dominant in start number two, but still struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings. Owned: 44.6%

Caleb Smith, SP, Miami – The 26-year-old southpaw was unremarkable through four starts this year, but his last three have been utterly dominant (0.96 ERA, 0.48 WHIP, 26 K, 2 BB in 18 2/3 IP), so he’s well worth your consideration if you need pitching help. Owned: 24.8%

Sean Newcomb, SP, Atlanta – While the 24-year-old is still a work in progress, he’s been impressive in six starts this season. His 3.38 ERA and 1.27 WHIP are solid, but 42 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings? That’ll play. Owned: 36.4%