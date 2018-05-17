Fleury and Marchessault once again lead Vegas to victory; Scheifele, Neal and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Marc-Andre Fleury – Vegas’ netminder stopped 33 of 35 shots, with 32 of those shots coming in the second and third period, on the way to a 4-2 Game Three victory over Winnipeg. He has a .945 save percentage in 13 playoff starts.

Jonathan Marchessault – The Golden Knights’ first and last goals in a 4-2 Game Three victory were scored by the diminutive sniper, who has nine points (6 G, 3 A) during a five-game point streak. He’s up to 17 points (8 G, 9 A) in 13 playoff games.

Mark Scheifele – The Jets centre scored both goals in a 4-2 Game Three loss at Vegas, giving him 14 goals in 15 playoff games.

ZEROES

Patrik Laine – The sophomore sniper managed just two shots on goal and was the only Winnipeg forward to get outshot (15 for, 18 against 45.5 CF%, 7-10 scoring chances).

Colin Miller and Luca Sbisa – The Golden Knights defence tandem was in hold-on mode (10 for, 22 against, 31.3 CF%, 5-10 scoring chances) in a 4-2 Game Three victory over Winnipeg.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Joel Armia – He played a team-low 8:01 and it came in a losing effort, but the Jets winger had a solid showing (13 for, 4 against, 76.5 CF%) in Game Three.

VITAL SIGNS

Nikolaj Ehlers – The Jets winger, who has yet to score a goal in the playoffs, wa out for Game Three, due to an undisclosed injury. He was replaced in the lineup by rookie Jack Roslovic.

SHORT SHIFTS

Golden Knights RW James Neal contributed a goal and an assist in a 4-2 Game Three victory over Winnipeg. He has nine points (4 G, 5 A) in 13 playoff games…Golden Knights D Brayden McNabb added a couple of helpers, giving him five points (2 G, 3 A) in 13 playoff games…Jets RW Blake Wheeler assisted on both of Mark Scheifele’s goals and has a playoff-leading 17 assists in 15 games.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .