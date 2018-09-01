The Toronto Blue Jays moved out an injured star and didn’t get a whole lot in return.

Statistically Speaking looks at the deal sending Josh Donaldson to Cleveland.

The Indians Get: 3B Josh Donaldson

Donaldson, 32, was the 2015 American League MVP and one of the most productive players over the previous five years. From 2013 through 2017, Mike Trout was the only position player with a higher cumulative fWAR than Donaldson’s 34.1.

With that track record, he surely would have commanded significant value on the trade market if the Blue Jays weren’t going to get him signed to a contract extension.

However, the Blue Jays front office determined that they were going to aim for a competitive season in 2018 and they obviously missed the mark, not least of all because Donaldson hasn’t been able to stay healthy this year, limited to just 36 games as he deals with a calf injury.

When he has played, Donaldson has hit five home runs and his .757 OPS is his lowest since his 2012 rookie season.

Nevertheless, the track record of the previous five seasons still gives Donaldson some value as a potential difference-maker for a contender, even if he hasn’t played in the major leagues in more than three months.

In Cleveland, a healthy Donaldson could play third base if Jose Ramirez shifts over to play second base. That’s not an insignificant ask for Ramirez, a player who is an MVP candidate in his own right, but that’s the most logical way to get Donaldson’s bat in the lineup on an everyday basis.

Making $23-million this season, Donaldson looked like he would have a chance to cash in as a free agent at season’s end, but this injury-marred campaign will likely have a diminishing effect on his market value. The Blue Jays are reportedly kicking in $2.7-million to cover some of Donaldson’s salary for the rest of the season.

The Blue Jays Get: A player to be named later

A player to be named later is the epitome of an unknown return, which isn’t terribly inspiring given what the marketplace would have yielded for Donaldson before the season.

Long-term, there was an obvious issue with Donaldson staying at third base for the Blue Jays, since the club’s top prospect, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is knocking loudly on the major league door, also plays that position.

Verdict: There’s no way to spin this positively for the Blue Jays. It’s possible that the player to be named later ends up providing some long-term value, but who knows? In the end, the season has been a mess for the Blue Jays and unloading Donaldson for a meagre return only drives that point home even more. That the deal sends him to Cleveland, the former home of President Mark Shapiro and GM Ross Atkins only makes the optics less appealing. From the Indians’ perspective, it’s possible that Donaldson can’t stay healthy enough to make a difference, but if he does, that might just be enough to put them over the hump in the postseason. They are legit contenders and have added a potential impact bat at minimal cost.