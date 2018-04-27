Happ has become a strikeout machine for the Blue Jays; Gregorius, Schwarber, Belt, Richards and more in Scott Cullen’s MLB Statistically Speaking.

While expectations weren’t necessarily sky-high for the Toronto Blue Jays coming into this season, but one reason for optimism was that, if Aaron Sanchez could avoid the blister monster, then the Blue Jays would have a solid starting rotation.

To this point, the rotation has been hit-and-miss, but one of the unheralded members of the staff has kicked his game up a notch. J.A. Happ, the 35-year-old lefty, has started missing bats at an unprecedented rate.

In five starts, Happ has a respectable 3.72 ERA, but has whiffed 41 in 29 innings, a career-high 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

It’s not like Happ has made dramatic changes to get these results, but he’s throwing more sinkers and has been significantly more effective keeping the ball down in the zone, drawing a career-high 74.5% swing rate inside the strike zone and when he’s outside the zone, Happ has allowed a career-low 54.4% contact. Over the past couple of seasons with Toronto, Happ generated swinging strikes on 9.5% of his pitches. This season, that rate is up to 14.1%.

Happ has enjoyed quite a bit of success in Toronto, but has never mowed down hitters like he has through his first five starts this year. Maybe it’s not reasonable to expect that to continue – his career high for strikeouts was 163 two years ago and he’s on pace for 262 this season – but as long as this sinker is working, he can be a difference-maker in the Blue Jays’ rotation.

HEROES

Didi Gregorius has cranked up the power in the Bronx.

Didi Gregorius, SS, N.Y. Yankees – Taking over from a legendary Hall of Fame shortstop isn’t easy, but Gregorius is making a name for himself with the Yankees, thanks to a surprising surge of power. He slugged 45 home runs over the past two seasons, but has taken it to another level this year, hitting nine home runs and leading the league with 29 RBI, a .354 batting average, .793 slugging percentage and 1.245 OPS.

He’s become a different hitter. Last season, on his way to a career-high 25 home runs with a .796 OPS, Gregorius walked 25 times and struck out 70 times in 570 plate appearances. This season, he’s already walked 17 times and struck out just 10 times in 104 plate appearances. The lesson should be clear – his patience at the plate is paying off.

Kyle Schwarber, LF, Chicago Cubs – Although he hit 30 home runs last season, the Cubs outfielder struggled to a .211 batting average while striking out 150 times. His minor-league track record suggested that he would be more than just a power source and, after dropping some pounds in the offseason, he looks like he’s on the right track this year, hitting seven home runs with a .286 batting average and 1.026 OPS through 21 games.

Brandon Belt, 1B, San Francisco – A consistent steady, but not spectacular, performer to this point in his career, the 30-year-old has added some pop this year, with 10 of his 21 hits going for extra bases, leading to a career-best 1.040 OPS.

Mitch Haniger, RF, Seattle – Last season’s doubles power seems to have moved to home run power as the 27-year-old has hit eight home runs, driving in 24 runs, in 24 games.

Garrett Richards, SP, L.A. Angels – Injuries have limited the 29-year-old to a dozen starts over the past couple of seasons, and while he’s going through some command issues, walking 16 in 26 innings, he’s also struck out 35 and has a solid 3.46 ERA.

Patrick Corbin, SP, Arizona – The 28-year-old has developed a wipe-out slider that has allowed him to strike out 48 in 33 1/3 innings. His 1.89 ERA is great, his 0.66 WHIP is ridiculous.

ZEROES

Adrian Gonzalez, 1B, N.Y. Mets – Not only did the Mets block top prospect Dominic Smith when they signed the 35-year-old first baseman, but Gonzalez has struggled. In the past nine games, he is just 4-for-32 (.125 AVG) and he’s struck out six times in the past three games.

Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston – The 21-year-old got off to a great start this year, but he’s hit a rough patch on the past week, going 3-for-22 (.136 AVG) with nine strikeouts in the past six games.

Pedro Alvarez, DH, Baltimore – The Orioles are hoping to get some power out of Alvarez, who has hit 30 homers in a season twice in his carer, but in the past six games he’s 1-for-21 (.048 AVG) with eight strikeouts.

Jake Odorizzi, SP, Minnesota – While his first three start of the season were okay, the Twins starter has been shelled in the past couple starts, allowing nine runs in 9 2/3 innings. Giving up five homers in that time seems to be the main problem.

Jake Junis, SP, Kansas City – He was brilliant in his first couple of starts this year, but the 25-year-old has run into some problems in two of his past three starts, surrendering three home runs against the Angels, and then five home runs in 5 2/3 innings against the White Sox. Keep the ball in the yard, man.

VITAL SIGNS

The Brewers could be missing Eric Thames for quite a while.

Eric Thames, 1B, Milwaukee – A torn ligament in his thumb is going to keep the Brewers first baseman out of the lineup long-term, potentially for months. Ryan Braun will handle regular duty at first base with Thames out.

Adrian Beltre, 3B, Texas – Injuries are working their way around the Rangers infield and Beltre’s strained hamstring may allow Drew Robinson to see more regular playing time.

Avisail Garcia, RF, Chicago White Sox – A strained hamstring lands the White Sox right fielder on the DL, opening the door for Trayce Thompson, acquired from Oakland, to get a shot. He’s hit two home runs in six games with the White Sox, and has a .745 OPS in 160 career games.

Tim Beckham, 3B, Baltimore – With Beckham nursing a strained groin, Danny Valencia has a chance to play every day for the Orioles.

Carlos Gonzalez, RF, Colorado – The Rockies veteran has been sidelined with a strained hamstring; David Dahl is first in line for more at-bats with Gonzalez out.