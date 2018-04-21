The Jets make short work of the Wild, the Hamburglar helps the Avs steal one in Nashville, the Flyers aren’t done yet and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Connor Hellebuyck – Winnipeg’s netminder recorded a 30-save shutout in a 5-0 Game Five win against Minnesota. He finished his first playoff series with a .924 save percentage.

Andrew Hammond – With Semyon Varlamov and Jonathan Bernier injured, the Avalanche had to turn to their third-string goaltender for Game Five in Nashville, and The Hamburglar stopped 44 of 45 shots to keep Colorado alive for at least another game. It was Hammond’s first career playoff win and he had started five NHL games over the past two seasons.

Valtteri Filppula – Moved up the depth chart for the Flyers, the veteran centre put up a goal and two assists in a 4-2 Game Five win at Pittsburgh. He had zero points in his previous nine games, so this was a rather timely offensive explosion.

Mark Scheifele – The Jets’ star centre contributed a goal and an assist in a 5-0 Game Five win over Minnesota; he finished the series with five points (4 G, 1 A).

ZEROES

Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba – The Wild blueliners were both on the ice for three even-strength goals against in a 5-0 Game Five loss at Winnipeg.

P.K. Subban and Ryan Ellis – The Nashville defence duo was fine for most of the game, but combined for some late sloppy play and were on the ice for both goals against in a 2-1 Game Five loss to Colorado.

Devan Dubnyk – The Wild goaltender was pulled from series-deciding Game Five after allowing four goals on 10 shots in just under 12 minutes; he had a .930 save percentage in the first four games of the series, but finished at .908 after his brief, but eventful, Game Five performance.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Roman Josi – The Predators defenceman led the team in Game Five vs. Colorado with 11 shot attempts (8 SOG), and had a strong possession game (34 for, 19 against, 64.2 CF%, 18-11 scoring chances), but wasn’t a factor on the scoreboard as Nashville ultimately lost to the Avalanche 2-1.

VITAL SIGNS

Sean Couturier – Philadelphia’s top centre returned to the lineup for Game Five, after missing Game Four with a lower-body injury, and scored the game-winning goal late in the third period.

Nikolaj Ehlers – Shortly before Game Five against Minnesota, it was announced that the Jets would be without Ehlers, so veteran Matt Hendricks was inserted into the lineup.

Joel Armia – The hits kept coming for Winnipeg’s forwards as Armia suffered an upper-body injury and was forced to leave Game Five.

Tyler Myers – After missing Game Four with a lower-body injury, the towering Jets blueliner returned to action in Game Five; a timely return since Josh Morrissey was serving a one-game suspension for cross-checking Wild centre Eric Staal.

Scott Hartnell – The veteran Predators winger made his playoff debut, filling in for a suspended Ryan Hartman.

SHORT SHIFTS

Jets C Paul Stastny and D Dustin Byfuglien both had a pair of assists in a 5-0 Game Five win vs. Minnesota. Stastny has four points (1 G, 3 A) and Byfuglien has five assists in the series…Flyers G Michal Neuvirth stopped 30 of 32 shots in a 4-2 Game Five win at Pittsburgh. Although he has spotty playoff experience, Neuvirth does have a .930 save percentage in 15 career postseason games.

WILD TAMED

Ryan Suter's late-season injury left the Wild shorthanded against a superior opponent in Round One.

When veteran defenceman Ryan Suter suffered a broken ankle late in the regular season, the Minnesota Wild immediately became longshots to advance through Round One, facing a powerhouse Winnipeg Jets team.

The task was made all the more challenging when, after Game Three, the Wild knew they would be without left winger Zach Parise, who suffered a fractured sternum after scoring goals in each of the first three games in the series; that left Minnesota’s two highest-priced players on the shelf.

As expected, the series was lopsided, with the Jets getting 59% of the 5-on-5 shot attempts despite leading for most of the time.

Naturally, there weren’t a lot of bright spots for the Wild in this series. Jason Zucker, Nino Niederreiter and Charlie Coyle failed to record a point and Coyle had particularly egregious possession stats (32.1 CF%, 23.5 SCF%); Zucker (39.7 CF%, 32.8 SCF%) wasn’t much better.

Where does this leave the Wild going forward? In a league that seems to be tilting younger, they rely a lot on older players like Suter, Parise, Eric Staal and Mikko Koivu, all in their mid-30s. Rookie winger Jordan Greenway showed some potential late in the season and in the first round against Winnipeg, but the Wild need more young talent to come through the pipeline so that they can refresh the roster. Otherwise, they run the risk of crashing hard when the aging core is no longer capable of driving results, and that day appears to be approaching rather quickly.

