Stastny, Scheifele and Hellebuyck lead the way to Winnipeg’s Game Seven victory and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Paul Stastny – Winnipeg’s prize trade deadline acquisition tallied a pair of goals and added an assist in a 5-1 Game Seven win at Nashville. He had 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in the series.

Mark Scheifele – The Jets centre scored two goals in Game Seven at Nashville, and now leads the postseason with 11 goals in 12 games.

Connor Hellebuyck – Staked to an early lead, the Jets goaltender stopped 36 of 37 shots that he faced in a 5-1 Game Seven win at Nashville. He had a .929 save percentage in the series.

ZEROES

Roman Josi and Ryan Ellis – The Nashville defence tandem was on the ice for three goals against in a 5-1 Game Seven loss to Winnipeg.

Pekka Rinne – Nashville’s netminder allowed two (awful) goals on the first seven shots that he faced before getting pulled 10:31 into Game Seven against Winnipeg. It put the Predators in a hole from which they couldn’t escape. This was a sharp contrast to his 34-save shutout in Game Six, and Rinne finished the series with a .900 save percentage, getting pulled from Games One, Five and Seven.

VITAL SIGNS

Alexei Emelin – Nashville inserted the veteran defenceman into the lineup for Game Seven, replacing Matt Irwin, and he finished with team-worst possession numbers (6 for, 12 against, 33.3 CF%).

Mike Fisher – The veteran Predators centre missed Game Seven with a lower-body injury. Ryan Hartman returned to the Nashville lineup as a result.

SHORT SHIFTS

Jets RW Blake Wheeler and LW Kyle Connor both contributed a couple of assists in a 5-1 Game Seven win at Nashville. Wheeler had 11 points (2 G, 9 A) in the series, and Connor had five points (2 G, 3 A) in the last three games.

SAD SONG IN NASHVILLE

A series pitting the Nashville Predators against the Winnipeg Jets meant the top two teams in the league were facing off, and it was a tremendous seven-game series, but one of the teams was going to be sorely disappointed at the end of it. That turned out to be the Presidents’ Trophy winning Predators after Winnipeg took a 5-1 decision in Game Seven at Nashville.

Certainly, Winnipeg’s big guns were firing, as Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler and Paul Stastny led the charge offensively, but defenceman Dustin Byfuglien (four goals) and checking winger Brandon Tanev (three goals) made major contributions, too.

Nashville’s big line – Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson – kept up their end of the bargain, combining to score nine goals, and defenceman P.K. Subban led the team with four goals in the series.

However, the production beyond that top line was scarce. Second-line forwards Craig Smith and Kyle Turris failed to score a goal, while third-liners Nick Bonino and Colton Sissons didn’t manage a single point in the seven-game series. Bonino (1 GF, 6 GA) and Austin Watson (1 GF, 5 GA) were the Nashville players with the worst 5-on-5 goal differentials in the series.

That lack of scoring depth, coupled with the difference in goaltending, was Nashville’s undoing. The Predators were a very good team, but they ran into a team that they knew had more scoring depth and Winnipeg’s depth was productive when Nashville’s was not.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .