Statistically Speaking: Jets use quick start to take Game One

The Jets jumped out to an early lead against Vegas to take Game One of the Western Conference Final; Wheeler, Byfuglien, Scheifele and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Blake Wheeler – The Jets captain earned three assists in a 4-2 Game One win against Vegas. He has a playoff-leading 15 assists in 13 games.

Dustin Byfuglien – Winnipeg’s force of nature on the blueline scored the first goal of the game and added an assist in Game One. He leads all defencemen with 15 points (5 G, 10 A) in 13 playoff games.

Mark Scheifele – Winnipeg’s first line centre had a goal and an assist in Game One against Vegas; he has a playoff-leading 12 goals in 13 games.

ZEROES

Deryk Engelland – The Vegas defenceman was on the ice for all four goals against – two at evens, two shorthanded – in a 4-2 Game One loss at Winnipeg.

Marc-Andre Fleury – The Golden Knights netminder, who was dominant through the first two series of the playoffs, allowed four goals on 26 shots, his worst statistical results of this year’s postseason.

Shea Theodore – The Vegas blueliner had a tough game (13 for, 16 against, 44.8 CF%) and was on the ice for two goals against in a 4-2 Game One loss at Winnipeg.

Kyle Connor – Winnipeg’s rookie left winger was on the wrong side of the puck (6 for, 13 against, 31.6 CF%, 2-6 scoring chances) during the Jets’ 4-2 Game One win against Vegas.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Jonathan Marchessault – The Golden Knights left winger had two assists, with seven shot attempts and just one shot on goal, in a 4-2 Game One loss at Winnipeg. He has 11 points (5 G, 6 A) in the past seven games.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .