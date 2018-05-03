1h ago
Statistically Speaking: Jones gets Sharks back to even
By Scott Cullen
TSN.ca Analytics
Jones shuts down the Golden Knights, Palat paces the Lightning and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.
HEROES
Martin Jones – San Jose’s netminder recorded a 34-save shutout in a 4-0 Game Four win against Vegas and has a .934 save percentage in eight playoff games. He also has a .927 save percentage in 40 career playoff games.
Ondrej Palat – The Lightning left winger scored two goals in a 4-1 Game Three win at Boston, giving him eight points (4 G, 4 A) in eight playoff games.
ZEROES
Alex Tuch – Vegas’ rookie right winger had a tough night (12 for, 18 against, 40.0 CF%, 3-8 scoring chances) and was on the ice for two goals against in a 4-0 Game Four loss at San Jose.
Kevan Miller – Boston’s stay-at-home blueliner was on the wrong side of the puck (17 for, 22 against, 43.6 CF%, 7-9 scoring chances) and on the ice for two goals against in a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay.
STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY
James Neal – The Golden Knights winger recorded a game-high 12 shot attempts (7 SOG), but couldn’t find the scoresheet and was on the ice for two goals against in a 4-0 Game Four loss at San Jose.
VITAL SIGNS
David Backes – He missed some time while serving a fighting major, but the Bruins winger played just 6:09 in Game Three against Tampa Bay. He was on the ice for two goals against in that time, which may have contributed to his game-low ice time.
SHORT SHIFTS
Lightning D Victor Hedman added a couple of assists in a 4-1 Game Three win at Boston. He has four assists in the past three games after he had zero points in the first five games of the postseason…Sharks C Logan Couture and D Brenden Dillon both earned a pair of assists in a 4-0 Game Four win vs. Vegas. Couture has nine points (4 G, 5 A) in eight games and Dillon has four assists in eight playoff games…Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy turned away 28 of 29 shots in a 4-1 Game Three win at Boston, giving him a .925 save percentage in eight playoff starts.
Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica, Hockey Viz, and Hockey Reference.
Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca