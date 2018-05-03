Jones shuts down the Golden Knights, Palat paces the Lightning and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Martin Jones – San Jose’s netminder recorded a 34-save shutout in a 4-0 Game Four win against Vegas and has a .934 save percentage in eight playoff games. He also has a .927 save percentage in 40 career playoff games.

Ondrej Palat – The Lightning left winger scored two goals in a 4-1 Game Three win at Boston, giving him eight points (4 G, 4 A) in eight playoff games.

ZEROES

Alex Tuch – Vegas’ rookie right winger had a tough night (12 for, 18 against, 40.0 CF%, 3-8 scoring chances) and was on the ice for two goals against in a 4-0 Game Four loss at San Jose.

.@sorensenmarcus skates through half the Golden Knights roster and puts the @SanJoseSharks up 1-0. pic.twitter.com/LEiIKiPzNU — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) May 3, 2018

Kevan Miller – Boston’s stay-at-home blueliner was on the wrong side of the puck (17 for, 22 against, 43.6 CF%, 7-9 scoring chances) and on the ice for two goals against in a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

James Neal – The Golden Knights winger recorded a game-high 12 shot attempts (7 SOG), but couldn’t find the scoresheet and was on the ice for two goals against in a 4-0 Game Four loss at San Jose.

VITAL SIGNS

David Backes – He missed some time while serving a fighting major, but the Bruins winger played just 6:09 in Game Three against Tampa Bay. He was on the ice for two goals against in that time, which may have contributed to his game-low ice time.

SHORT SHIFTS

Lightning D Victor Hedman added a couple of assists in a 4-1 Game Three win at Boston. He has four assists in the past three games after he had zero points in the first five games of the postseason…Sharks C Logan Couture and D Brenden Dillon both earned a pair of assists in a 4-0 Game Four win vs. Vegas. Couture has nine points (4 G, 5 A) in eight games and Dillon has four assists in eight playoff games…Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy turned away 28 of 29 shots in a 4-1 Game Three win at Boston, giving him a .925 save percentage in eight playoff starts.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .