Jones shuts down the Ducks as the Sharks sweep; Forsberg, Kucherov, Miller, Crosby, Kessel, Malkin and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Martin Jones – San Jose’s goaltender stopped 30 of 31 shots in a 2-1 Game Four victory against Anaheim, earning the Sharks a first-round sweep. Jones stopped 128 of 132 shots (.970 SV%) in the series.

Filip Forsberg – The Nashville winger scored a highlight-reel goal and added an assist in a 3-2 Game Four win at Colorado. He has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the series.

Nikita Kucherov and J.T. Miller – The Lightning wingers both had three-point nights in a 3-1 Game Four win at New Jersey. Kucherov tallied two goals and an assist and is tied for the playoff scoring lead with nine points (4 G, 5 A). Miller contributed a goal and two helpers, giving him four points (1 G, 3 A) in the series.

Sidney Crosby, Phil Kessel, and Evgeni Malkin – Pittsburgh’s star forwards each had a goal and an assist in a 5-0 Game Four win at Philadelphia. Crosby is tied for the playoff lead with nine points (5 G, 4 A) and has taken over the Penguins all-time playoff scoring lead, passing Mario Lemieux. Kessel has three points (1 G, 2 A), and Malkin has five points (3 G, 2 A) through four playoff games.

ZEROES

Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry – Anaheim’s star forwards were held off the scoresheet and were on the ice for both goals against in a series-deciding 2-1 loss in Game Four at San Jose.

Colin Wilson and J.T. Compher – Despite positive possession numbers, the Avalanche forwards were on the ice for all three goals against in a 3-2 Game Four loss to Nashville.

Duncan Siemens – Colorado’s blueliner was overmatched (1 for, 12 against, 7.7 CF%, 0-6 scoring chances) in his limited playing time in Game Four against Nashville.

Claude Giroux and Nolan Patrick – A couple of Flyers forwards that were counted on even more in the absence of injured centre Sean Couturier, yet both were on the ice for three goals against in a 5-0 Game Four loss to Pittsburgh.

Brian Elliott – The Flyers netminder was pulled after allowing three goals on 17 shots. He has a .856 save percentage in the series.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Taylor Hall – While he did assist on the Devils’ only goal in a 3-1 Game Four loss to Tampa Bay, giving him six points in the series, New Jersey’s star winger was shut down (2 for, 12 against, 14.3 CF%, 1-6 scoring chances) at 5-on-5, primarily facing the Lightning defence tandem of Ryan McDonagh and Anton Stralman.

VITAL SIGNS

Sean Couturier – Philadelphia’s number one centre, and Selke Trophy finalist, didn’t play in Game Four after suffering a leg injury in practice collision with Radko Gudas the day before.

Patric Hornqvist – The Penguins winger is sidelined with an upper-body injury, leaving an opening for rookie Dominik Simon to go from healthy scratch to skating on Sidney Crosby’s wing.

Sami Vatanen – The Devils blueliner was forced from Game Four against Tampa Bay with an upper-body injury after taking a high hit from Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov. The Devils don’t have great defensive depth, so they can ill-afford to be without Vatanen, but there is a possibility that Kucherov could face supplemental discipline for this too.

SHORT SHIFTS

It looks like Playoff Matt Murray is tending goal for the Penguins.

Penguins LW Jake Guentzel added two assists in a 5-0 Game Four win at Philadelphia and has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in four games…Predators D Mattias Ekholm added a couple of assists, giving him four assists in four games…Penguins G Matt Murray posted a 26-save shutout in a 5-0 Game Four win at Philadelphia. He has a .948 save percentage in the first-round series…Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 of 28 shots in a 3-1 Game Four win at New Jersey, and has a .937 save percentage in the series…Devils G Cory Schneider turned away 34 of 36 shots in a 3-1 Game Four loss to Tampa Bay, giving him a .951 save percentage in three playoff games.

DUCKS STOP HERE

Is time running out on the Ducks' star forwards?

The Anaheim Ducks didn’t necessarily play poorly, controlling play at times against San Jose, but they couldn’t finish, managing two even-strength goals in four games. That meant no goals from Adam Henrique, Ondrej Kase, Corey Perry and Ryan Getzlaf in the series. When the Sharks were getting contributions up and down the lineup - San Jose's fourth-liner Marcus Sorensen scored three goals in the series - the inability of Anaheim’s top scoring forwards to find the net pretty much sealed their fate.

Credit surely goes to Sharks goaltender Martin Jones, who was great in the series, but a team can’t muster a total of four goals in four games and have any realistic hope of staying alive in a series.

There’s more room to share the blame for these Ducks, though. Their defensive depth was taxed thanks to Cam Fowler’s injury. Anaheim gave 37-year-old Francois Beauchemin the second-most 5-on-5 ice time, which was not ideal, and the third pair, comprised of rookies Marcus Pettersson and Andy Welinski (plus one game of Kevin Bieksa), finished the series under 40% Corsi on the team that won the shot battle in this series.

Finally, goaltender John Gibson was my choice for the Vezina this season, so presumably he could have been the better of the two starting goaltenders in the series, and he wasn’t. His overall numbers were heavily influenced by the lopsided 8-1 Game Three loss, but a .889 save percentage wasn’t good enough. It's hard to find positives for a team that was outscored 16-4 during a four-game sweep.

What does this mean for the future of the Ducks? Well they probably have to do some serious thinking about their older, higher-priced players. Ryan Getzlaf was still really good when healthy this season, but Corey Perry and Ryan Kesler didn’t offer great returns on investment. Kesler should be healthier next season, but he’s also going to be another year older. The Ducks do have some solid players in the prime of their careers and should have some prospects pushing into the lineup, but if the big ticket performers aren’t productive, will the Ducks still have a chance to contend?

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .