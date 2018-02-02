Killorn burns the Flames; Yandle, Gaunce, Johansen, Karlsson, Perron and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Alex Killorn – The veteran Lightning winger led the way to a 7-4 win at Calgary, scoring two goals and adding two assists; a good way to break out of an eight-game scoring drought.

Keith Yandle – Florida’s veteran puck-moving blueliner put up a goal and two helpers in a 4-2 win at Buffalo, giving him six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past six games.

Brendan Gaunce – The Vancouver winger scored a pair of goals in a 4-2 win over Chicago, matching his offensive production from his previous 25 games.

Ryan Johansen – Nashville’s first-line centre accumulated three assists in a 5-0 win against Los Angeles. He had five assists in his previous 13 games.

Erik Karlsson – Ottawa’s superstar blueliner had a goal, including the overtime winner, and an assist in a 2-1 win against Anaheim. He has nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past 11 games.

David Perron – The Vegas winger sniped the overtime winner and added an assist in a 3-2 victory at Winnipeg, giving him 10 points (4 G, 6 A) during a seven-game point streak.

ZEROES

Brett Kulak and Michael Stone – Calgary’s third pairing got thumped (9 for, 12 against, 42.9 CF%) and were on the ice for four goals against in a 7-4 loss to Tampa Bay. Stone managed to be on the ice for another goal against with T.J. Brodie, a brutal night with five 5-on-5 goals against.

Brady Skeji and Marc Staal – The Rangers defence tandem took it on the chin (4 for, 17 against, 19.1 CF%, 2-12 scoring chances) and was on the ice for three goals against in a 4-0 loss to Toronto.

Alex Iafallo, Anze Kopitar and Tyler Toffoli – The Kings’ top line had a tough night (7 for, 14 against, 33.3 CF%, 4-9 scoring chances) and was on the ice for two goals against in a 5-0 loss at Nashville.

Mike Smith – Calgary’s netminder, who has had an excellent season, allowed six goals on 27 shots before getting pulled in a 7-4 loss to Tampa Bay. He had a .939 save percentage in his previous 18 starts.

Henrik Lundqvist – The Rangers goaltender was pulled after giving up four goals on 13 shots in a 4-0 loss to Toronto. He’s hit a slump with a .796 save percentage in his past three games.

VITAL SIGNS

Pavel Buchnevich – An upper-body injury forced the Rangers winger out of their loss to Toronto.

Bobby Ryan – The Senators winger scored a goal, but also suffered another hand injury in a 2-1 overtime win against Anaheim.

SHORT SHIFTS

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid both had a couple of points in a 4-3 overtime loss to Colorado.

Bruins RW Ryan Spooner contributed a pair of assists in a 3-1 win over St. Louis, giving him eight points (4 G, 4 A) in the past eight games…Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere and RW Wayne Simmonds both had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 loss at New Jersey. Gostisbehere had one assist in his previous seven games and Simmonds had one assist in the previous five games…Flyers RW Jakub Voracek added a couple of assists, and has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past four games…Devils RW Kyle Palmieri recorded a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win over Philadelphia, his second straight two-point game following a five-game scoring slump…Devils C Pavel Zacha contributed a pair of assists; he had one assist in his previous 12 games…Senators LW Mike Hoffman assisted on both goals in a 2-1 overtime win against Anaheim; he had two goals in the previous nine games…Jets LW Kyle Connor and RW Joel Armia both had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to Vegas. Connor has seven points (4 G, 3 A) in the past nine games and Armia has four points (3 G, 1 A) in the past four games…Predators LW Filip Forsberg returned to the lineup and produced a goal and an assist in a 5-0 win over Los Angeles. He had two assists in the last six games before he was injured…Lightning rookie C Matthew Peca had a goal and two helpers in a 7-4 win at Calgary, and has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past three games…Lightning LW Cory Conacher added a pair of goals; he had one goal in his previous eight games…Lightning LW Yanni Gourde chipped in two assists, giving him five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past five games…Flames C Mikael Backlund contributed a goal and an assist in a 7-4 loss to Tampa Bay, and has eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the past eight games…Flames defencemen Dougie Hamilton and T.J. Brodie both had two assists against Tampa Bay. Hamilton has 10 points (4 G, 6 A) in the past 11 games, while Brodie had two points (1 G, 1 A) in the previous 11 games…Avalanche LW Gabriel Landeskog had two assists in a 4-3 overtime win at Edmonton, and has 21 points (9 G, 12 A) in the past 19 games....Oilers C Connor McDavid scored twice, and RW Leon Draisaitl added two assists, in a 4-3 overtime loss to Colorado. McDavid has 11 points (3 G, 8 A) in the past 10 games, and Draisaitl has nine points (1 G, 8 A) in the past seven games…Stars LW Devin Shore produced a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win at Arizona, giving him five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past five games…Canucks D Troy Stecher earned two assists in a 4-2 win vs. Chicago; he had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous 34 games…The Ducks’ defence pairing of Cam Fowler and Kevin Bieksa had strong possession stats (26 for, 7 against, 78.8 CF%, 15-5 scoring chances) in a 2-1 overtime loss at Ottawa.

Hurricanes G Cam Ward recorded a 27-save shutout in a 2-0 win vs. Montreal and has a .929 save percentage in his past six games…Maple Leafs G Curtis McElhinney had a 25-save shutout in a 4-0 win at the Rangers, giving him a .953 save percentage in his past five starts…Bruins G Tuukka Rask stopped 32 of 33 shots in a 3-1 win against St. Louis; he has a .943 save percentage in his past 19 games…Senators G Mike Condon saved 30 of 31 shots in a 2-1 overtime win against Anaheim; he had a .885 save percentage in his previous nine games…Blues G Jake Allen turned away 43 of 45 shots in a 3-1 loss at Boston, after posting a .876 save percentage in his previous four appearances.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica and Hockey Reference.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca