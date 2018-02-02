Columnist image
Scott Cullen

Killorn burns the Flames; Yandle, Gaunce, Johansen, Karlsson, Perron and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Alex Killorn – The veteran Lightning winger led the way to a 7-4 win at Calgary, scoring two goals and adding two assists; a good way to break out of an eight-game scoring drought.

Keith Yandle – Florida’s veteran puck-moving blueliner put up a goal and two helpers in a 4-2 win at Buffalo, giving him six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past six games.

Brendan Gaunce – The Vancouver winger scored a pair of goals in a 4-2 win over Chicago, matching his offensive production from his previous 25 games.

Ryan Johansen – Nashville’s first-line centre accumulated three assists in a 5-0 win against Los Angeles. He had five assists in his previous 13 games.

Erik Karlsson – Ottawa’s superstar blueliner had a goal, including the overtime winner, and an assist in a 2-1 win against Anaheim. He has nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past 11 games.

David Perron – The Vegas winger sniped the overtime winner and added an assist in a 3-2 victory at Winnipeg, giving him 10 points (4 G, 6 A) during a seven-game point streak.

ZEROES

Brett Kulak and Michael Stone – Calgary’s third pairing got thumped (9 for, 12 against, 42.9 CF%) and were on the ice for four goals against in a 7-4 loss to Tampa Bay. Stone managed to be on the ice for another goal against with T.J. Brodie, a brutal night with five 5-on-5 goals against.

Brady Skeji and Marc Staal – The Rangers defence tandem took it on the chin (4 for, 17 against, 19.1 CF%, 2-12 scoring chances) and was on the ice for three goals against in a 4-0 loss to Toronto.

Alex Iafallo, Anze Kopitar and Tyler Toffoli – The Kings’ top line had a tough night (7 for, 14 against, 33.3 CF%, 4-9 scoring chances) and was on the ice for two goals against in a 5-0 loss at Nashville.

Mike Smith – Calgary’s netminder, who has had an excellent season, allowed six goals on 27 shots before getting pulled in a 7-4 loss to Tampa Bay. He had a .939 save percentage in his previous 18 starts.

Henrik Lundqvist – The Rangers goaltender was pulled after giving up four goals on 13 shots in a 4-0 loss to Toronto. He’s hit a slump with a .796 save percentage in his past three games.

VITAL SIGNS

Pavel Buchnevich – An upper-body injury forced the Rangers winger out of their loss to Toronto.

Bobby Ryan – The Senators winger scored a goal, but also suffered another hand injury in a 2-1 overtime win against Anaheim.

SHORT SHIFTS

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid both had a couple of points in a 4-3 overtime loss to Colorado.

Bruins RW Ryan Spooner contributed a pair of assists in a 3-1 win over St. Louis, giving him eight points (4 G, 4 A) in the past eight games…Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere and RW Wayne Simmonds both had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 loss at New Jersey. Gostisbehere had one assist in his previous seven games and Simmonds had one assist in the previous five games…Flyers RW Jakub Voracek added a couple of assists, and has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past four games…Devils RW Kyle Palmieri recorded a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win over Philadelphia, his second straight two-point game following a five-game scoring slump…Devils C Pavel Zacha contributed a pair of assists; he had one assist in his previous 12 games…Senators LW Mike Hoffman assisted on both goals in a 2-1 overtime win against Anaheim; he had two goals in the previous nine games…Jets LW Kyle Connor and RW Joel Armia both had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to Vegas. Connor has seven points (4 G, 3 A) in the past nine games and Armia has four points (3 G, 1 A) in the past four games…Predators LW Filip Forsberg returned to the lineup and produced a goal and an assist in a 5-0 win over Los Angeles. He had two assists in the last six games before he was injured…Lightning rookie C Matthew Peca had a goal and two helpers in a 7-4 win at Calgary, and has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past three games…Lightning LW Cory Conacher added a pair of goals; he had one goal in his previous eight games…Lightning LW Yanni Gourde chipped in two assists, giving him five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past five games…Flames C Mikael Backlund contributed a goal and an assist in a 7-4 loss to Tampa Bay, and has eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the past eight games…Flames defencemen Dougie Hamilton and T.J. Brodie both had two assists against Tampa Bay. Hamilton has 10 points (4 G, 6 A) in the past 11 games, while Brodie had two points (1 G, 1 A) in the previous 11 games…Avalanche LW Gabriel Landeskog had two assists in a 4-3 overtime win at Edmonton, and has 21 points (9 G, 12 A) in the past 19 games....Oilers C Connor McDavid scored twice, and RW Leon Draisaitl added two assists, in a 4-3 overtime loss to Colorado. McDavid has 11 points (3 G, 8 A) in the past 10 games, and Draisaitl has nine points (1 G, 8 A) in the past seven games…Stars LW Devin Shore produced a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win at Arizona, giving him five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past five games…Canucks D Troy Stecher earned two assists in a 4-2 win vs. Chicago; he had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous 34 games…The Ducks’ defence pairing of Cam Fowler and Kevin Bieksa had strong possession stats (26 for, 7 against, 78.8 CF%, 15-5 scoring chances) in a 2-1 overtime loss at Ottawa.

Hurricanes G Cam Ward recorded a 27-save shutout in a 2-0 win vs. Montreal and has a .929 save percentage in his past six games…Maple Leafs G Curtis McElhinney had a 25-save shutout in a 4-0 win at the Rangers, giving him a .953 save percentage in his past five starts…Bruins G Tuukka Rask stopped 32 of 33 shots in a 3-1 win against St. Louis; he has a .943 save percentage in his past 19 games…Senators G Mike Condon saved 30 of 31 shots in a 2-1 overtime win against Anaheim; he had a .885 save percentage in his previous nine games…Blues G Jake Allen turned away 43 of 45 shots in a 3-1 loss at Boston, after posting a .876 save percentage in his previous four appearances.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat TrickCorsica and Hockey Reference.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca