At this stage of the National Hockey League season, opportunities crop up for some players as coaches start to juggle lines, looking for answers.

A couple of sophomore wingers are getting better chances and delivering production in their new roles.

Here are some of the players to consider on the fantasy hockey waiver wire, owned in less than 60% of TSN leagues:

Travis Konecny, LW, Philadelphia – As the Flyers try to diversify their attack, the second-year winger has been given a shot on the top line, while Jakub Voracek moves down to boost Nolan Patrick and Wayne Simmonds. Konecny has 16 points (7 G, 9 A) in the past 16 games and, skating alongside Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier, he’s in a position for that production to continue. Owned: 33.1%

Mikael Backlund, C, Calgary – A top-tier puck possession centre, Backlund isn’t a huge scorer, but has nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past nine games and with Matthew Tkachuk and Michael Frolik forms one of the best two-way lines in the league, so he’s a safe addition if not necessarily glamourous. Owned: 43.3%

Kevin Labanc is taking advantage of an opportunity to play a bigger role in San Jose.

Kevin Labanc, RW, San Jose – Currently skating on what may be San Jose’s top line, with Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl, (now that Joe Thornton is out) Labanc is a skilled set-up man who has produced nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past nine games. Owned: 16.0%

Alexander Steen, LW, St. Louis – The veteran winger has rebounded from a bit of an off season in 2016-2017. He has 11 points (7 G, 4 A) in the past 12 games and is part of a solid veteran line with Paul Stastny and Vladimir Sobotka. Owned: 56.3%

Alexander Edler, D, Vancouver – It’s fair to be cautious about adding Canucks down the stretch, and it appears that 31-year-old Edler is going to remain a fixture on the Vancouver blueline, but he also has nine points (1 g, 8 A) in the past 11 games, plays more than 23 minutes per game, and his 2.48 shots per game is his highest rate since 2013-2014. Owned: 31.2%

Jeff Petry, D, Montreal – As noted in yesterday’s column, Petry is putting together a strong season for the Canadiens, scoring 11 points (4 G, 7 A) in the past 12 games and making the most of his opportunity on the Habs’ top power play in the absence of Shea Weber. Owned: 38.5%

Robin Lehner, G, Buffalo – Wins don’t come easily, which hurts his fantasy value from the jump, but Lehner has a .920 save percentage in his past 20 games, which is a solid addition if you’ve run into goaltending difficulty through injuries or poor performance. Owned: 22.8%

