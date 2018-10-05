Letang leads the Penguins to a wild win; Oshie, Malkin, Marchand, Halak, Greiss and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Kris Letang scored a pair of goals, including the overtime winner, and added an assist in a 7-6 overtime win against Washington. It was his first three-point game since Feburary, 2017.

In a game with 13 goals scored, Letang had a solid performance, with the Penguins getting more shot attempts (26 for, 18 against, 59.1 CF%) and, especially, high-danger scoring chances (14 for, 3 against, 82.4 HDCF%).

Letang’s winning goal came on the power play and that’s a little unusual – he has six power play goals in 120 games over the past two seasons even while quarterbacking one of the best power play units in the league.

When he's on his game, Letang is a Norris Trophy contender, and has finished in the Top 10 in voting five times in his career, but the Penguins were outscored with him on the ice (87-76) at evens last season, so there is room for a bit of a bounce-back from the 31-year-old blueliner.

HEROES

T.J. Oshie – The Capitals right winger scored a pair of goals and added an assist in a 7-6 overtime loss at Pittsburgh, giving him an early lead in the NHL scoring race, with five points (3 G, 2 A) in the first two games.

Evgeni Malkin – Pittsburgh’s highly-skilled pivot put up a goal and two helpers against Washington, playing 21:43 in the game, a total he surpassed just twice in 78 games last season.

Brad Marchand – One day after finishing a blowout loss to Washington by attacking Capitals centre Lars Eller, Marchand was a driving force in Boston’s 4-0 win at Buffalo, assisting on all four Bruins goals. That is the Marchand experience.

Jaroslav Halak – Boston’s back-up netminder posted a 32-save shutout in a 4-0 win at Buffalo, a strong start to the season after posting a .908 save percentage for the Islanders last season.

Thomas Greiss – Speaking of the Islanders, their goaltender stopped 45 of 46 shots in a 2-1 overtime win at Carolina. That might sound like a lot, but Greiss recorded at least 45 saves in three of his 25 starts last season.

Connor Hellebuyck came up big in St. Louis.

Connor Hellebuyck – Winnipeg’s netminder turned aside 41 of 42 shots in a 5-1 win at St. Louis. As a Vezina finalist last year, he didn’t have a game in which he stopped more than 40 shots and allowed one or fewer goals against.

Ben Bishop – The towering Stars goalie stopped all 30 shots that he faced in a 3-0 win over Arizona.

ZEROES

Chandler Stephenson – The Capitals forward was thumped (2 for, 18 against, 10.0 CF%, 1-8 scoring chances) and on the ice for three goals against in a 7-6 overtime loss at Pittsburgh.

Jordan Greenway, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Charlie Coyle – The Wild trio was buried in the defensive zone (1 for, 13 against, 7.1 CF%) when they were on the ice together in a 4-1 loss at Colorado.

Braden Holtby – After a relatively easy shutout in the opener, Washington’s goaltender surrendered seven goals on 41 shots in a 7-6 overtime loss at Pittsburgh.

Matt Murray – He ended up on the winning side, but the Penguins’ puckstopper gave up six goals on 36 shots against Washington, not an ideal start coming off a down season in 2017-2018.

Jake Allen – The game started all right, and Allen had allowed one goal through the first two periods against Winnipeg, but it got ugly in the third period and he ended up allowing five goals on 25 shots, not the kind of start that the Blues needed at a position of concern.

Marc-Andre Fleury – Coming off the best statistical season of his career, the veteran goaltender gave up five goals on just 16 shots in a 5-2 loss to Philadelphia.

VITAL SIGNS

Travis Hamonic – It looks like the veteran Flames defenceman is going to miss some time after taking some heavy punches in a fight against Canucks defenceman Erik Gudbranson. Rasmus Andersson will get recalled from the AHL to fill Hamonic’s spot on the Calgary blueline.

SHORT SHIFTS

Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane led the way to a Blackhawks win in Ottawa.

Penguins LW Jake Guentzel scored a pair of goals in a 7-6 overtime win against Washington; he had 11 multi-point games in the regular season, and six more in the playoffs, last year…Penguins C Sidney Crosby, RW Phil Kessel, D Brian Dumoulin and D Justin Schultz each added a couple of assists against the Capitals…Capitals D John Carlson contributed a goal and an assist for the second straight game. He’s also averaged more than 26 minutes of ice time through the first two games of the season…Bruins C Patrice Bergeron rebounded from an ineffective first game to produce a goal and an assist at Buffalo…Predators C Colton Sissons chipped in a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win at the Rangers, the third time in his career that he had a goal and an assist in the same game…Predators D Mattias Ekholm earned a couple of assists at the Rangers…Blackhawks C Jonathan Toews and RW Patrick Kane both had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime win at Ottawa. Kane played 23:49 on opening night, a total he surpassed three times in 82 games last season…Senators rookie C Colin White contributed a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago…Blue Jackets LW Artemi Panarin led Columbus to a 3-2 overtime win at Detroit with a goal and an assist…Red Wings C Dylan Larkin and LW Gustav Nyquist both assisted on both of Detroit’s goals in the loss to Columbus…Jets LW Kyle Connor, RW Patrik Laine and RW Blake Wheeler each had a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win at St. Louis…Jets C Mark Scheifele added a couple of assists…Stars LW Jamie Benn and D Connor Carrick both had two assists in a 3-0 win. It was Carrick’s first multi-point game since Feburary, 2, 2014…Avalanche RW Mikko Rantanen and C Carl Soderberg both had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 victory against Minnesota…Flyers RW Wayne Simmonds notched a pair of goals in a 5-2 win at Vegas; he played just 13:38 in the game, a total he surpassed in 74 of 75 games last season…Flyers LW Jakub Voracek added a couple of assists at Vegas…Flyers sophomore D Robert Hagg recorded a goal and an assist at Vegas, the first multi-point game of his career…Coyotes LW Brendan Perlini had a strong showing (19 for, 5 against, 79.2 CF%) in a 3-0 loss at Dallas…The Hurricanes line of Warren Foegele, Jordan Staal and Justin Williams dominated play (23 for, 3 against, 88.5 CF%, 13-3 scoring chances) in a 2-1 overtime loss against the Islanders.

FIRSTS

Max Lajoie – Something of a surprise to make the Senators roster, the 20-year-old contributed a goal and an assist in his NHL debut. He had one goal in 56 AHL games last season.

ICYMI: @max_lajoie's parents were in the house to watch their son score his first #NHL goal in his first #NHL game last night. pic.twitter.com/zVPuGF6Vbj — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) October 5, 2018

Dennis Cholowski – The 2016 first-round pick, a 20-year-old defenceman who had 66 points in 69 WHL games last season, scored a goal for the Red Wings in his NHL debut.

Dennis Cholowski - Detroit Red Wings pic.twitter.com/aIHY9M0Axq — First NHL Goals (@FirstNHLGoal) October 5, 2018

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca