Ryan Callahan an unlikely hero for the Lightning, Vasilevskiy stays hot and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Ryan Callahan – The veteran Lightning winger had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 Game Five win over Washington. He had one goal in his previous 12 postseason contests.

Andrei Vasilevskiy – Tampa Bay’s netminder stopped 28 of 30 shots in Game Five vs. Washington. He’s made 100 stops on 106 shots (.943 SV%) over the past three games.

ZEROES

Matt Niskanen – The Capitals defenceman, along with partner Dmitry Orlov, was on the ice for all three goals against, and took responsibility for his role in those goals.

“The first three goals were all my fault...I got to be better next game.” — Matt Niskanen after the #Caps’ 3-2 Game 5 loss in Tampa. Niskanen also notched a primary assist. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/IsE2l8Y5UQ — Tarik El-Bashir⌨️🎙🏒 (@TarikNBCS) May 20, 2018

Braden Holtby – Washington’s goaltender allowed three goals on 22 shots in a 3-2 Game Five loss at Tampa Bay, and has a .844 save percentage in the past three games.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

John Carlson – The Capitals defenceman had an assist and a game-high 11 shot attempts (8 SOG), including a good chance in the game’s final moments on the way to a 3-2 Game Five loss at Tampa Bay.

Big last second save by Vasilevskiy to clinch the win. pic.twitter.com/mTmru8QQRr — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) May 20, 2018

VITAL SIGNS

Andre Burakovsky – The 23-year-old winger was a healthy scratch for Game Five, replaced in the lineup by Alex Chiasson.

Nicklas Backstrom – In his second game back from injury, the Capitals centre worked on a line with Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson, with Evgeny Kuznetsov moving between Chandler Stephenson and T.J. Oshie.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .