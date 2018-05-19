1h ago
Statistically Speaking: Lightning take lead over Capitals
By Scott Cullen
TSN.ca Analytics
Ryan Callahan an unlikely hero for the Lightning, Vasilevskiy stays hot and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.
HEROES
Ryan Callahan – The veteran Lightning winger had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 Game Five win over Washington. He had one goal in his previous 12 postseason contests.
Andrei Vasilevskiy – Tampa Bay’s netminder stopped 28 of 30 shots in Game Five vs. Washington. He’s made 100 stops on 106 shots (.943 SV%) over the past three games.
ZEROES
Matt Niskanen – The Capitals defenceman, along with partner Dmitry Orlov, was on the ice for all three goals against, and took responsibility for his role in those goals.
Braden Holtby – Washington’s goaltender allowed three goals on 22 shots in a 3-2 Game Five loss at Tampa Bay, and has a .844 save percentage in the past three games.
STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY
John Carlson – The Capitals defenceman had an assist and a game-high 11 shot attempts (8 SOG), including a good chance in the game’s final moments on the way to a 3-2 Game Five loss at Tampa Bay.
VITAL SIGNS
Andre Burakovsky – The 23-year-old winger was a healthy scratch for Game Five, replaced in the lineup by Alex Chiasson.
Nicklas Backstrom – In his second game back from injury, the Capitals centre worked on a line with Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson, with Evgeny Kuznetsov moving between Chandler Stephenson and T.J. Oshie.
Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica, Hockey Viz, and Hockey Reference.
Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca