Lindholm leads the way for the Ducks, Labanc lifts Sharks to OT win; Thornton, Hanifin, Getzlaf and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Hampus Lindholm – Anaheim’s star defenceman recorded his first career hat trick, which included the overtime winner, in a 5-4 win at the Islanders. He had no goals and three assists in his previous 13 games. Scoring isn’t really Lindholm’s thing, but he’s massively underrated given how much better the Ducks are with him on the ice (+7.5 CFRel%, +8.0 xGFRel% since 2015-2016)

Kevin Labanc – The San Jose winger scored the overtime winner and added three assists in a 5-4 win against Vancouver. While it ended a 23-game goal drought, Labanc does have nine points (1 G, 8 A) in the past six games.

Joe Thornton – Jumbo scored a pair of goals and added an assist against Vancouver, giving him 15 points (5 G, 10 A) in the past 14 games.

Noah Hanifin – The Carolina defenceman put up a goal and two assists in a 4-1 win at Nashville. He has 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in the past 14 games.

Ryan Getzlaf – Anaheim’s playmaking centre put up four assists in a 5-4 overtime win at the Islanders. He has eight points (1 G, 7 A) during a five-game point streak.

ZEROES

Fredrik Claesson – The Senators defenceman was buried (4 for, 21 against, 16.0 CF%, 1-17 scoring chances) and was on the ice for two goals against in a 4-3 shootout loss at Tampa Bay.

Tom Pyatt – It was a difficult night (3 for, 26 against, 10.3 CF%) in Tampa Bay for the Ottawa winger.

Kevin Shattenkirk – The Rangers blueliner had a tough night (5 for, 19 against, 20.8 CF%, 5-11 scoring chances) in a 4-3 shootout loss at New Jersey.

Pekka Rinne – Nashville’s veteran netminder allowed four goals on six shots and was pulled after just 6:29 of playing time in a 4-1 loss to Carolina. He had a .935 save percentage in his previous 10 starts.

VITAL SIGNS

Jesper Bratt – A foot injury knocked the Devils rookie from the lineup against the Rangers, and New Jersey had veteran Marcus Johansson ready to return from his own injury.

Craig Smith – The Nashville winger was out of the lineup against Carolina due to a lower-body injury.

Patrick Sharp – The Blackhawks scratched the veteran winger at Dallas. He had no goals and two assists in his previous nine games.

Ben Hutton – Vancouver scratched the 24-year-old defenceman again, taking him out of the lineup for a 5-4 loss at San Jose.

SHORT SHIFTS

Ducks RW Ondrej Kase contributed a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime win at the Islanders; he had one goal in his previous five games…Islanders C John Tavares scored two goals and an assist in a 5-4 overtime loss against Anaheim, and has 14 points (4 G, 10 A) during a six-game point streak…Islanders RW Josh Bailey added three assists, giving him 14 points (5 G, 9 A) during a seven-game point streak…Islanders rookie C Mathew Barzal produced a goal and an assist, and has eight points (3 G, 5 A) in the past nine games…Blue Jackets rookie C Pierre-Luc Dubois and LW Artemi Panarin both had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 shootout loss at Pittsburgh. Dubois has 12 points (5 G, 7 A) in the past 13 games, and Panarin has 14 points (3 G, 11 A) in the past 11 games…Lightning LW Alex Killorn contributed a goal and an assist in a 4-3 shootout win against Ottawa, giving him four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past five games…Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov added a couple of helpers, and has 10 points (4 G, 6 A) during a six-game point streak…Senators C Derick Brassard tallied a goal and an assist in a 4-3 shootout loss at Tampa Bay; he has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past five games…Stars C Tyler Seguin scored a pair of goals in a 4-0 win vs. Chicago. He had no goals and two assists in the previous eight games…Hurricanes C Derek Ryan notched a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win at Nashville, giving him five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Hurricanes LW Jeff Skinner had two assists against the Predators, and has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past six games…Devils RW Kyle Palmieri had a couple of assists in a 4-3 shootout win against the Rangers. He had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous eight games…Canucks RW Jake Virtanen produced a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime loss at San Jose. He had one goal in his previous 11 games…Canucks D Alex Biega added two assists, and has four assists in his past seven games…Sharks RW Joe Pavelski earned a couple of assists against Vancouver, and has eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the past seven game.

Bruins D Torey Krug scored a goal and had 12 shot attempts (4 SOG) in a 2-1 shootout victory against Winnipeg…Devils LW Taylor Hall had a dominant game (23 for, 5 against, 82.1 CF%, 17-4 scoring chances)…The Lightning line of Alex Killorn, Yanni Gourde and Cory Conacher controlled play (10-1, 90.9 CF%, 9-0 scoring chances) in a 4-3 shootout win against Ottawa…Predators LW Kevin Fiala scored a goal, and had 14 shot attempts (8 SOG) in a 4-1 loss to Carolina.

Bruins G Tuukka Rask stopped 37 of 38 shots in a 2-1 shootout victory over Winnipeg, and has a .947 save percentage in his past eight games…Jets G Connor Hellebuyck turned away 32 of 33 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss at Boston. He had a .897 save percentage in his previous 10 games…Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky recorded 39 saves on 41 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss at Pittsburgh. He had a .878 save percentage in his previous eight starts…Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist had 44 saves on 47 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss at New Jersey, and has a .938 save percentage in his past eight starts…Oilers G Cam Talbot saved 34 of 36 shots in a 3-2 win against St. Louis, and has a .924 save percentage in his past five starts…Hurricanes G Cam Ward stopped 28 of 29 shots in a 4-1 win at Nashville; he had a .889 save percentage in his previous five games…Predators G Juuse Saros turned aside all 26 shots that he faced in relief against Carolina, and has a .958 save percentage in his past five games…Stars G Ben Bishop posted a 24-save shutout in a 4-0 win over Chicago. He had a .892 save percentage in his previous six games.

FIRSTS

Tage Thompson – The St. Louis right winger, a first-round pick in 2016, scored his first career goal, in his sixth game, a 3-2 loss at Edmonton.

Colby Cave – With several Bruins battling illness, the 22-year-old winger was called up from the AHL to make his NHL debut for Boston. Cave was undrafted out of Swift Current in the WHL, and has 14 points (3 G, 11 A) in 27 AHL games in this, his third pro season.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica and Hockey Reference.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca