The Lions offence gets a jolt, with big results for Burnham and Jennings; Jones, Masoli, Powell, Wilder Jr. and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Bryan Burnham, WR, B.C. – Business is picking up for the Lions receiver, who tied a career-high with 10 catches against Hamilton, for a relatively modest 90 yards and two touchdowns. His yardage isn’t on pace with last season, but Burnham has already tied last season’s total of seven touchdowns. Fantasy Points: 31.0

Jonathon Jennings, QB, B.C. – With Travis Lulay injured, the Lions turned to Jennings once again and, this time, he delivered, connecting on 32 of 47 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns against Hamilton. Fantasy Points: 28.4

Mike Jones, WR, Hamilton – You never know when a Jones eruption will take place. Most weeks, he’s an after thought, but this was the third time this year that he topped 100 yards, catching three passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns at B.C. Fantasy Points: 28.8

Jeremiah Masoli, QB, Hamilton – Although it was in a losing effort, the Ticats quarterback was efficient against the Lions, completing 19 of 25 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns. Fantasy Points: 24.1

William Powell, RB, Ottawa – A trip to the end zone would have been nice, but it’s tough to complain about 152 yards on 27 touches against Edmonton. Fantasy Points: 19.2

James Wilder Jr., RB, Toronto – The Argos playmaker put up 122 yards on 16 touches against Saskatchewan. Like Powell, a touchdown would have completed the day, but it’s tough to complain about Wilder’s production. Fantasy Points: 19.2

Brad Sinopoli, WR, Ottawa – The Redblacks’ veteran receiver had six catches for 113 yards against Edmonton, his first 100-yard game since Week Six. Fantasy Points: 17.3

S.J. Green, WR, Toronto – After a slow start, the Argos receiver is starting to come on. With six receptions for 106 yards against Saskatchewan, he topped 100 yards for the third time this year. Fantasy Points: 16.6

John White returned to the Hamilton lineup in B.C.

John White, RB, Hamilton – Back in the Tiger-Cats backfield with Alex Green on the shelf, White produced 79 yards and a touchdown on 21 touches at B.C. Fantasy Points: 15.9

Diontae Spencer, WR/RET, Ottawa – Take four catches for 89 yards and sprinkle in some return yardage and, voila, another productive week for the RedBlacks’ dual threat. Fantasy Points: 15.9

Marcus Thigpen, RB, Saskatchewan – He didn’t have a lot ot touches at Toronto, but the Roughriders runner is a big-play threat. He had just four carries yet still gained 95 yards and scored a touchdown. Fantasy Points: 15.5

Naaman Roosevelt, WR, Saskatchewan – It’s been an inconsistent season for the Roughriders receiver, but after five receptions for 105 yards at Toronto, he’s been in double-digit fantasy points in three of the past four games. Fantasy Points: 15.5

ZEROES

B.J. Cunningham, WR, Montreal – There was a three-weeks stretch where it looked like Cunningham was establishing his place as a top receiver for the Alouettes. But, after two receptions for 15 yards at Winnipeg, he had a season-low fantasy output for the second straight week. Fantasy Points: 3.4

Terrence Toliver, WR, Hamilton – Even with injuries to the Ticats receiving corps, Toliver hasn’t been able to step up in the offence. He managed just two catches for 22 yards at B.C. Fantasy Points: 4.2

Nic Demski, WR, Winnipeg – He’s a multi-purpose threat, but was much more effective earlier in the year. The Blue Bombers receiver had one catch for seven yards plus two carries for 10 yards against Montreal. Fantasy Points: 4.9