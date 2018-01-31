Malkin’s healthy and heating up; Henrique, Vegas’ top line, Tanev and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Evgeni Malkin – Pittsburgh’s brilliant centre scored three goals in a 5-2 win over San Jose and has been on a tear lately, putting up 23 points (14 G, 9 A) in the past 15 games. He’s also been relatively healthy this season, missing just four games so far. He had missed 97 games in the previous five seasons.

Adam Henrique – A brilliant addition to the Ducks lineup, the 27-year-old tallied two goals in a 3-1 win at Boston, giving him eight points (6 G, 2 A) in the past six games and 11 goals in 26 games since joining Anaheim.

Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson and Reilly Smith – Vegas’ number-one line got it done at Calgary, with Marchessault and Smith contributing a goal and an assist, while Karlsson added two assists in a 4-2 victory. Marchessault has 22 points (8 G, 14 A) in the past 18 games, Smith snapped a six-game point drought, and Karlsson has 15 points (10 G, 5 A) in the past 13 games.

Chris Tanev – The Canucks defenceman recorded three assists in a 4-3 overtime win vs. Colorado, matching his offensive production from his previous 23 games. It was the first three-point game of his 382-game NHL career.

ZEROES

Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin and Alexander Radulov – Dallas’ top line was chewed up (7 for, 30 against, 18.9 CF%, 3-19 scoring chances) and was on the ice for two goals against in a 3-0 home defeat against Los Angeles.

Cal Clutterbuck – The Islanders winger was on the wrong side of the puck (11 for, 15 against, 42.3 CF%) and on the ice for three even-strength goals against in a 4-1 loss to Florida.

VITAL SIGNS

Nathan MacKinnon – Colorado’s Hart Trophy candidate suffered an upper-body injury at Vancouver after taking a hit from Alexander Edler. The early prognosis has MacKinnon at day-to-day.

Victor Hedman - Tampa Bay's star blueliner returned to action at Winnipeg after missing three weeks with a knee injury.

Tyson Barrie – The Avalanche blueliner returned to the lineup after missing more than five weeks with a broken hand.

John Gibson – The Ducks netminder stopped all 25 shots that he faced, but was forced to leave a 3-1 win at Boston with a leg injury. Ryan Miller finished off the big road win for Anaheim.

Jordie Benn – Jordie Benn, the 30-year-old defenceman that the Canadiens insisted on protecting in the expansion draft, was a healthy scratch in a 3-1 loss at St. Louis.

Sebastian Aho – Carolina’s second-year rising star winger returned to the lineup a couple of weeks after suffering a concussion and lower-body injury. He scored a goal in the Hurricanes’ 2-1 win over Ottawa.

Michael Hutchinson – Making his first NHL start of the season, the Jets netminder stopped 23 of 24 shots in a 3-1 win against Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old had a .942 save percentage in 21 AHL games this season.

SHORT SHIFTS

Vincent Trocheck is on a good run for the Panthers.

Ducks LW Rickard Rakell and D Cam Fowler both had two assists in a 3-1 win at Boston. Rakell has 17 points (10 G, 7 A) in the past 16 games and Fowler has four assists in the past three games…Devils RW Kyle Palmieri produced a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win at Buffalo, snapping a five-game scoring slump…Panthers C Vincent Trocheck earned two assists in a 4-1 win at the Islanders, giving him nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past seven games…Blue Jackets LW Artemi Panarin produced a goal and an assist in a 3-2 shootout loss against Minnesota, and has seven points (3 G, 4 A) in the past eight games…Penguins RW Bryan Rust put up two goals and an assist in 5-2 win against San Jose, and has five points (2 G, 3 A) in his past four games…Blackhawks LW Vinnie Hinostroza contributed a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win at Nashville, and has 12 points (4 G, 8 A) in the past 14 games…Jets C Blake Wheeler earned two assists in a 3-1 win against Tampa Bay, giving him 15 points (5 G, 10 A) in the past 14 games…Kings C Anze Kopitar picked up a pair of assists in a 3-0 win at Dallas; he has eight points (1 G, 7 A) during a six-game point streak…Avalanche LW Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and Avalanche RW Mikko Rantanen added two assists in a 4-3 overtime loss at Vancouver. Landeskog has 19 points (9 G, 10 A) in the past 18 games and Rantanen has 16 points (5 G, 11 A) in the past 11 games.

Jets RW Patrik Laine had ridiculous possession stats (19 for, 2 against, 90.5 CF%, 8-0 scoring chances) in a 3-1 win against Tampa Bay…Kings RW Tyler Toffoli had a monster possession game (28 for, 4 against, 87.5 CF%, 15-2 scoring chances) at Minnesota…Hurricanes LW Jeff Skinner controlled play (23 for, 4 against, 85.2 CF%) in a 2-1 win over Ottawa.

Anton Forsberg handled Nashville's onslaught in a big win for the Blackhawks.

Blackhawks G Anton Forsberg turned away 42 of 43 shots in a 2-1 win at Nashville. He has a .937 save percentage in his past six starts…Blues G Carter Hutton stopped 33 of 34 shots in a 3-1 win against Montreal, and has a .949 save percentage in his past 14 games…Kings G Darcy Kuemper posted a 29-save shutout in a 3-0 win at Minnesota, giving him a .948 save percentage in his past 10 games…Hurricanes G Cam Ward had 29 saves on 30 shots in a 2-1 win over Ottawa, and has a .916 save percentage in his past five games…Penguins G Matt Murray had 40 saves on 42 shots in a 5-2 win vs. San Jose, and has a .935 save percentage in his past four games…Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 41 of 43 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss against Minnesota; he has a .932 save percentage in his past nine starts…Golden Knights G Marc-Andre Fleury saved 31 of 33 shots in a 4-2 win at Calgary, giving him a .942 save percentage in 19 starts…Devils G Keith Kinkaid turned away 27 of 28 shots in a 3-1 win at Buffalo. He had a .871 save percentage in his previous six appearances.

FIRSTS

Paul LaDue – The 25-year-old Kings defenceman notched his first NHL goal in his 24th career game, a 3-0 win at Minnesota.

Harri Sateri – Florida’s 28-year-old netminder, getting a chance to start with Roberto Luongo and James Reimer injured, stopped 32 of 33 shots for his first career win, in his fifth game, a 4-1 victory at the Islanders.

