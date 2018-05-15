Marchessault and Fleury lead Vegas to a crucial Game Two victory at Winnipeg, evening the series; Smith, Laine and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Jonathan Marchessault – Vegas’ star winger was a force in Two, scoring a pair goals on 11 shot attempts (8 SOG). He has 15 points (6 G, 9 A) in 12 playoff games and, in the playoffs, Vegas has outscored the opposition 11-2 during 5-on-5 play with Marchessault on the ice.

Marc-Andre Fleury – The Golden Knights netminder stopped 30 of 31 shots in a 3-1 Game Two victory at Winnipeg. He has a .945 save percentage in a dozen playoff starts.

Reilly Smith – The Golden Knights winger earned two assists in a 3-1 Game Two victory at Winnipeg. He has 14 points (1 G, 13 A) in 12 playoff games.

ZEROES

Nikolaj Ehlers – Winnipeg’s speedy winger struggled (6 for, 17 against, 26.1 CF%, 1-12 scoring chances) in Game Two against Vegas.

Dustin Byfuglien and Josh Morrissey – The Jets blueliners were both on the ice for two goals against in a 3-1 Game Two victory at Winnipeg.

James Neal, Erik Haula and Alex Tuch – The Vegas trio had a hard game (6 for, 16 against, 27.3 CF%, 4-5 scoring chances) in a Game Two victory at Winnipeg.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Patrik Laine – The Jets sniper led the team with seven shot attempts and four shots on goal, yet also had team-worst possession stats (10 for, 16 against, 38.5 CF%, 3-11 scoring chances) in a Game Two loss to Winnipeg.

VITAL SIGNS

Tomas Tatar – Back in the Vegas lineup after being a healthy scratch for several games, the Golden Knights winger scored the first goal of Game Two. It was his first point in five postseason contests.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick , Corsica , Hockey Viz , and Hockey Reference .