Matthews nets a pair, including the OT winner to start the season; Rakell, Kuznetsov, Backstrom, Pettersson and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews opened the season in fine style, scoring two goals in Toronto’s 3-2 overtime win against Montreal.

On a recent Full 60 Podcast, host Craig Custance was talking with Matthews’ player development coach, Darryl Belfry, and one of the points that Belfry made was that Matthews has revamped his shooting technique and, by doing so, has the ability to beat NHL goaltenders with clean shots. On his first goal of the season, for example, take a look at how he brings the puck in closer to his body to change the angle, before unleashing it top shelf.

AUSTON MATTHEWS. Snipes it top shelf for his 1st of the season. 1-1. pic.twitter.com/E1cpkV6pl5 — Flintor (@TheFlintor) October 3, 2018

Coming into the season, I had projected Matthews in a tie (with Patrik Laine) for second in the league in goals, behind only Alex Ovechkin. Provided that he stays healthy, he’s going to be in the Rocket Richard race.

It wasn’t all glory in Game One, however. In addition to scoring those two goals, Matthews also had the worst shot differentials (12 for, 27 against, 30.8 CF%, 3-9 high-danger chances) among Maple Leafs forwards in the win against Montreal.

That’s okay, though. A couple of goals can make up for a lot.

HEROES

Adam Henrique and Rickard Rakell led the way for the Ducks at San Jose.

Rickard Rakell – With Corey Perry out for most of the season, the Ducks need Rakell, coming off back-to-back 30-goal seasons, to play a big role and he responded with a goal and two helpers in a 5-2 win at San Jose.

Evgeny Kuznetsov – Washington’s playmaking pivot scored a couple of goals, and tied for the team lead with eight shot attempts and five shots on goal, in a 7-0 rout over Boston.

Nicklas Backstrom – The Capitals’ other playmaking centre stuck to his familiar script and put up three assists in the win over Boston.

ZEROES

Martin Jones – The Sharks netminder had a tough start to the season, allowing four goals on 14 shots in a 5-2 loss to Anaheim. It was the first time in his NHL career that he allowed that many goals while making so few saves.

Elias Lindholm – It wasn’t a very memorable Flames debut for the 23-year-old winger. He played primarily on the top line, yet ended up on the ice for four goals against in a 5-2 loss at Vancouver.

Tuukka Rask – Boston was blown out at Washington, and Rask was pulled after allowing five goals on 19 shots in 27:28. Jaroslav Halak came in to relieve Rask and stopped 16 of 18 shots in the second half of the game.

Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak – Boston’s top line, which dominated the league last season, was totally ineffective against the Capitals, managing a total of seven shots on goal (five at 5-on-5) and they were on the ice for two goals against in a 7-0 loss.

Brock Boeser – Vancouver’s sophomore sniper didn’t generate a shot attempt and, along with linemates Sven Baertschi and Bo Horvat, was on the ice for both goals against in a 5-2 win over Calgary.

VITAL SIGNS

Karl Alzner and Tomas Plekanec – The Canadiens scratched the veteran pair from their opening night lineup. Alzner had a streak of 622 consecutive games snapped and Plekanec, who returned to Montreal as a free agent, is two games away from playing in 1,000 career games.

Tom Wilson – The Department of Player Safety dropped the hammer on the Washington Capitals winger, suspending him for 20 games shortly before the season started. Brett Connolly moved up to the top line to take Wilson’s place, while Chandler Stephenson moved up to the third line to take Connolly’s spot.

SHORT SHIFTS

Braden Holtby posted his 33rd career shutout in a 7-0 win over Boston.

Capitals G Braden Holtby posted a 25-save shutout against Boston, on a night in which he wasn’t challenged a whole lot…Ducks RW Jakob Silfverberg contributed three assists in a 5-2 win at San Jose, his first three-assists game since April 1, 2015…Ducks C Adam Henrique contributed a goal and an assist at San Jose…Capitals RW T.J. Oshie, D John Carlson, and LW Alex Ovechkin each had a goal and an assist in a 7-0 win over Boston…Canadiens C Max Domi, obviously feeling the effects of his preseason suspension, assisted on both Montreal goals in a 3-2 overtime loss at Toronto…Maple Leafs C Nazem Kadri picked up a pair of assists against Montreal…Canucks wingers Loui Eriksson and Nikolay Goldobin both had two points against Calgary. Eriksson had two helpers and Goldobin chipped in a goal and an assist…For much of training camp, it looked like Canucks D Derrick Pouliot was on the outside looking in at the top six, but he was in the opening night lineup ahead of Ben Hutton and responded with team-best possession (15 for, 8 against, 65.2 CF%, 7-3 high-danger) and was on the ice for four goals for and none against in a 5-2 win…Flames C Mikael Backlund had a tremendous territorial game (22 for, 4 against, 84.6 CF%) in a 5-2 loss at Vancouver. Sharks rookie C Antti Suomela had a strong NHL debut (13 for, 2 against, 86.7 CF%) in a 5-2 loss to Anaheim…Canucks RW Tyler Motte scored a goal and played 21:45 in Vancouver’s 5-2 win over Calgary…Sharks D Erik Karlsson attempted a team-high nine shots, with only one making it on net, and ended up on the ice for three goals against (in all situations) vs. Anaheim.

John Tavares scored a goal in his Maple Leafs debut, but look at the primo locations from which he was getting his shots:

Looks like John Tavares had some decent shot quality against Montreal. @NatStatTrick pic.twitter.com/ooRDE8ERtJ — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) October 4, 2018

FIRSTS

Elias Pettersson – The Calder Trophy favourite didn’t disappoint in his first game for Vancouver, producing one goal and one assist in his NHL debut.

Disgusting snipe for Elias Pettersson's first NHL goal pic.twitter.com/WNyLPdbaYS — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) October 4, 2018

Maxime Comtois – The Ducks winger scored his first NHL goal in his first NHL shift in his NHL debut. The 2017 second-round pick has good size and put up 85 points (44 G, 41 A) in 54 games for Victoriaville of the QMJHL last season.

49 seconds into his very first NHL game...Max Comtois 🚨 pic.twitter.com/UDivHwQG0y — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) October 4, 2018

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica and Hockey Reference.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca