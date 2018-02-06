McDavid erupts against the Lightning; Draisaitl, Matthews, Nylander, Perry, Fiala and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

The Edmonton Oilers, currently 11 points out of playoff spot, blitzed the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning for a 6-2 victory Monday, and Oilers superstar Connor McDavid was the driving force behind the win, scoring a career-high four goals and adding an assist, while firing 10 shot attempts and nine shots on goal.

McDavid has 14 points (7 G, 7 A) in the past eight games, and is now tied with Nathan MacKinon for third in league scoring with 61 points in 51 games.

He’s put up 209 points in 178 games in his career, which is already outstanding, but what if we adjust for era to see how that compares to other greats?

Using Hockey-Reference’s adjustments, McDavid’s era-adjusted scoring through his age-21 season, has him in rather heady company.

ADJUSTED POINTS PER GAME LEADERS, THROUGH AGE 21 SEASON (MINIMUM 150 GP) Player From To Active GP G A PTS PPG ADJ/PPG Wayne Gretzky 1979 1982 3 239 198 315 513 2.15 1.67 Eric Lindros 1992 1995 3 172 114 128 242 1.41 1.56 Connor McDavid 2015 2018 3 178 67 142 209 1.17 1.49 Sidney Crosby 2005 2009 4 290 132 265 397 1.37 1.40 Milt Schmidt 1936 1940 4 159 52 69 121 0.76 1.36 Mario Lemieux 1984 1987 3 215 145 203 348 1.62 1.30 Evgeni Malkin 2006 2008 2 160 80 111 191 1.19 1.26 Alex Ovechkin 2005 2007 2 163 98 100 198 1.21 1.21 Taylor Hall 2010 2013 3 171 65 80 145 0.85 1.16 Paul Ronty 1947 1950 3 154 46 76 122 0.79 1.14

(A lot of big names there...and Paul Ronty?)

Hey the Oilers might be on to something with that 97 kid. — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) February 6, 2018

Helping out on this night, Leon Draisaitl skated on McDavid’s wing and produced a goal and two helpers, giving him 12 points (2 G, 10 A) in the past eight games.

The perception seems to be that Draisaitl is having a disappointing season, but the 22-year-old is sitting at 45 points in 47 games, which is pretty good as down seasons go. He could finish a few more chances, but Draisaitl joins McDavid to form one of the league’s top scoring duos.

TOP SCORING TEAMMATE DUOS THIS SEASON DUO TEAM G A PTS Kucherov-Stamkos Tampa Bay 46 80 126 Kessel-Malkin Pittsburgh 52 71 123 Voracek-Giroux Philadelphia 25 93 118 Tavares-Bailey N.Y. Islanders 40 76 116 McDavid-Draisaitl Edmonton 34 72 116 MacKinnon-Rantanen Colorado 41 70 111 Ovechkin-Kuznetsov Washington 46 59 105 Gaudreau-Monahan Calgary 40 64 104

Despite this offensive brilliance from two young stars, the Oilers are in the midst of what appears to be a lost season.

It’s when McDavid has an electrifying performance like he did against Tampa Bay that it seems all the more frustrating that this generational talent is stuck in a season that sure looks like it won’t include a postseason appearance.

HEROES

Auston Matthews and William Nylander – Toronto’s top line forwards both had two goals and an assist in a 7-4 win over Anaheim. Matthews has 10 points (6 G, 4 A) in the past eight games and Nylander has nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past seven games. At even-strength, Matthews was also on the ice for five goals for and none against in the game.

Corey Perry – Anaheim’s veteran winger assisted on all four Ducks goals in a 7-4 loss at Toronto. He had just three points (2 G, 1 A) in his previous nine games.

Kevin Fiala – Nashville’s promising young winger tallied a pair of goals in a 5-4 overtime win at the Islanders, giving him eight points (6 G, 2 A) in the past seven games.

ZEROES

Brandon Montour – After putting up standout possession numbers in Saturday’s loss at Montreal, the Ducks defenceman was on the ice for four goals against in a 7-4 loss at Toronto.

Jesper Fast – The Rangers winger was on the wrong side of the puck (6 for, 20 against, 23.1 CF%, 4-12 scoring chances) in a 2-1 loss at Dallas.

Ron Hainsey – The veteran Maple Leafs blueliner had a tough game (7 for, 27 against, 20.6 CF%, 5-17 scoring chances) in a 7-4 win over Anaheim.

Andrei Vasilevskiy – Tampa Bay’s star netminder was pulled after allowing four goals on 26 shots through two periods in a 6-2 loss at Edmonton. He has a .899 save percentage in his past 10 starts.

VITAL SIGNS

Frederik Andersen – Toronto’s starting goaltender was forced out of a 7-4 win against Anaheim after taking a skate in the head from Ducks winger Corey Perry. If Andersen is out for an extended period, the Maple Leafs would have to decide whether it’s better to go with current backup Curtis McElhinney or either of their top-tier AHL goaltenders: Garret Sparks or Calvin Pickard.

Scott Mayfield – A lower-body injury took the Islanders defenceman out of the lineup early against Nashville, a big hit for an Islanders blueline that is already missing Johnny Boychuk and Calvin De Haan.

SHORT SHIFTS

Ducks LW Rickard Rakell put up two goals and an assist in a 7-4 loss at Toronto. Rakell hs 23 points (13 G, 10 A) in the past 19 games…Ducks C Ryan Getzlaf added a goal and an assist, snapping a four-game scoring slump…Predators C Nick Bonino contributed two assists and had strong possession stats (13 for, 3 against, 80.0 CF%, 10-0 scoring chances at evens) in a 5-4 overtime win at the Islanders. He had no points in his previous five games…Islanders LW Andrew Ladd and C Brock Nelson both picked up a pair of assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to Nashville. Ladd had one assist in his previous eight games, while Nelson had six points (2 G, 4 A) in his previous 23 games…Oilers C Ryan Strome chipped in a couple of assists in a 6-2 win against Tampa Bay, and has five assists in the past three games…Lightning rookie LW Yanni Gourde produced a goal and an assist in a 6-2 loss at Edmonton, giving him eight points (5 G, 3 A) in the past seven games…Predators D P.K. Subban launched a dozen shot attempts (9 SOG) against the Islanders in a 5-4 overtime win…Stars C Tyler Seguin scored a goal and had 14 shot attempts (6 SOG) in a 2-1 win against the Rangers…Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov had 14 shot attempts (6 SOG) at Edmonton.

Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist stopped 39 of 41 shots in a 2-1 loss at Dallas. He had a .816 save percentage in his previous four appearances…Oilers G Cam Talbot turned away 32 of 34 shots in a 6-2 win vs. Tampa Bay; he has a .917 save percentage in his past five games…Stars G Ben Bishop turned away 31 of 32 shots in a 2-1 win over the Rangers, giving him a .938 save percentage in his past dozen starts.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica and Hockey Reference.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca