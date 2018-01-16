McDavid and Matthews create high-quality chances; no, really. Tavares, Barzal, Tierney, Bernier and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

A little while ago, I attempted to enhance the view of NHL defencemen by looking at some measures of shot quality, in addition to quantity, in order to provide a more complete picture of a defenceman’s impact when it comes to shot suppression.

This time, we’ll flip the script and try to use similar shot quality measures to get a view of which players are generating higher quality shots on net when they are on the ice.

First, let’s take a look at the Corsi For/60 leaders:

CORSI FOR/60 LEADERS - FORWARDS (MINIMUM 400 5-on-5 MINUTES) Player Team Position CF/60 Brandon Saad Chicago LW 77.92 Jonathan Toews Chicago C 76.84 Michael Frolik Calgary RW 73.73 Richard Panik Arizona RW 73.21 Connor McDavid Edmonton C 72.11 Matthew Tkachuk Calgary LW 72.10 Patrick Maroon Edmonton LW 71.01 Timo Meier San Jose RW 70.84 Kevin Labanc San Jose RW 70.73 Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh C 70.14 Artemi Panarin Columbus LW 69.76 Brendan Gallagher Montreal RW 69.65 Nick Schmaltz Chicago C 69.52 Josh Anderson Columbus RW 69.45 Jaden Schwartz St. Louis LW 69.40 Pierre-Luc Dubois Columbus C 69.18 Charles Hudon Montreal LW 68.82 Justin Williams Carolina RW 68.58 Tomas Hertl San Jose C 68.50 Patrice Bergeron Boston C 68.43 Mikael Backlund Calgary C 68.34 Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay C 68.28 Jeff Skinner Carolina LW 68.27 Kevin Fiala Nashville LW 68.26 Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay RW 68.03 Joonas Donskoi San Jose RW 68.01 Craig Smith Nashville RW 67.90 Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh C 67.64 Patrick Kane Chicago RW 67.56 Sean Monahan Calgary C 67.52

Seeing which players are generating shots is a fair place to start. Brandon Saad and Jonathan Toews have been generating shots at a tremendous rate, but there are also superstar names on this list, including Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov.

In an attempt to inject some shot quality into the discussion, here are leaders using Corsica Hockey’s Expected Goals For/60 (xGF/60) as a percentage of Corsi For.

FORWARD LEADERS - EXPECTED GOALS/CORSI FOR (MINIMUM 400 5-on-5 MINUTES) Player Team POS CF/60 xGF/60 xGF/CF% Auston Matthews Toronto C 61.4 3.3 5.33% Michael Grabner N.Y. Rangers RW 53.5 2.8 5.31% Kevin Hayes N.Y. Rangers C 54.0 2.9 5.28% Zach Hyman Toronto LW 59.7 3.1 5.25% Jimmy Vesey N.Y. Rangers LW 49.6 2.6 5.24% Mats Zuccarello N.Y. Rangers RW 53.4 2.7 5.09% Taylor Hall New Jersey LW 58.3 3.0 5.06% Nico Hischier New Jersey C 58.0 2.9 5.02% Boone Jenner Columbus LW 52.9 2.7 5.01% Blake Coleman New Jersey C 50.8 2.5 4.98% Pavel Buchnevich N.Y. Rangers RW 58.6 2.9 4.95% Brian Gibbons New Jersey LW 50.8 2.5 4.94% Brandon Dubinsky Columbus C 56.9 2.8 4.88% Cam Atkinson Columbus RW 59.1 2.9 4.87% Jesper Fast N.Y. Rangers RW 48.1 2.3 4.87% David Desharnais N.Y. Rangers C 45.8 2.2 4.87% Matt Calvert Columbus LW 57.9 2.8 4.86% Sean Kuraly Boston C 53.2 2.6 4.83% J.T. Miller N.Y. Rangers LW 55.7 2.7 4.81% William Nylander Toronto RW 61.2 2.9 4.80% Tim Schaller Boston LW 53.2 2.6 4.79% Connor McDavid Edmonton C 70.3 3.4 4.78% Joonas Donskoi San Jose RW 67.0 3.2 4.77% William Karlsson Vegas C 63.4 3.0 4.76% Cal Clutterbuck N.Y. Islanders RW 50.8 2.4 4.76% Tyler Ennis Minnesota LW 48.7 2.3 4.74% Devante Smith-Pelly Washington RW 55.0 2.6 4.71% Sam Bennett Calgary LW 59.9 2.8 4.71% Brock McGinn Carolina LW 63.2 3.0 4.69% Mika Zibanejad N.Y. Rangers C 61.5 2.9 4.69%

Another measure for shot quality would be to use high-danger shots for, via Natural Stat Trick:

FORWARD LEADERS - HIGH-DANGER CHANCES/CORSI FOR (MINIMUM 400 5-on-5 MINUTES) Player Team Position CF/60 HDCF/60 HDCF/CF% Michael Grabner N.Y. Rangers RW 54.7 14.7 26.8% Kevin Hayes N.Y. Rangers C 54.8 14.4 26.2% Mats Zuccarello N.Y. Rangers RW 54.2 13.8 25.5% Auston Matthews Toronto C 62.2 15.8 25.4% Jimmy Vesey N.Y. Rangers LW 50.8 12.9 25.4% Rick Nash N.Y. Rangers LW 57.0 14.2 24.9% Mika Zibanejad N.Y. Rangers C 62.8 15.5 24.7% J.T. Miller N.Y. Rangers LW 57.1 13.8 24.2% Casey Cizikas N.Y. Islanders C 52.9 12.7 24.0% Blake Coleman New Jersey C 53.6 12.6 23.5% Sean Kuraly Boston C 54.6 12.8 23.5% Zach Hyman Toronto LW 60.9 14.2 23.2% Patrick Maroon Edmonton LW 71.0 16.5 23.2% Nico Hischier New Jersey C 60.3 14.0 23.2% Connor McDavid Edmonton C 72.1 16.7 23.2% Tyler Ennis Minnesota LW 50.0 11.5 23.1% Pavel Buchnevich N.Y. Rangers RW 59.7 13.7 23.0% Chris Stewart Minnesota RW 47.4 10.9 22.9% Matt Cullen Minnesota C 41.7 9.5 22.8% Alexander Radulov Dallas RW 63.7 14.5 22.7% Devin Shore Dallas C 49.4 11.2 22.7% Jesper Fast N.Y. Rangers RW 48.2 10.9 22.6% Tim Schaller Boston LW 54.8 12.4 22.5% Andreas Athanasiou Detroit LW 51.7 11.6 22.5% Tyler Seguin Dallas C 60.3 13.5 22.4% Christian Fischer Arizona RW 57.7 12.9 22.3% Miles Wood New Jersey LW 57.5 12.8 22.2% Anthony Mantha Detroit RW 57.8 12.8 22.2% Taylor Hall New Jersey LW 60.7 13.5 22.2% Patric Hornqvist Pittsburgh RW 64.6 14.2 22.0%

First things first. Madison Square Garden, we need to talk. I’m sure the New York Rangers are a wonderful hockey team, but have a hard time believing that virtually all of their forwards are the very best in the league when it comes to generating high-quality shots. So, while I can buy the notion that breakaway king Michael Grabner creates a high-percentage of quality shots, I’m suspicious about the rest.

With that out of the way, it should come as no surprise that Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid are two of the very best at generating high-quality chances. McDavid’s outrageous speed creates so many chances off the rush, but his shot chart (via HockeyViz) is dead red almost everywhere.

The interesting thing is that even while McDavid is creating high-quality chances, the Oilers are shooting a modest 8.5% with him on the ice at 5-on-5. It’s fine, but the Oilers shot better than 10.0% with him on the ice in each of McDavid’s first two seasons. Something about leading a horse to water…

Matthews contributes to those high-quality shots by taking a bunch from right in front of the net. Good plan, but he’s one of the rare talents that has been able to do it through the first season-and-a-half of his NHL career.

A few other observations:

Taylor Hall and Nico Hischier are creating high-quality chances for the Devils.

William Karlsson’s breakout year in Vegas is surely due to shooting a league-high 25.8%, but the Golden Knights are getting higher-quality chances with him on the ice too.

Seriously, Madison Square Garden; come on.

As with the defencemen, this doesn’t automatically mean that players that create higher-quality chances are so much better, because some of the players on these leaderboards are checkers who play with other checkers so they might create quality chances while not finishing quality chances at the same rate as players higher up the depth chart. But, for players like McDavid and Matthews, it serves as further evidence that their scoring exploits are backed by underlying statistical performance.

From Monday’s games…

HEROES

Jonathan Bernier is heating up for the Avs.

John Tavares – The Islanders star scored two goals, including the overtime winner, in a 5-4 win at Montreal and now has 23 points (7 G, 16 A) in the past 16 games.

Mathew Barzal – The Islanders’ rookie continued his torrid scoring pace, putting up a goal and two assists at Montreal. He has 10 points (3 G, 7 A) in the past three games!

Chris Tierney – San Jose’s centre scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-1 win at Los Angeles, giving him six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past six games, and he’s tied a career-high with 11 goals this season.

Jonathan Bernier – Colorado’s netminder is taking advantage of an opportunity presented by Semyon Varlamov’s injury. Bernier stopped 33 of 34 shots in a 3-1 win against Anaheim and has a .962 save percentage in his past six appearances, all wins.

ZEROES

Mattias Janmark and Martin Hanzal – The Stars forward duo was crushed (1 for, 12 against, 7.7 CF%, 0-6 scoring chances) and was on the ice for both goals against in a 3-2 overtime win at Boston.

Thomas Hickey – The Islanders were outshot badly in Montreal, and Hickey was on the wrong end of it (6 for, 25 against, 19.4 CF%, 1-10 scoring chances) and on the ice for two goals against in a 5-4 overtime win.

Kurtis MacDermid – The Kings' rookie blueliner was on the wrong side of the puck (5 for, 18 against, 21.7 CF%, 3-10 scoring chances) in a 4-1 loss to San Jose.

Carey Price – Montreal’s netminder surrendered five goals on 24 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders. He has a .908 save percentage in 31 starts this season, his lowest since posting a .905 in 2012-2013.

VITAL SIGNS

Jason Spezza – Dallas’ veteran centre was a healthy scratch at Boston. He’s playing 13:29 per game this year, his lowest since his rookie season (2002-2003), and has no points with five shots on goal in the past five games.

Kari Lehtonen – Dallas’ backup netminder played his first game in a month, and stopped 30 of 32 shots in a 3-2 overtime win at Boston.

SHORT SHIFTS

Islanders RW Jordan Eberle chipped in a couple of assists in a 5-4 overtime win at Montreal, and has 14 points (2 G, 12 A) in the past 13 games…Canadiens LW Alex Galchenyuk contributed a pair of assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders, giving him five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past five games…Canadiens D Jakub Jerabek added two assists, the first points of his NHL career…Stars LW Jamie Benn earned a pair of assists in a 3-2 overtime win at Boston, and has 13 points (5 G, 8 A) in the past 11 games…Sharks D Dylan DeMelo and RW Joonas Donskoi both had a pair of assists in a 4-1 win at Los Angeles. DeMelo has four assists in his past seven games, while Donskoi has six points in the past four games (2 G, 4 A)…Bruins C David Krejci and rookie LW Jake DeBrusk had a strong game (18 for, 4 against, 81.8 CF%, 9-2 scoring chances) in a 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas…Sharks G Martin Jones turned away 35 of 36 shots in a 4-1 win at Los Angeles. He had a .859 save percentage in his previous four games.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica , HockeyViz.com, and Hockey Reference.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca