Sometimes the path to becoming a major league regular is a bumpy road, even for players that might be considered top prospects. A couple of top prospects are among those starting to make their way into the big leagues, and are worth your fantasy attention.

Here are some players, owned in less than 60% of TSN leagues, to consider for your fantasy squad:

Austin Meadows, CF, Pittsburgh – A top prospect since he was drafted ninth overall in 2013, Meadows hasn’t had a smooth path to the bigs, but the talent has always been there. He’s started his major league career by hitting .417 with a 1.183 OPS, three home runs and three stolen bases in his first 10 games. Owned: 55.6%

Jurickson Profar, SS, Texas – At one time, the top prospect in all of baseball, Profar has battled injuries and hasn’t been able to hit enough when healthy to hold down a regular job. Injuries opened the door for regular playing time and he’s starting to hit a bit, driving in 14 runs and scoring 10 while hitting .247 with a .779 OPS in his past 20 games. Owned: 38.1%

Jesus Aguilar, 1B, Milwaukee – The 27-year-old got a chance to play last season and had 16 homers with a .837 OPS in 311 plate appearances. He’s even better this year (9 HR, .957 OPS) in 150 plate appearances, and is getting more reps in the field thanks to injuries sidelining Eric Thames and, at times, Ryan Braun. Owned: 55.7%

Albert Almora Jr., CF, Chicago Cubs – Forcing his way into the Cubs’ lineup, Almora is hitting .412 with a 1.025 OPS, scoring 11 runs in the past 16 games while getting some turns at the top of the lineup. Owned: 16.5%

Jack Flaherty has been great in five starts for the Cardinals.

Jack Flaherty, SP, St. Louis – The 2014 first-round pick needed an opportunity and injuries to the Cardinals rotation have created that opportunity. In five starts, he has a 2.15 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and has 31 striekouts in 29 1/3 innings. As long as he’s getting the chance to pitch, he’s worth having on your roster. Owned: 54.6%

Marco Gonzales, SP, Seattle – A 26-year-old who couldn’t land a spot on the Cardinals staff, Gonzales is making the most of his chance with the Mariners. He has really drawn attention in his last three starts, not allowing a run over 19 1/3 innings. Owned: 13.0%

Ross Stripling, SP, Los Angeles – The 28-year-old started the season in the Dodgers’ bullpen, but he’s been tremendous since moving to the rotation. In five starts, he has a 2.42 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 33 strikeouts in 26 innings. Owned: 40.8%

Nate Jones, RP, Chicago White Sox – There aren’t a ton of save opportunities for the White Sox, but it appears that Jones is now the primary option, ahead of Joakim Soria and Bruce Rondon. In his past sis appearances, he has three saves and six strikeouts with zero runs allowed. Owned: 18.1%