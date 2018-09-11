Huddle Up: Are the Stampeders vulnerable in the West?

Morris goes off in Calgary’s loss at Edmonton; Banks, Masoli, Mitchell, Reilly, Williams and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Romar Morris, RB, Calgary – The Stampeders rookie had 157 yards on a dozen touches at Edmonton, which was impressive enough, but he also scored four touchdowns! Fantasy Points: 44.7

Mike Reilly, QB, Edmonton – As it it wasn’t enough to put up 397 yards and three touchdowns through the air, the Eskimos quarterback mixed in 54 yards rushing with three more touchdowns in a win over Calgary. Fantasy Points: 48.2

Brandon Banks, WR, Hamilton – Another week, another 100-yard game for the Tiger-Cats playmaker. Banks delivered six receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns at Toronto. Fantasy Points: 33.3

Jeremiah Masoli, QB, Hamilton – Suddenly, scoring touchdowns isn’t so hard. The Tiger-Cats quarterback threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns, and added 51 rushing yards. Fantasy Points: 33.3

Bo Levi Mitchell, QB, Calgary – Doing his best to get the Stampeders back into the game at Edmonton, Mitchell piled up 491 yards passing with four touchdowns and three interceptions. Fantasy Points: 30.1

D’haquille Williams, WR, Edmonton – The league’s leading receiver extended his lead with seven catches for 172 yards and a touchdown against Calgary, his most productive fantasy performance of the season. Fantasy Points: 30.2

DaVaris Daniels, WR, Calgary – Stepping up in the wake of injuries to Stampeders receivers, Daniels contributed four catches for 116 yards and a touchdown at Edmonton. Fantasy Points: 30.2

Ricky Collins, WR, B.C. – Getting more looks in the Lions offence, especially with Emmanuel Arceneaux out, the third-year receiver had a career-high 10 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown against Ottawa. Fantasy Points: 26.5

Armanti Edwards, WR, Toronto – The Argonauts wideout hauled in nine passes for 112 yards and a touchdown against Hamilton, his most productive game of the season. Fantasy Points: 26.2

S.J. Green, WR, Toronto – I’ve had no trouble pointing out when Green has been a disappointment this year, so it’s only fair to highlight his strong performances, and he was good against Hamilton, putting up eight receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown. Fantasy Points: 23.7

Reginald Begelton, WR, Calgary - Usually a supporting part in the Stampeders offence, the second-year wideout had a career game, hauling in seven passes for 153 yards at Edmonton. Fantasy Points: 22.3

Alex Green, RB, Hamilton – The Touchdown Maker gained 104 yards and scored another touchdown on 16 touches at Toronto, giving him eight touchdowns in just five games. Fantasy Points: 19.4

ZEROES

Matt Nichols, QB, Winnipeg – The struggles continue for the Blue Bombers quarterback. He was 10 of 20 for 165 yards and three interceptions against Saskatchewan, and backup Chris Streveler was only slightly better (10 of 20 for 160 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT). Fantasy Points: 0.6

Duron Carter, WR, Toronto – While he returned a couple of punts and one kickoff, the Argos didn’t get Carter involved in the passing game against Hamilton, and he finished with no catches. Fantasy Points: 1.2

Andrew Harris, RB, Winnipeg – The league’s leading rusher was held in check by the Roughriders, finishing with just 34 yards on 11 touches. Fantasy Points: 4.4