Niederreiter returns with a trick, Aho is streaking; Provorov, Hall, Price and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Nino Niederreiter – Minnesota’s power forward returned to the lineup and delivered a hat trick in a 6-2 win over Buffalo. He had missed nearly two weeks and had just four points (1 G, 3 A) in his previous 13 games, but Niederreiter needs to be a big part of the Wild attack in the second half of the season.

Sebastian Aho – Carolina’s second-year winger buried a couple of goals and added an assist in a 4-0 win at Pittsburgh, giving him 10 points (6 G, 4 A) during a six-game point streak.

Ivan Provorov – Philadelphia’s sophomore blueliner tallied a pair of goals and added an assist in a 6-4 win against the Islanders. He had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous 15 games.

Taylor Hall – The New Jersey left winger put up a goal and two assists, with 12 shot attempts (10 SOG) in a 4-3 loss at Dallas; he has 11 points (5 G, 6 A) in the past nine games.

Carey Price – Montreal’s star netminder turned away 44 of 45 shots in a 2-1 shootout win against Tampa Bay. He has a .931 save percentage in his past six starts, but still has a .910 save percentage this season, which would be his worst since 2012-2013.

ZEROES

A.J. Greer and Nail Yakupov – The Avalanche wingers were blanked (0 for, 14 against, 0-5 scoring chances) in a 2-0 win over Columbus.

Tom Kuhnhackl – The Penguins winger struggled (2 for, 14 against, 12.5 CF%, 0-6 scoring chances) and was on the ice for two goals against in a 4-0 loss to Carolina.

Justin Falk – The Buffalo blueliner had a tough game (12 for, 17 against, 41.4 CF%) and was on the ice for three goals against in a 6-2 loss at Minnesota.

Taylor Leier and Scott Laughton – The Flyers forwards were on the wrong side of the puck (7 for, 13 against, 35.0 CF%) and on the ice for three goals against in a 6-4 win against the Islanders.

Robin Lehner – Buffalo’s netminder surrendered six goals on just 17 shots in a 6-2 loss at Minnesota. He had been on a good run, with a .934 save percentage in his previous 10 starts.

VITAL SIGNS

Marc Methot – Dallas’ veteran defenceman returned to the lineup for the first time in nearly two months, making Julius Honka a healthy scratch.

Lucas Wallmark – Carolina’s rookie centre is out of the lineup due to a leg injury.

SHORT SHIFTS

Sean Couturier continues his outstanding season for the Flyers.

Flyers C Sean Couturier recorded a goal and an assist in a 6-4 win against the Islanders, and has eight points (4 G, 4 A) in the past seven games. Flyers LW Claude Giroux and RW Jakub Voracek both added a couple of assists. Giroux has 20 points (2 G, 18 A) in the past 13 games, while Voracek has 18 points (1 G, 17 A) in the past 14 games…Islanders RW Cal Clutterbuck scored twice in a 6-4 loss at Philadelphia; he had no goals and three assists in his previous 18 games…Islanders defencemen Nick Leddy and Dennis Seidenberg both contributed a pair of assists. Leddy matched his production from the previous 12 games, while Seidenberg had one assist in his previous 11 games…Hurricanes LW Teuvo Teravainen contributed a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win at Pittsburgh, giving him seven points (3 G, 4 A) in the past six games…Hurricanes D Brett Pesce added a pair of assists, matching his production from the previous eight games…Blues D Colton Parayko earned two assists in a 2-1 win against Vegas, matching his production from the previous eight games…Wild C Mikko Koivu produced a goal and two assists in a 6-2 win against Buffalo, matching his production from the previous 18 games…Wild LW Mikael Granlund added three helpers, and has 14 points (5 G, 9 A) in the past 14 games…Wild RW Charlie Coyle scored once and added an assist against Buffalo, giving him eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the past nine games...Stars RW Alexander Radulov scored once and added two helpers in a 4-3 win vs. New Jersey, and has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Avalanche RW Mikko Rantanen contributed a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win against Columbus and has 16 points (6 G, 10 A) in the past 13 games…Flames RW Micheal Ferland and C Sean Monahan both had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win over Los Angeles. Ferland has four points (3 G, 1 A) in the past five games and Monahan has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past six games…Flames LW Johnny Gaudreau added a couple of assists and has five assists in the past five games…Kings LW Tanner Pearson tallied a pair of goals and an assist in a 4-3 loss at Calgary. He had just two assists in the previous nine games…Oilers LW Milan Lucic had a stellar possession game (21 for, 4 against, 84.0 CF%) in a 2-1 shootout win over Anaheim…The Nashville line of Kevin Fiala, Kyle Turris and Craig Smith controlled play (23 for, 5 against, 82.1 CF%, 13-1 scoring chances) in a 3-2 overtime loss at Arizona.

Avalanche G Jonathan Bernier posted a 34-save shutout in a 2-0 win over Columbus. He got off to a rough start, but has a .936 save percentage in his past five appearances…Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 37 of 38 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss at Montreal and has a .950 save percentage in his pats 17 games…Oilers G Cam Talbot turned away 33 of 34 shots in a 2-1 shootout win against Anaheim after posting a .877 save percentage in his previous four starts…Ducks G John Gibson stopped 33 of 34 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss at Edmonton, giving him a .934 save percentage in his past nine starts…Golden Knights G Marc-Andre Fleury recorded 37 saves on 39 shots in a 2-1 loss at St. Louis, and has a .955 save percentage in his past seven starts…Maple Leafs G Frederik Andersen had 33 saves on 35 shots in a 3-2 shootout win vs. San Jose. He has a .939 save percentage in his past 20 starts…Blues G Carter Hutton saved 32 of 33 shots in a 2-1 win against Vegas, giving him a .947 save percentage in 13 games.

FIRSTS

Andrew Mangiapane – The Flames winger made his NHL debut on New Year’s Eve. The 21-year-old had 33 points (14 G, 19 A) in 29 AHL games before getting promoted.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica and Hockey Reference.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca